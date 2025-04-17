WisdomTree Multi Asset Issuer Public Limited Company

LEI: 2138003QW2ZAYZODBU23

17 April 2025

WisdomTree Multi Asset Issuer Public Limited Company

Publication of Prospectus

The following base prospectus has been approved by the Financial Conduct Authority and the Central Bank of Ireland:

Prospectus for the issue of Collateralised ETP Securities by WisdomTree Multi Asset Issuer Public Limited Company (the “Prospectus”).

To view the full document, please paste the following URL into the address bar of your browser:

https://www.wisdomtree.eu/-/media/eu-media-files/key-documents/prospectus/boost/wisdomtree-multi-asset-prospectus-2025.pdf?sc_lang=en-gb

NOTICE is hereby given that, pursuant to the provisions of the trust deed dated 30 November 2012 (as amended), constituting the Issuer’s ETP securities under its Programme, between (1) the Issuer, (2) The Law Debenture Trust Corporation p.l.c. and (3) WisdomTree Multi Asset Management Limited, that:

The Determination Agent in respect of the Programme will be changed from WisdomTree Europe Limited to WisdomTree UK Limited on 17 April 2025.

Notice is also given that the Issuer has appointed WisdomTree UK Limited to act as its process agent in respect of certain documents related to the Programme; this change shall be effective on 17 April 2025.

Terms used in this announcement and not otherwise defined bear the meanings given in the Prospectus.

For further information, please contact:

WisdomTree Multi Asset Issuer plc

europesupport@wisdomtree.com.