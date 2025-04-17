DEADLINE APPROACHING: Berger Montague Advises Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ: RKLB) Investors to Inquire About a Securities Fraud Class Action by April 28, 2025

PHILADELPHIA, April 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Berger Montague PC advises investors that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed against Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (“Rocket Lab” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: RKLB) on behalf of purchasers of Rocket Lab securities between November 12, 2024 through February 25, 2025, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

Headquartered in Long Beach, Calif., Rocket Lab is a space company that provides launch and spacecraft design services.

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) the Company’s plans for three barge landing tests were significantly delayed; (2) a critical potable water problem was not scheduled to be fixed until January 2026, which delayed preparation of the launch pad; (3) as a result of the foregoing, there was a substantial risk that Rocket Lab’s Neutron rocket would not launch in mid-2025; and (4) Neutron’s only contract was made at a discount with an unreliable partner.

On February 25, 2025, Bleecker Street Research published a report accusing Rocket Lab of misleading investors about the likelihood that its Neutron rocket will launch in mid-2025. The report revealed that the Company’s plans for three barge landing tests, which were originally scheduled to occur in a window between September 2024 and March 2025, had been pushed back to at least September 2025 and could occur as late as March 2026.

The report further revealed significant delays in preparing the Company’s launch pad, including a potable water problem not scheduled to be fixed until January 2026.

The report also alleged that the Company’s only Neutron contract so far is a discount deal with an “unreliable startup” named E-Space.

On this news, Rocket Lab’s stock price fell $2.21, nearly 10%, to close at $20.28 per share on February 25, 2025.

