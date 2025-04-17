



Heineken N.V. Annual General Meeting adopts all proposals

Amsterdam, 17 April 2025 - Heineken N.V. (HEINEKEN) announced today that its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (AGM) has adopted all proposals on the agenda of the AGM. The key resolutions are listed below.

Re-appointment of Executive Board Member

The AGM re-appointed Harold van den Broek as member of the Executive Board for a period of four years, until the end of the AGM to be held in 2029.

Dividend

The AGM adopted the dividend proposal for the year 2024 of EUR 1.86 per share. As an interim dividend of EUR 0.69 was paid on 8 August 2024, the final dividend of EUR 1.17 per share will be made payable on 2 May 2025. Heineken N.V. shares will be quoted ex-dividend on 23 April 2025.

Re-appointment of Supervisory Board Member

The AGM re-appointed Nitin Paranjpe as member of the Supervisory Board for a four-year term.

Appointment of Supervisory Board Member

The AGM appointed Alexander de Carvalho as member (and delegated member) of the Supervisory Board for a four-year term.

Appointment of External Auditor

The AGM re-appointed KPMG Accountants N.V. (KPMG) as external auditor for financial reporting for the financial year 2026, and appointed KPMG as external auditor for sustainability reporting for the financial years 2025 and 2026.

The voting results per agenda item of the AGM of Heineken N.V. of 17 April 2025 can be found on the HEINEKEN website: www.theHEINEKENcompany.com/investors/governance/agm, as per close of business on 18 April 2025.

- ENDS -





