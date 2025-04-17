Apollo Art Auctions to Present “Ancient Art & Antiquities” — A Two-Day Sale of Exceptional Works from Across the Ancient World

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link.

LONDON, April 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apollo Art Auctions is pleased to announce its upcoming two-day sale, Ancient Art & Antiquities, taking place on April 26 and 27, 2025, beginning at 13:00 GMT each day. The sale will be held live at Apollo’s Central London showroom, 63–64 Margaret Street, W1W 8SW, and online at Apollo Art Auctions.

Featuring over 800 artefacts, the sale draws from a wide range of ancient cultures including Classical Europe, Egypt, the Near East, India, and China. The collection reflects the wide spectrum of ancient craftsmanship and gives the collectors the opportunity to acquire significant antiquities with well-established provenance.

Selected Highlights

A standout is a Gandharan stone panel of the Preaching Buddha (View Lot 14), known for its scale and detailed iconography. Created between the 1st and 5th centuries CE, Gandharan art uniquely blends Hellenistic and South Asian influences. This panel, shows this blend of influences and portrays a central theme in Buddhist tradition.

Also featured is a rare Kiliya-type idol from prehistoric Anatolia (View Lot 94). Dating to the 3rd millennium BC, these abstract marble figures are linked to early cult practices and are highly sought after for their minimalist aesthetic and rarity.

A Byzantine gold cross pendant set with an emerald and dangling pearls (View Lot 307) showcases high craftsmanship and devotional significance. Its exceptional state of preservation, with original embellishments intact, suggests it once belonged to an individual of elevated status.

From Egypt, a limestone relief depicting a worshipper in adoration (View Lot 401) reflects the delicacy and precision of New Kingdom funerary art. The piece, from a respected European collection, offers insight into ancient spiritual life.

A Greek gold ring featuring a satyr playing the aulos (View Lot 634) stands out for its blend of fine detail and mythological subject matter, linking personal adornment to Dionysian imagery.

The sale also includes a vibrant Apulian chalice krater (View Lot 621), a large vessel used for mixing wine. Dating to the 4th century BCE, its painted scenes reflect the rich visual language of South Italian funerary traditions.

Provenance and Context

Works come from notable private collections, including that of Dr. W. Benson Harer, whose Egyptian artefacts have been exhibited at institutions such as the Robert and Frances Fullerton Museum of Art; Georges Halphen of France; Christopher Sheppard, a longtime dealer and expert in ancient glass; and the late Peter H. Tillou, known for his refined connoisseurship.

Sale and Bidding

Day 1 begins on April 26 (View Catalog), with Day 2 on April 27 (View Catalog). Bidding is available in person, online, and via absentee or telephone.

Condition reports are available upon request. For inquiries, please contact: enquiries@apolloauctions.com. Payment accepted in USD, GBP, or EUR. Packing and global shipping are handled in-house by Apollo’s professional logistics team.