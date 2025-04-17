Statewide Studies: Michigan's Public Mental Health System Advances Healthcare Integration Despite Staffing Shortages

LANSING, Mich., April 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New studies from Michigan’s Center for Healthcare Integration show existing statewide public mental health integration projects demonstrate more maturity than prior integration initiatives and deeper involvement from partners.

The Center for Healthcare Integration is the research arm of the Community Mental Health Association of Michigan (CMHA). The Healthcare Integration and Coordination – 2024/2025 Update: Survey of Initiatives of Michigan’s Public Mental Health System found that Michigan’s public mental health system had designed and operated nearly 600 healthcare integration initiatives across Michigan in 2024, and the 2025 Michigan Behavioral Healthcare Workforce Shortage Survey .

The Healthcare Integration and Coordination 2024/25 Update showed that existing projects demonstrated more maturity than prior integration initiatives and deeper involvement from health integration partners. The report detailed hundreds of integration efforts taking place across Michigan’s public mental healthcare system as an update to the continued Healthcare Integration and Coordination Study that began in 2016.

The study cites the healthcare coordination and integration efforts of 27 behavioral healthcare organizations in Michigan, representing dozens of approaches to improve coordination of care of persons with behavioral health and intellectual/developmental disability (BHIDD) needs. CMHA said the study reflected the evolution of integration initiatives, becoming more concentrated, efficient and advanced in meeting the demands of residents.

The public system’s whole-person orientation to service delivery works to address a range of human needs and social determinants of health in addition to behavioral health and intellectual disability needs. Over the past several years, providers have focused increasingly on integrating the BHIDD services that they provide with primary care and other physical healthcare services. This study shows that the practice has fulfilled these objectives:

Increased access for BHIDD consumers to primary care services

Improved access to behavioral healthcare services to persons seen in primary care settings who would not otherwise have access to behavioral health care services

Improved prevention and intervention to reduce serious physical illnesses

Improved overall health status of consumers

“Michigan’s provider systems continue to make significant gains through integrating and coordinating healthcare efforts across behavioral health and physical health systems,” said Robert Sheehan, CEO of CMHA. “The state’s public mental health system has long recognized that integration and coordination of healthcare services is critical to improving health outcomes, improving the quality of care, and making services more effective and accessible.”

Sheehan adds, “The findings of this study underscore the concrete, on the ground healthcare integration work that Michigan’s public mental health system is doing – and has been doing for years – in the midst of the political debate on healthcare integration.”

On the heels of this survey, CMHA sent out the 2025 Michigan Behavioral Healthcare Workforce Shortage Survey to gain a more accurate perspective of its member network and the challenges they are facing. In context, the survey paints a more complex picture, as it shows the integration efforts improved health outcomes despite unprecedented workforce shortages.

The 41 CMHA network members who responded to the survey reported that some critical positions such as Licensed Clinical Social Workers and Licensed Professional Counselors had vacancies as long as 15 and 13 months respectively. At the time of reporting, 24% of psychiatrist and 21% of masters-level psychologist positions were vacant. These workforce deficits are responsible for causing 73% of members to experience shift coverage gaps, with 63% having lengthened response times, and 54% losing program revenue, leading to worsening shortages.

“People should understand that these numbers represent deficits that still exist after the impressive integration efforts of the CMHA,” said Blake Webb, policy analyst for the CMHA. “There would be much wider gaps in coverage if those efforts had not been made.”

Although many network members cited efforts to attract and retain behavioral health staff such as referral bonuses, collaborating with universities for more interns, and professional development opportunities, the shortages have been far-reaching, prolonged, and are continuing to grow. Former employees reported their primary reasons for leaving positions were a desire for better pay, a need for more of a work/life balance, and burnout.

The Center for Healthcare Integration and Innovation (CHI2) is the research and analysis office within the Community Mental Health Association of Michigan (CMHA). The Center, in partnership with the members of the CMH Association, leaders, researchers, consultants and advisors from across Michigan and the country, issues white papers and analyses on a range of healthcare issues with a focus on behavioral health and intellectual/developmental disability services. The white papers published by CHI2 can be found here .

The Community Mental Health Association of Michigan (CMHA) is the state association representing the state’s public Community Mental Health (CMH) centers, the public Prepaid Inpatient Health Plans ((PIHP) public health plans formed and governed by the CMH centers) and the providers within the CMH and PIHP provider networks. Information on CMHAM can be found at www.cmham.org or by calling (517) 374-6848.

Media Contact:

Molly Hisey

mhisey@lambert.com