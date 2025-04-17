Greystone Provides $120 Million in Fannie Mae DUS® Financing for Chicago Multifamily Acquisition

NEW YORK, April 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Greystone, a leading national commercial real estate finance company, has provided $120 million in Fannie Mae Delegated Underwriting & Servicing (DUS®) financing for the acquisition of a 375-unit multifamily high-rise in Chicago’s Fulton Market. The financing was originated by Greystone’s Eric Rosenstock and Jesse Yodice on behalf of Normandy Real Estate.

Fulbrix Apartments, a 27-story tower located at 160 North Elizabeth Street, was acquired for $170 million and marks Chicago’s largest multifamily sales transaction since 2023. The Fannie Mae financing carries a 10-year term with seven years of interest-only payments.

“Greystone has proven its position as a top Fannie Mae lender, and this particular transaction highlights our commitment to core gateway cities and the resurgence of urban appeal,” said Mr. Rosenstock, a Senior Managing Director at Greystone. “We’re thrilled for Normandy’s team to add this trophy asset to their portfolio and support their commitment to the Chicago residential market.”

“This acquisition underscores the enduring appeal of Fulton Market as a premier multifamily investment destination,” said Adam Snyder, CEO of Normandy Real Estate. “We are grateful for Greystone’s expertise in providing attractive financing that aligns with our vision for this high-quality asset in a supply-constrained, high-demand neighborhood.”

