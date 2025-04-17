Andre Naline Productions Announces Asteroid Love Story "Hi How Are You?" by Director Clemy Clarke, Revolutionizing Independent Filmmaking

Independent filmmaking is broken, and Director Clemy Clarke knows it. She went and made "Hi How Are You?" to reimagine the possibilities.

An Unfiltered Look at Exile, Resilience, Survival, and Love to Audiences Worldwide

LOS ANGELES, April 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Andre Naline Productions announced today the digital release of Hi How Are You?, an asteroid love story by director Clemy Clarke that is revolutionizing independent filmmaking. Shot entirely in selfie mode on iPhone across eight countries, the multilingual debut feature is now available for rental and purchase on Amazon Prime Video in the United States.





Hi How Are You? Official Poster

Where & When: LOS ANGELES, CA – LA-based acclaimed French filmmaker Clemy Clarke, known for her web series “Hollywood” and short film “After Anyuta”, unveils her highly anticipated debut feature, “Hi How Are You?”.

Who: In this film, Clarke combines the limitations of the challenging times with limitless creativity, bringing audiences a story of survival, exile, and reconnection in the face of impending catastrophe—all through the lens of a smartphone in selfie mode.

What & How: The first feature film shot entirely in selfie mode, ”Hi How Are You?” is set in seven years in the future and follows an Iranian musician in Brooklyn, starring real-life artist Siavash Karampour (of The Yellow Dogs), who reconnects with a former lover in Paris amid rumors of an asteroid collision threatening Earth.

The innovative use of the iPhone across international locations including the United States, France, Brazil, Sweden, Iran, and the UK infuses a heightened intimacy, stripping away the artifice to reveal authentic emotion. The selfie-mode perspective transforms everyday smartphone interactions into a powerful storytelling device, offering viewers a window into each character's private world. The film captures raw, unfiltered moments of human connection in times of crisis. With Authentic Casting and Global Acclaim, “Hi How Are You?” Becomes a Model for Future Filmmakers.

Clarke conceived the story after encountering Siavash Karampour at a punk rock show in Brooklyn. Drawn to his powerful presence and moved by his past, Clarke was inspired to tell a story of exile, resilience, and self-discovery, symbolized by an ominous asteroid. “I felt compelled to create a character who, like Siavash, is displaced, unable to return home, and constantly reinventing himself,” she shares.

With the encouragement of New York-based producer C.C. Kellogg and Paris-based producer Adèle de Fontbrune to pursue the versatility of mobile filmmaking, Clarke directed remotely from Paris. Not only was HHAY filmed in several countries, but the film’s crew was based all over the world. Actors uploaded footage in real-time, enabling Clarke and her London-based cinematographer, Irene Gomez-Emilsson, to guide the next scenes from across continents. This unconventional process is enhanced by the film’s approach, allowing each actor’s true personality to shine through.

About HHAY: “A Story Born from Connection and Creativity”

Clarke’s casting was as unconventional as her filming technique. Each character is based on people she has met and connected with through the years, including Anouchka Delon, daughter of the late Alain Delon, and established high fashion model and rising actress Héloïse Giraud. Actors like Manuel Gélin, Meital Peretz, and Izzy Pollak bring their unique backgrounds and experiences, adding layers of authenticity to this complex, interconnected narrative.

Since debuting at film festivals in Los Angeles such as the Santa Monica Film Festival and the Culver City Film Festival, “Hi How Are You?” has earned critical praise, winning Best Feature Film and Jury Award at the Barcelona Cinephone Film Festival in 2023 and solidifying Clarke’s voice in cinema’s new age. “The accolades are a testament to the power of resilience, creativity, and technology,” she reflects, “and I hope this film inspires others to create despite limitations.”

“Thinking out of the Box”

“Stella Adler said that actors should be at the center; not producers, not writers, or directors. The world can collapse, and anything can happen behind a believable performance. They are the source, my job is to make sure we can all feel that and the iPhone is the modern tool for authenticity,” Clarke said.

With her debut feature receiving high praise, Clarke is already eyeing her next projects, including a comedy and a period fantasy TV series. “We need stories that make us laugh and escape,” she shares, hinting at the versatility and depth she aims to bring to future work.

“Hi How Are You?” invites audiences into a world of resilience and connection, proving that great storytelling transcends boundaries. The film will is now available for digital rental and purchase on Amazon Prime Video.

Musician Siavash Karampour as MANI in "Hi How Are You?"

