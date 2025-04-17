Ontario’s free trade legislation is a game changer for Canada’s internal trade framework, but more provinces need to get on board

Toronto, April 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Restaurants Canada congratulates the Ontario government for tabling legislation to remove its Canadian Free Trade Agreement (CFTA) exceptions, adopt mutual recognition with reciprocating provinces, liberalize labour mobility and allow direct-to-consumer sales of alcohol.

“Every premier in Canada should be looking to Ontario and doing what it did yesterday on interprovincial trade,” said Kelly Higginson, President and CEO of Restaurants Canada. “It’s also important to highlight the leadership of Nova Scotia and New Brunswick on this issue. We’ll only have true free trade within our borders once every province acts.”

Restaurants Canada has been advocating for the removal of interprovincial trade barriers for years. With the U.S. tariff war threatening Canada’s food supply chains, it’s more important than ever that Canadian businesses and producers can trade freely across provincial borders.

“We’re very pleased that the Ontario government is lifting all of its CFTA exceptions and adopting a mutual recognition framework with provinces willing to do the same,” added Kris Barnier, Vice-President for Central Canada at Restaurants Canada. “This will allow Ontario businesses to diversify their supply and client networks, do business more efficiently and ultimately make them more competitive and resilient in the face of economic upheaval.”

Yesterday’s announcement comes on the heels of a commitment from Premier Ford and Finance Minister Bethlenfalvy at Restaurants Canada’s RC Show in Toronto last week to increase the discount restaurants and bars receive at LCBO from 10% to 15%.

Restaurants Canada is calling on all provinces to use the tools at their disposal, such as removing internal trade barriers, to help foodservice businesses regain their footing amid the ongoing trade dispute with the U.S.

“Right now, there is real opportunity for Canada to modernize its internal trade framework, and the momentum is strong. Yesterday’s move by Ontario is an important first step, but we need a real Team Canada approach from all provinces and territories,” added Higginson.

Restaurants Canada is a national, not-for-profit association advancing Canada’s diverse and dynamic foodservice industry. Restaurants are a nearly $120 billion industry employing 1.2 million Canadians and is the number one source of first-time jobs in Canada.