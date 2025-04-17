GCL Announces the Launch of ‘Mandragora: Whispers of the Witch Tree’





SINGAPORE and BUDAPEST, Hungary, April 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GCL Global Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: GCL) (“GCL” or the “Company”), a leading provider of games and entertainment, today announces the launch of “Mandragora: Whispers of the Witch Tree,” a dark fantasy RPG game from Primal Game Studio, published in Asia by Knights Peak Interactive and digitally and physically distributed in Asia by GCL’s wholly-owned subsidiary, 4Divinity. 4Divinity is also the regional publisher for the upcoming PlayStation 5 and Nintendo Switch editions of the game. With over 40 hours of gameplay, deep character customization in six distinct classes, and a deep skill tree with hundreds of upgrades, Mandragora promises to be an immersive adventure.

Mandragora: Whispers of the Witch Tree trailer available here

Set in the bleak and enchanting world of Faelduum, Mandragora invites players to take on the role of an Inquisitor in a land where magic is forbidden and tyrannists rise from the shadows. Will you follow the law—or break it? The fate of the realm lies in your hands.

The game offers a unique blend of Soulslike combat with non-linear exploration, challenging battles, and narrative-rich RPG progression interwoven with a branching, choice-driven storyline written by Brian Mitsoda (Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines) and an original soundtrack composed by Christos Antoniou, performed by the FILMharmonic Orchestra of Prague.

“We’re incredibly proud to help launch this bold new chapter in dark fantasy gaming. ‘Mandragora: Whispers of the Witch Tree’ isn’t just a game—it’s an experience shaped by the player’s narrative choices, with deep character customization in a richly immersive world. It’s a genre-defining RPG that invites players to create their own legend in the shadows,” said Sebastian Toke, Group CEO for GCL. “We’re especially excited to offer this journey to gamers across Asia, where storytelling and role-playing have such a passionate and vibrant following.”

With its immersive setting, challenging gameplay, and evocative storytelling, “Mandragora: Whispers of the Witch Tree” opens the gates to a fresh, new dark fantasy universe.

The game is now available on PC (via Steam, Epic Games Store, and GOG), PlayStation 5 (outside Asia), and Xbox Series X|S in both a Standard Edition and a Deluxe Edition, the latter featuring cosmetic bonuses, a companion creature, a digital soundtrack, and a digital artbook. 4Divinity plans to release the PlayStation 5 and Nintendo Switch versions in the third quarter of 2025 alongside the physical copies of the title.

About GCL Global Holdings Ltd

GCL Global Holdings Ltd. unites people through immersive games and entertainment experiences, enabling creators to deliver engaging content and fun gameplay experiences to gaming communities worldwide with a strategic focus on the rapidly expanding Asian gaming market.

Drawing on a deep understanding of gaming trends and market dynamics, GCL Group leverages its diverse portfolio of digital and physical content to bridge cultures and audiences by introducing Asian-developed IP to a global audience across consoles, PCs, and streaming platforms.

Learn more at http://www.gclglobalholdings.com .

About 4Divinity

4Divinity is a digital and retail games publishing company focused on bringing exciting games content from around the world to Asia and introducing Asian content to a global market. Along with its sister company Epicsoft Asia, 4Divinity is partnering with publishers and development studios to introduce brand-new IP to the region. https://www.4divinity.com/

About Primal Game Studio

Primal Game Studio is an independent video game developer established by industry veterans in 2012. Headquartered in Budapest, they are a global team of over 60 passionate game makers for both PC and consoles aiming to build immersive universes across a broad variety of genres and themes.

About KNIGHTS PEAK INTERACTIVE

Knights Peak Interactive, a division of MY.GAMES, is a game publisher partnering with diverse developers worldwide. Committed to equality, it supports both emerging and established studios in reaching new heights in global markets and brand development. Knights Peak views games as portals to immersive stories, offering players a multitude of adventures in a welcoming environment. For details, visit: https://www.knightspeak.com

