Westamerica Bancorporation Reports First Quarter 2025 Financial Results

 | Source: Westamerica Bancorporation Westamerica Bancorporation

SAN RAFAEL, Calif., April 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Westamerica Bancorporation (Nasdaq: WABC), parent company of Westamerica Bank, generated net income for the first quarter 2025 of $31.0 million and diluted earnings per common share ("EPS") of $1.16. First quarter 2025 results include a reversal of provision for credit losses of $550 Thousand, which increased EPS $0.01. These results compare to fourth quarter 2024 net income of $31.7 million and EPS of $1.19.

“Westamerica’s first quarter 2025 results benefited from the Company’s valuable low-cost deposit base, of which 46 percent was represented by non-interest bearing checking accounts during the quarter; the annualized cost of funding our loan and bond portfolios was 0.24 percent in the quarter. Operating expenses remained well controlled at 38 percent of total revenues and credit quality remained stable with nonperforming assets of $277 thousand at March 31, 2025,” said Chairman, President and CEO David Payne. “First quarter 2025 results generated an annualized 11.9 percent return on average common equity. Shareholders were paid a $0.44 per common share dividend during the first quarter 2025,” concluded Payne.

Net interest income on a fully-taxable equivalent (FTE) basis was $56.4 million for the first quarter 2025, compared to $59.2 million for the fourth quarter 2024. The annualized yield earned on loans, bonds and cash for the first quarter 2025 was 4.14 percent compared to 4.25 percent for the fourth quarter 2024. The annualized cost of funding the loan and bond portfolios was 0.24 percent for the first quarter 2025 unchanged from the fourth quarter 2024.

The Company recognized a $550 thousand reversal of provision for credit losses in the first quarter 2025. The Allowance for Credit Losses on Loans was $13.9 million at March 31, 2025.

Noninterest income for the first quarter 2025 totaled $10.3 million compared to $10.6 million for the fourth quarter 2024.

Noninterest expenses for the first quarter 2025 were $25.1 million compared to $25.9 million for the fourth quarter 2024. The decline in noninterest expense is primarily due to lower salaries and benefits expense due to fewer business days in the first quarter 2025 compared to the fourth quarter 2024, lower occupancy and equipment expense, and lower estimated operating losses from limited partnership investments.

The income tax provision (FTE) for the first quarter 2025 was $11.1 million compared to $12.3 million for the fourth quarter 2024. The fourth quarter 2024 income tax provision includes a $305 thousand increase to reconcile the 2023 income tax provision to the filed 2023 tax returns.

Westamerica Bancorporation’s wholly owned subsidiary Westamerica Bank, operates commercial banking and trust offices throughout Northern and Central California.

Westamerica Bancorporation Web Address: www.westamerica.com

For additional information contact:
                Westamerica Bancorporation
                1108 Fifth Avenue, San Rafael, CA 94901
                Robert A. Thorson – Investor Relations Contact
                707-863-6090
                investments@westamerica.com

FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION:

The following appears in accordance with the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995:

This press release may contain forward-looking statements about the Company, including descriptions of plans or objectives of its management for future operations, products or services, and forecasts of its revenues, earnings or other measures of economic performance. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. They often include the words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "estimate," or words of similar meaning, or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "would," "should," "could," or "may."

Forward-looking statements, by their nature, are subject to risks and uncertainties. A number of factors — many of which are beyond the Company's control — could cause actual conditions, events or results to differ significantly from those described in the forward-looking statements. The Company's most recent reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the annual report for the year ended December 31, 2024 filed on Form 10-K and quarterly report for the quarter ended September 30, 2024 filed on Form 10-Q, describe some of these factors, including certain credit, interest rate, operational, liquidity and market risks associated with the Company's business and operations. Other factors described in these reports include changes in business and economic conditions, competition, fiscal and monetary policies, disintermediation, cyber security risks, legislation including the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act of 2010, the Sarbanes-Oxley Act of 2002 and the Gramm-Leach-Bliley Act of 1999, and mergers and acquisitions.

Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. The Company does not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date forward looking statements are made.



  Public Information April 17, 2025 
WESTAMERICA BANCORPORATION    
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS    
March 31, 2025    
      
1. Net Income Summary.    
  (in thousands except per-share amounts)
    % 
  Q1'2025Q1'2024ChangeQ4'2024
 Net Interest and Loan Fee    
 Income (FTE)$56,390 $66,094 -14.7%$59,247 
 (Reversal of ) Provision    
 for Credit Losses (550) 300 n/m - 
 Noninterest Income 10,321  10,097 2.2% 10,633 
 Noninterest Expense 25,127  26,099 -3.7% 25,853 
 Income Before Taxes (FTE) 42,134  49,792 -15.4% 44,027 
 Income Tax Provision (FTE) 11,097  13,375 -17.0% 12,327 
 Net Income$31,037 $36,417 -14.8%$31,700 
      
 Average Common Shares    
 Outstanding 26,642  26,674 -0.1% 26,699 
 Diluted Average Common    
 Shares Outstanding 26,642  26,675 -0.1% 26,701 
      
 Operating Ratios:    
 Basic Earnings Per Common    
 Share$1.16 $1.37 -15.3%$1.19 
 Diluted Earnings Per    
 Common Share 1.16  1.37 -15.3% 1.19 
 Return On Assets (a) 2.03% 2.24%  2.02%
 Return On Common    
 Equity (a) 11.9% 15.2%  12.1%
 Net Interest Margin (FTE) (a) 3.90% 4.30%  4.01%
 Efficiency Ratio (FTE) 37.7% 34.3%  37.0%
      
 Dividends Paid Per Common    
 Share$0.44 $0.44 0.0%$0.44 
 Common Dividend Payout     
 Ratio  38% 32%  37%
      
2. Net Interest Income.    
  (dollars in thousands)
    % 
  Q1'2025Q1'2024ChangeQ4'2024
 Interest and Loan Fee    
 Income (FTE)$59,786 $69,095 -13.5%$62,713 
 Interest Expense 3,396  3,001 13.2% 3,466 
 Net Interest and Loan Fee    
 Income (FTE)$56,390 $66,094 -14.7%$59,247 
      
 Average Earning Assets$5,794,836 $6,119,368 -5.3%$5,850,620 
 Average Interest-Bearing    
 Liabilities 2,770,099  2,955,565 -6.3% 2,796,675 
      
 Yield on Earning Assets    
 (FTE) (a) 4.14% 4.50%  4.25%
 Cost of Funds (a) 0.24% 0.20%  0.24%
 Net Interest Margin (FTE) (a) 3.90% 4.30%  4.01%
 Interest Expense /    
 Interest-Bearing    
 Liabilities (a) 0.50% 0.41%  0.49%
 Net Interest Spread (FTE) (a) 3.64% 4.09%  3.76%
      
3. Loans & Other Earning Assets.    
  (average volume, dollars in thousands)
    % 
  Q1'2025Q1'2024ChangeQ4'2024
      
 Total Assets$6,187,321 $6,525,921 -5.2%$6,243,799 
 Total Earning Assets 5,794,836  6,119,368 -5.3% 5,850,620 
 Total Loans 789,935  853,553 -7.5% 821,767 
 Commercial Loans 120,189  133,422 -9.9% 131,088 
 Commercial Real Estate    
 Loans  497,379  488,989 1.7% 503,546 
 Consumer Loans 172,367  231,142 -25.4% 187,133 
 Total Investment Securities 4,395,565  5,098,539 -13.8% 4,557,436 
 Debt Securities Available for    
 Sale 3,553,755  4,224,474 -15.9% 3,710,378 
 Debt Securities Held to    
 Maturity 841,810  874,065 -3.7% 847,058 
 Total Interest-Bearing Cash 609,336  167,276 264.3% 471,417 
      
 Loans / Deposits 15.9% 15.9%  16.3%
      
4. Deposits, Other Interest-Bearing Liabilities & Equity.  
  (average volume, dollars in thousands)
    % 
  Q1'2025Q1'2024ChangeQ4'2024
      
 Total Deposits$4,958,554 $5,379,060 -7.8%$5,028,363 
 Noninterest Demand  2,293,059  2,532,381 -9.5% 2,342,092 
 Interest-Bearing Transaction 935,054  1,058,292 -11.6% 934,876 
 Savings 1,649,631  1,691,716 -2.5% 1,666,542 
 Time greater than $100K 29,460  36,135 -18.5% 31,541 
 Time less than $100K 51,350  60,536 -15.2% 53,312 
 Total Short-Term Borrowings 104,604  108,886 -3.9% 110,404 
 Bank Term Funding Program    
 Borrowings -  62,582 n/m - 
 Securities Sold under    
 Repurchase Agreements 104,604  46,304 125.9% 110,404 
 Shareholders' Equity 1,055,925  965,840 9.3% 1,039,017 
      
 Demand Deposits /    
 Total Deposits 46.2% 47.1%  46.6%
 Transaction & Savings    
 Deposits / Total Deposits 98.4% 98.2%  98.3%
      
5. Interest Yields Earned & Rates Paid.    
  (dollars in thousands) 
  Q1'2025 
  AverageIncome/Yield (a) / 
  VolumeExpenseRate (a) 
 Interest & Loan Fee Income Earned:    
 Total Earning Assets (FTE)$5,794,836 $59,786 4.14% 
 Total Loans (FTE) 789,935  10,744 5.51% 
 Commercial Loans (FTE) 120,189  1,845 6.21% 
 Commercial Real Estate    
 Loans  497,379  6,473 5.28% 
 Consumer Loans 172,367  2,426 5.70% 
 Total Investments (FTE) 4,395,565  42,339 3.85% 
 Total Debt Securities    
 Available for Sale (FTE) 3,553,755  33,753 3.80% 
 Corporate Securities 1,991,278  13,522 2.72% 
 Collateralized Loan    
 Obligations 915,873  14,422 6.30% 
 Agency Mortgage Backed    
 Securities 254,126  2,034 3.20% 
 Securities of U.S.    
 Government Sponsored    
 Entities 311,297  2,777 3.57% 
 Obligations of States and    
 Political Subdivisions    
 (FTE) 62,651  496 3.17% 
 U.S. Treasury Securities 4,303  54 5.13% 
 Other Debt Securities    
 Available for Sale (FTE) 14,227  448 12.60% 
 Total Debt Securities Held to    
 Maturity (FTE) 841,810  8,586 4.08% 
 Agency Mortgage Backed    
 Securities 56,006  329 2.35% 
 Corporate Securities 736,089  7,815 4.25% 
 Obligations of States and    
 Political Subdivisions    
 (FTE) 49,715  442 3.56% 
 Total Interest-Bearing Cash 609,336  6,703 4.40% 
      
 Interest Expense Paid:    
 Total Earning Assets  5,794,836  3,396 0.24% 
 Total Interest-Bearing    
 Liabilities 2,770,099  3,396 0.50% 
 Total Interest-Bearing    
 Deposits 2,665,495  3,229 0.49% 
 Interest-Bearing Transaction 935,054  46 0.02% 
 Savings 1,649,631  3,128 0.77% 
 Time less than $100K 51,350  38 0.30% 
 Time greater than $100K 29,460  17 0.24% 
 Total Short-Term Borrowings  104,604  167 0.65% 
 Securities Sold under    
 Repurchase Agreements 104,604  167 0.65% 
      
 Net Interest Income and     
 Margin (FTE) $56,390 3.90% 
  (dollars in thousands) 
  Q1'2024 
  AverageIncome/Yield (a) / 
  VolumeExpenseRate (a) 
 Interest & Loan Fee Income Earned:    
 Total Earning Assets (FTE)$6,119,368 $69,095 4.50% 
 Total Loans (FTE) 853,553  11,413 5.38% 
 Commercial Loans (FTE) 133,422  2,385 7.19% 
 Commercial Real Estate    
 Loans  488,989  5,911 4.86% 
 Consumer Loans 231,142  3,117 5.42% 
 Total Investments (FTE) 5,098,539  55,399 4.32% 
 Total Debt Securities    
 Available for Sale (FTE) 4,224,474  46,552 4.38% 
 Corporate Securities 2,114,861  14,555 2.75% 
 Collateralized Loan    
 Obligations 1,461,182  26,700 7.23% 
 Agency Mortgage Backed    
 Securities 252,828  1,552 2.45% 
 Securities of U.S.    
 Government sponsored    
 entities 308,807  2,777 3.60% 
 Obligations of States and    
 Political Subdivisions    
 (FTE) 72,569  544 3.00% 
 Other Debt Securities    
 Available for Sale (FTE) 14,227  424 11.92% 
 Total Debt Securities Held to    
 Maturity (FTE) 874,065  8,847 4.05% 
 Agency Mortgage Backed    
 Securities 76,062  427 2.25% 
 Corporate Securities 729,273  7,816 4.29% 
 Obligations of States and    
 Political Subdivisions    
 (FTE) 68,730  604 3.52% 
 Total Interest-Bearing Cash 167,276  2,283 5.40% 
      
 Interest Expense Paid:    
 Total Earning Assets  6,119,368  3,001 0.20% 
 Total Interest-Bearing    
 Liabilities 2,955,565  3,001 0.41% 
 Total Interest-Bearing    
 Deposits 2,846,679  2,106 0.30% 
 Interest-Bearing Transaction 1,058,292  119 0.05% 
 Savings 1,691,716  1,917 0.46% 
 Time less than $100K 60,536  49 0.33% 
 Time greater than $100K 36,135  21 0.23% 
 Total Short-Term Borrowings  108,886  895 3.30% 
 Bank Term Funding Program    
 Borrowings 62,582  843 5.40% 
 Securities Sold under    
 Repurchase Agreements 46,304  52 0.45% 
      
 Net Interest Income and    
 Margin (FTE) $66,094 4.30% 
      
6. Noninterest Income.    
  (dollars in thousands except per-share amounts)
    % 
  Q1'2025Q1'2024ChangeQ4'2024
 Service Charges on Deposit    
 Accounts$3,381 $3,470 -2.6%$3,501 
 Merchant Processing    
 Services 2,733  2,507 9.0% 2,735 
 Debit Card Fees 1,581  1,543 2.5% 1,902 
 Trust Fees 899  794 13.2% 867 
 ATM Processing Fees 463  591 -21.7% 506 
 Other Service Fees 429  438 -2.1% 428 
 Life Insurance Gains 102  - n/m - 
 Other Noninterest Income 733  754 -2.8% 694 
 Total Noninterest Income$10,321 $10,097 2.2%$10,633 
      
 Operating Ratios:    
 Total Revenue (FTE)$66,711 $76,191 -12.4%$69,880 
 Noninterest Income /    
 Revenue (FTE) 15.5% 13.3%  15.2%
 Service Charges /    
 Avg. Deposits (a) 0.28% 0.26%  0.28%
 Total Revenue (FTE) Per    
 Avg. Common Share (a)$10.16 $11.49 -11.6%$10.41 
      
7. Noninterest Expense.    
  (dollars in thousands)
    % 
  Q1'2025Q1'2024ChangeQ4'2024
      
 Salaries and Related Benefits$12,126 $12,586 -3.7%$12,461 
 Occupancy and Equipment 5,038  5,040 -0.0% 5,219 
 Outsourced Data Processing 2,697  2,536 6.3% 2,610 
 Limited Partnership    
 Operating Losses 915  1,440 -36.5% 1,095 
 Professional Fees 395  402 -1.7% 369 
 Courier Service 688  649 6.0% 692 
 Other Noninterest Expense 3,268  3,446 -5.2% 3,407 
 Total Noninterest Expense$25,127 $26,099 -3.7%$25,853 
      
 Operating Ratios:    
 Noninterest Expense /    
 Avg. Earning Assets (a) 1.76% 1.72%  1.76%
 Noninterest Expense /    
 Revenues (FTE) 37.7% 34.3%  37.0%
      
8. Allowance for Credit Losses.    
  (dollars in thousands)
    % 
  Q1'2025Q1'2024ChangeQ4'2024
      
 Average Total Loans$789,935 $853,553 -7.5%$821,767 
      
 Beginning of Period    
 Allowance for Credit    
 Losses on Loans (ACLL)$14,780 $16,867 -12.4%$15,318 
 (Reversal of ) Provision    
 for Credit Losses (550) 300 n/m - 
 Net ACLL Losses (316) (1,288)-75.5% (538)
 End of Period ACLL$13,914 $15,879 -12.4%$14,780 
      
 Gross ACLL Recoveries /    
 Gross ACLL Losses  82% 36%  63%
 Net ACLL Losses /    
 Avg. Total Loans (a) -0.16% -0.61%  -0.26%
      
  (dollars in thousands)
    % 
  3/31/253/31/24Change12/31/24
 Allowance for Credit Losses    
 on Loans$13,914 $15,879 -12.4%$14,780 
 Allowance for Credit Losses    
 on Held to Maturity    
 Securities 1  1 0.0% 1 
 Total Allowance for Credit    
 Losses$13,915 $15,880 -12.4%$14,781 
      
 Allowance for Unfunded    
 Credit Commitments$201 $201 0.0%$201 
      
9. Credit Quality.    
  (dollars in thousands)
    % 
  3/31/253/31/24Change12/31/24
 Nonperforming Loans:    
 Nonperforming Nonaccrual    
 Loans$ -  $957 n/m$201 
 Performing Nonaccrual    
 Loans -  1 n/m - 
 Total Nonaccrual Loans -  958 n/m 201 
 Accruing Loans 90+ Days    
 Past Due 277  525 -47.2% 534 
 Total Nonperforming Loans$277 $1,483 -81.3%$735 
      
 Total Loans Outstanding $771,030 $844,677 -8.7%$820,300 
      
 Total Assets  5,966,624  6,464,685 -7.7% 6,076,274 
      
 Loans:    
 Allowance for Credit Losses    
 on Loans$13,914 $15,879 -12.4%$14,780 
 Allowance for Credit Losses    
 on Loans / Loans 1.80% 1.88%  1.80%
 Nonperforming Loans /    
 Total Loans 0.04% 0.18%  0.09%
      
10. Liquidity.    
      
 At March 31, 2025, the Company had $727,336 thousand in cash balances. During the twelve months ending March 31, 2026, the Company expects to receive $265,000 thousand in principal payments from its debt securities. If additional operational liquidity is required, the Company can pledge debt securities as collateral for borrowing purposes; at March 31, 2025, the Company’s debt securities which qualify as collateral for borrowing totaled $3,498,151 thousand. In the ordinary course of business, the Company pledges debt securities as collateral for certain depository customers; at March 31, 2025, the Company had pledged $713,752 thousand in debt securities for depository customers. In the ordinary course of business, the Company pledges debt securities as collateral for borrowing from the Federal Reserve Bank; at March 31, 2025, the Company had pledged $724,966 thousand in debt securities at the Federal Reserve Bank. During the three months ended March 31, 2025, the Company’s average borrowings from the Federal Reserve Bank and other correspondent banks were $-0- thousand and $-0- thousand, respectively, and at March 31, 2025, the Company had no borrowings from the Federal Reserve Bank or other correspondent banks. At March 31, 2025, the Company had access to borrowing from the Federal Reserve up to $724,966 thousand based on collateral pledged at March 31, 2025. At March 31, 2025, the Company’s estimated unpledged collateral qualifying debt securities totaled $1,615,433 thousand. Debt securities eligible as collateral are shown at market value.
      
     (in thousands)
     3/31/25
 Debt Securities Eligible as    
 Collateral:    
 Corporate Securities   $2,517,299 
 Collateralized Loan    
 Obligations rated AAA    269,817 
 Obligations of States and    
 Political Subdivisions    109,065 
 Agency Mortgage Backed    
 Securities    302,248 
 Securities of U.S. Government    
 Sponsored Entities    299,722 
 Total Debt Securities Eligible    
 as Collateral   $3,498,151 
      
 Debt Securities Pledged    
 as Collateral:    
 Debt Securities Pledged    
 at the Federal Reserve Bank   ($724,966)
 Deposits by Public Entities    (713,752)
 Securities Sold under    
 Repurchase Agreements    (439,287)
 Other    (4,713)
 Total Debt Securities Pledged    
 as Collateral   ($1,882,718)
      
 Estimated Debt Securities    
 Available to Pledge   $1,615,433 
      
11. Capital.    
  (in thousands, except per-share amounts)
    % 
  3/31/253/31/24Change12/31/24
      
 Shareholders' Equity$923,138 $791,691 16.6%$889,957 
 Total Assets 5,966,624  6,464,685 -7.7% 6,076,274 
 Shareholders' Equity/    
 Total Assets 15.47% 12.25%  14.65%
 Shareholders' Equity/    
 Total Loans 119.73% 93.73%  108.49%
 Tangible Common Equity    
 Ratio 13.71% 10.56%  12.90%
 Common Shares Outstanding 26,360  26,678 -1.2% 26,708 
 Common Equity Per Share$35.02 $29.68 18.0%$33.32 
 Market Value Per Common    
 Share 50.63  48.88 3.6% 52.46 
      
  (shares in thousands)
    % 
  Q1'2025Q1'2024ChangeQ4'2024
 Share Retirements (Issuances):    
 Total Shares Retired 361  4 n/m - 
 Average Retirement Price$50.96 $45.58 n/m$- 
 Net Shares Retired (Issued) 348  (7)n/m (22)
      
12. Period-End Balance Sheets.    
  (unaudited, dollars in thousands)
    % 
  3/31/253/31/24Change12/31/24
 Assets:    
 Cash and Due from Banks$727,336 $434,250 67.5%$601,494 
      
 Debt Securities Available for    
 Sale:    
 Corporate Securities 1,802,791  1,879,980 -4.1% 1,835,937 
 Collateralized Loan    
 Obligations 822,111  1,420,584 -42.1% 982,589 
 Agency Mortgage Backed    
 Securities 250,844  225,564 11.2% 218,026 
 Securities of U.S.    
 Government Sponsored    
 Entities 299,722  292,583 2.4% 292,117 
 Obligations of States and    
 Political Subdivisions 60,581  70,466 -14.0% 62,186 
 U.S. Treasury Securities -  - n/m 4,955 
 Total Debt Securities    
   Available for Sale 3,236,049  3,889,177 -16.8% 3,395,810 
      
 Debt Securities Held to    
 Maturity:    
 Agency Mortgage Backed    
 Securities 53,528  73,023 -26.7% 57,927 
 Corporate Securities 737,146  730,350 0.9% 735,447 
 Obligations of States and    
 Political Subdivisions (1) 48,674  65,352 -25.5% 51,260 
 Total Debt Securities    
   Held to Maturity (1) 839,348  868,725 -3.4% 844,634 
      
 Loans 771,030  844,677 -8.7% 820,300 
 Allowance For Credit Losses    
 on Loans (13,914) (15,879)-12.4% (14,780)
 Total Loans, net 757,116  828,798 -8.6% 805,520 
      
 Premises and Equipment, net 25,722  26,458 -2.8% 26,133 
 Identifiable Intangibles, net 72  291 -75.2% 125 
 Goodwill  121,673  121,673 0.0% 121,673 
 Other Assets 259,308  295,313 -12.2% 280,885 
      
 Total Assets$5,966,624 $6,464,685 -7.7%$6,076,274 
      
 Liabilities and Shareholders'    
 Equity:    
 Deposits:    
 Noninterest-Bearing$2,241,802 $2,514,161 -10.8%$2,333,389 
 Interest-Bearing Transaction 920,461  1,066,038 -13.7% 953,863 
 Savings 1,633,445  1,681,921 -2.9% 1,642,360 
 Time 78,387  92,805 -15.5% 82,238 
 Total Deposits 4,874,095  5,354,925 -9.0% 5,011,850 
      
 Bank Term Funding    
 Program Borrowings -  200,000 n/m - 
 Securities Sold under    
 Repurchase Agreements 113,219  50,334 124.9% 120,322 
 Total Short-Term    
   Borrowed Funds 113,219  250,334 -54.8% 120,322 
      
 Other Liabilities 56,172  67,735 -17.1% 54,145 
 Total Liabilities 5,043,486  5,672,994 -11.1% 5,186,317 
      
 Shareholders' Equity:    
 Common Equity:    
 Paid-In Capital 470,844  473,989 -0.7% 476,506 
 Accumulated Other    
 Comprehensive Loss (136,768) (196,857)-30.5% (168,104)
 Retained Earnings 589,062  514,559 14.5% 581,555 
 Total Shareholders' Equity 923,138  791,691 16.6% 889,957 
      
 Total Liabilities and     
   Shareholders' Equity$5,966,624 $6,464,685 -7.7%$6,076,274 
      
13. Income Statements.    
  (unaudited, in thousands except per-share amounts)
    % 
  Q1'2025Q1'2024ChangeQ4'2024
 Interest and Loan Fee Income:    
 Loans$10,669 $11,324 -5.8%$11,167 
 Equity Securities 195  174 12.1% 195 
 Debt Securities Available    
 for Sale 33,430  46,243 -27.7% 36,843 
 Debt Securities Held to    
 Maturity 8,494  8,722 -2.6% 8,538 
 Interest-Bearing Cash 6,703  2,283 193.6% 5,659 
 Total Interest and Loan    
 Fee Income 59,491  68,746 -13.5% 62,402 
      
 Interest Expense:    
 Transaction Deposits 46  119 -61.3% 46 
 Savings Deposits 3,128  1,917 63.2% 3,148 
 Time Deposits 55  70 -21.4% 68 
 Bank Term Funding Program    
 Borrowings -  843 n/m - 
 Securities Sold under    
 Repurchase Agreements 167  52 222.1% 204 
 Total Interest Expense 3,396  3,001 13.2% 3,466 
      
 Net Interest and Loan    
 Fee Income 56,095  65,745 -14.7% 58,936 
      
 (Reversal of) Provision    
 for Credit Losses (550) 300 n/m - 
      
 Noninterest Income:    
 Service Charges on Deposit    
 Accounts 3,381  3,470 -2.6% 3,501 
 Merchant Processing    
 Services 2,733  2,507 9.0% 2,735 
 Debit Card Fees 1,581  1,543 2.5% 1,902 
 Trust Fees 899  794 13.2% 867 
 ATM Processing Fees 463  591 -21.7% 506 
 Other Service Fees 429  438 -2.1% 428 
 Life Insurance Gains 102  - n/m - 
 Other Noninterest Income 733  754 -2.8% 694 
 Total Noninterest Income 10,321  10,097 2.2% 10,633 
      
 Noninterest Expense:    
 Salaries and Related Benefits 12,126  12,586 -3.7% 12,461 
 Occupancy and Equipment 5,038  5,040 -0.0% 5,219 
 Outsourced Data Processing 2,697  2,536 6.3% 2,610 
 Limited Partnership    
 Operating Losses 915  1,440 -36.5% 1,095 
 Professional Fees 395  402 -1.7% 369 
 Courier Service 688  649 6.0% 692 
 Other Noninterest Expense 3,268  3,446 -5.2% 3,407 
 Total Noninterest Expense 25,127  26,099 -3.7% 25,853 
      
 Income Before Income Taxes 41,839  49,443 -15.4% 43,716 
 Income Tax Provision 10,802  13,026 -17.1% 12,016 
 Net Income$31,037 $36,417 -14.8%$31,700 
      
 Average Common Shares    
 Outstanding 26,642  26,674 -0.1% 26,699 
 Diluted Average Common    
 Shares Outstanding 26,642  26,675 -0.1% 26,701 
      
 Per Common Share Data:    
 Basic Earnings$1.16 $1.37 -15.3%$1.19 
 Diluted Earnings 1.16  1.37 -15.3% 1.19 
 Dividends Paid 0.44  0.44 0.0% 0.44 
      
 Footnotes and Abbreviations:    
 (1) Debt Securities Held To Maturity and Obligations of States and Political Subdivisions are net of related reserve for expected credit losses of $1 thousand at March 31, 2025, December 31, 2024 and March 31, 2024.
      
 (FTE) Fully Taxable Equivalent. The Company presents its net interest margin and net interest income on a FTE basis using the current statutory federal tax rate. Management believes the FTE basis is valuable to the reader because the Company’s loan and investment securities portfolios contain a portion of municipal loans and securities that are federally tax exempt. The Company’s tax exempt loans and securities composition may not be similar to that of other banks, therefore in order to reflect the impact of the federally tax exempt loans and securities on the net interest margin and net interest income for comparability with other banks, the Company presents its net interest margin and net interest income on a FTE basis.
      
 (a) Annualized    

Recommended Reading