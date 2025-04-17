The Rise of US ESG Reporting Software Market: A $0.71 billion Industry Dominated by Tech Giants -Nasdaq, Workiva, and Diligent | MarketsandMarkets™

Delray Beach, FL, April 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The US ESG Reporting Software Market is expected to reach USD 0.71 billion in 2029 from USD 0.35 billion in 2024, at a CAGR of 15.2% during the forecast period, according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™.

The ESG reporting software market in the US is growing as companies increasingly prioritize sustainability, compliance, and transparency. Businesses across finance, manufacturing, and retail sectors are adopting these solutions to track ESG performance, meet regulatory requirements, and enhance stakeholder trust. The demand for automated reporting, real-time data analysis, and AI-driven insights is rising, helping organizations streamline disclosures and reduce manual efforts.

Download PDF Brochure@ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=173110129

List of Key Companies in US ESG Reporting Software Market:

Nasdaq(US)

Workiva(US)

Diligent(US)

Sphera(US)

IBM(US)

Bain & Company(US)

Keramida(US)

Isometrix(US)

Vervantis(US)

ESG Flo(US) and more…

The software segment accounted for the largest share by offering segment in the US ESG Reporting Software Market in 2024.

The software segment held the largest share of the US ESG Reporting Software Market in 2024, driven by growing regulatory pressures, corporate sustainability initiatives, and the need for accurate ESG data management. For instance, in March 2024, the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) introduced climate disclosure rules, requiring publicly traded companies to report greenhouse gas emissions and climate-related risks.

Additionally, state-level mandates such as in California SB 253 (Climate Corporate Data Accountability Act) and SB 261 (Climate-Related Financial Risk Act), passed in 2023, require large companies to disclose greenhouse gas emissions and climate-related financial risks. In New York, the Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act (CLCPA) mandates businesses to align with state emission reduction targets and climate risk disclosures. Companies across industries, including finance, energy, and technology, are adopting software solutions to automate ESG data collection, ensure regulatory compliance, and enhance reporting accuracy. The shift toward cloud-based SaaS platforms enables US businesses to scale ESG initiatives, integrate reporting with enterprise systems, and leverage AI-driven insights for risk assessment. Leading providers such as Workiva, Nasdaq, and Wolters Kluwer play a key role in shaping the market, offering solutions tailored to evolving US regulations and corporate sustainability goals.

Request Sample Pages@ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=173110129

The social ESG reporting software segment accounted for the largest share by software segment in the US ESG Reporting Software Market in 2024.

In the US ESG Reporting Software Market, the social ESG reporting software segment holds the largest share in 2024, driven by increased corporate focus on diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI), workplace safety, and community engagement. Companies are adopting software solutions to track workforce demographics, pay equity, labor rights, and supplier diversity in response to investor expectations and evolving social responsibility standards.

For instance, the Equal Pay Act and EEO-1 reporting requirements push US businesses to disclose workforce composition and pay gaps. At the same time, the Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act (UFLPA) increases scrutiny on supply chain ethics. Rising consumer awareness and pressure from institutional investors, such as those following Human Capital Management (HCM) disclosure guidelines, further accelerate adoption.

Advancements in AI-powered analytics, real-time data tracking, and cloud-based platforms help organizations streamline reporting, monitor social impact, and align with frameworks such as SASB (Sustainability Accounting Standards Board) and GRI (Global Reporting Initiative). As leading US ESG software providers expand their social reporting capabilities, businesses increasingly prioritize these solutions to meet regulatory expectations, enhance transparency, and mitigate reputational risks.

Inquire Before Buying@ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=173110129

The retail & consumer goods segment by verticals is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period.

The retail and consumer goods sector in the US ESG Reporting Software Market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR, driven by increasing consumer demand for sustainable products, supply chain transparency, and responsible sourcing. Retailers and brands leverage ESG reporting software to track carbon emissions, ethical labor practices, and packaging sustainability while ensuring compliance with evolving disclosure regulations.

Growing pressure from investors and regulatory bodies, such as the FTC Green Guides and state-level sustainability mandates, accelerates adoption. As retailers focus on improving brand reputation, meeting consumer expectations, and adhering to sustainability commitments, the demand for ESG reporting software in this sector is projected to see the most significant expansion during the forecast period.