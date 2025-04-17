New Toll Brothers Luxury Home Community Now Open for Sale in Cumming, Georgia

CUMMING, Ga., April 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, is pleased to announce Westover, its newest Atlanta-area community, is now open for sale in Cumming, Georgia. Nestled in the heart of Forsyth County, Westover is an enclave of spacious single-family homes with upscale finishes located at 4770 Watson Road in Cumming.

Westover features an impressive selection of luxury home designs with open-concept floor plans, expansive great rooms, gourmet kitchens with oversized islands, and private primary bedroom suites. Homes offer 5 bedrooms, 3 to 5 baths, and up to 3,800+ square feet, with options for personalization through the Toll Brothers Design Studio. Pricing starts in the upper $800,000s.





“Westover is designed to meet the needs of today’s luxury home shoppers with thoughtfully crafted homes on expansive home sites,” said Eric White, Division President of Toll Brothers in Atlanta. “This community offers the perfect combination of modern luxury and convenience in a prime Forsyth County location.”

Toll Brothers customers will experience one-stop shopping at the Toll Brothers Design Studio. The state-of-the-art Design Studio allows customers to choose from a wide array of selections to personalize their dream home with the assistance of Toll Brothers professional Design Consultants.

Residents of Westover will enjoy the perfect convergence of tranquility and accessibility. The community is located just minutes from Georgia State Route 400, providing easy access to shopping, dining, and entertainment at nearby destinations including Halcyon and The Collection at Forsyth. Outdoor enthusiasts will appreciate the proximity to Lake Lanier, Sawnee Mountain Preserve, and Big Creek Greenway for recreation and leisure activities. Westover is also located within the highly acclaimed Forsyth County School District, making it an excellent choice for families seeking access to top-rated schools.

For more information on Westover and other Toll Brothers communities throughout Georgia, call (888) 686-5542 or visit TollBrothers.com/Georgia.





About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded 58 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in over 60 markets in 24 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, and landscape subsidiaries. The Company also develops master-planned and golf course communities as well as operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations.

Toll Brothers has been one of Fortune magazine’s World's Most Admired Companies™ for 10+ years in a row, and in 2024 the Company’s Chairman and CEO Douglas C. Yearley, Jr. was named one of 25 Top CEOs by Barron’s magazine. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com.

From Fortune, ©2025 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license.

Contact: Andrea Meck | Toll Brothers, Senior Director, Public Relations & Social Media | 215-938-8169 | ameck@tollbrothers.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4188c96c-b5ee-49a5-99d8-abe3a4398ebf

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f41177ed-38e2-4791-894c-15dd2355b90d

