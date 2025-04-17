Kering: Monthly statement on the total number of shares and voting rights (April 2025)

Kering - Statement Number of Shares and voting rights - 15.04.2025

Kering
Société anonyme with a share capital of €493,683,112
Head office: 40, rue de Sèvres – 75007 PARIS
552 075 020 RCS PARIS

April 17, 2025

Monthly statement on the total number of shares and voting rights
(articles L.233-8 of the French Commercial Code and 223-16 of the General Regulation of the French Financial Markets Authority (AMF – Autorité des Marchés Financiers)

Date





Total number of
shares


Total number of voting rights
theoretical 1exercisable 2
April 15, 2025123,420,778176,686,440175,860,855

1 Calculated based on all shares with voting rights, including treasury shares stripped of voting rights (Art. 223-11 of AMF General Regulation).

2 Excluding treasury shares stripped of voting rights.

