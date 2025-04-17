New York, USA, April 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oral Mucositis Market to Observe Stunning Growth During the Study Period (2020–2034) | DelveInsight

The growth of the oral mucositis market is expected to be mainly driven by increasing incidence of cancer cases, expected approval, and readily penetration of emerging therapies, and an increase in Research and Development activities. Thus, the dynamics of the oral mucositis market are anticipated to experience a positive shift during the forecast period (2025–2034).

DelveInsight’s Oral Mucositis Market Insights report includes a comprehensive understanding of current treatment practices, emerging oral mucositis drugs, market share of individual therapies, and current and forecasted oral mucositis market size from 2020 to 2034, segmented into 7MM [the United States, the EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan].

Key Takeaways from the Oral Mucositis Market Report

According to DelveInsight’s analysis, the market size of oral mucositis in the 7MM is anticipated to surge at a significant CAGR by 2034.

Among the 7MM, the United States accounts for the highest oral mucositis market size in 2023.

Among the 7MM, the United States accounted for the highest number of incident cases of oral mucositis in 2023.

Prominent companies working in the domain of oral mucositis, including OncoZenge, EpicentRx, Prothex Pharma, and others, are actively working on innovative oral mucositis drugs. These novel oral mucositis therapies are anticipated to enter the oral mucositis market in the forecast period and are expected to change the market.

and others, are actively working on innovative oral mucositis drugs. These novel oral mucositis therapies are anticipated to enter the oral mucositis market in the forecast period and are expected to change the market. Some of the key oral mucositis treatments include BupiZenge, Nibrozetone, and others.

Discover which therapies are expected to grab the oral mucositis market share @ Oral Mucositis Market Report

Oral Mucositis Overview

Oral mucositis is a common and often debilitating complication of cancer treatments, particularly chemotherapy and radiation therapy targeting the head and neck region. It refers to the inflammation and ulceration of the mucous membranes in the mouth, leading to painful sores, redness, and swelling. The condition arises when rapidly dividing epithelial cells in the oral mucosa are damaged by cancer therapies, resulting in tissue breakdown and impaired healing.

The primary causes of oral mucositis include high-dose chemotherapy, radiation therapy, and stem cell transplantation. Certain chemotherapy agents, such as methotrexate and 5-fluorouracil, are particularly associated with its development. Risk factors can include poor oral hygiene, smoking, existing oral infections, and underlying nutritional deficiencies.

Symptoms of oral mucositis usually begin with a burning or tingling sensation, followed by the development of red, inflamed patches that can evolve into painful ulcers. These ulcers can interfere with eating, drinking, speaking, and swallowing, significantly affecting a patient’s quality of life and nutritional status. In severe cases, the condition may lead to secondary infections, especially in immunocompromised patients.

Diagnosis is primarily clinical, based on physical examination and the patient's treatment history. Healthcare providers assess the extent and severity of mucosal damage, often using standardized scales such as the World Health Organization (WHO) oral toxicity scale. Early identification and supportive care—including pain management, oral hygiene protocols, and sometimes protective agents like oral cryotherapy or mucosal coating agents—are crucial to minimizing complications and maintaining treatment adherence.





Oral Mucositis Epidemiology Segmentation

The oral mucositis epidemiology section provides insights into the historical and current oral mucositis patient pool and forecasted trends for the 7MM. It helps recognize the causes of current and forecasted patient trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders.

The oral mucositis market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2020–2034 in the 7MM segmented into:

Total Incident Cases of Oral Mucositis

Grade-Specific Incident Cases of Oral Mucositis

Total Treated Cases of Oral Mucositis

Download the report to understand which factors are driving oral mucositis epidemiology trends @ Oral Mucositis Epidemiological Insights

Oral Mucositis Treatment Market

The clinical management of oral mucositis primarily involves supportive care aimed at relieving symptoms, including pain control, nutritional assistance, and maintaining optimal oral hygiene. Several interventions are currently utilized for the prevention and treatment of mucositis. These include standard oral care routines, strategies to minimize the mucosal toxicity caused by chemotherapy, multi-action mouthwashes, immunomodulators, topical anesthetics, antiseptic agents, mucosal barriers and coating agents, cytoprotective therapies, agents that promote mucosal healing, psychological support, and pain-relieving medications.

KEPIVANCE (palifermin) was the first FDA-approved therapy designed to reduce the severity and duration of oral mucositis in patients with blood cancers undergoing high-dose chemotherapy and/or radiation followed by a bone marrow transplant. Other approved products that help manage oral mucositis symptoms include MuGard (Access Pharmaceuticals), Chemo Mouthpiece (Aurora BioScience), and EPISIL (Camurus). Looking ahead, the oral mucositis market is expected to evolve with the advancement of pipeline therapies, growing disease awareness, and increasing global healthcare expenditure.

Learn more about the market of oral mucositis @ Oral Mucositis Treatment

Oral Mucositis Emerging Drugs and Companies

The drug candidates by key players, such as OncoZenge (BupiZenge), EpicentRx (Nibrozetone), and others under late- and mid-phase clinical development have the potential to create a significant positive shift in oral mucositis market size. The launch of emerging therapies is expected during the forecast period of 2024–2034.

BupiZenge, developed by OncoZenge, is a non-opioid oral lozenge formulation of the well-known local anesthetic bupivacaine. It features a novel delivery system designed for repeated use over extended periods, offering targeted pain relief for the mouth and throat in cancer patients suffering from oral mucositis.

The product has successfully completed a Phase II trial in the European Union, showing strong pain relief efficacy along with favorable safety and tolerability in patients with head and neck cancer. A registrational Phase III program is currently in planning. In November 2023, Ensysce Biosciences announced the signing of a letter of intent (LOI) to explore a strategic partnership aimed at advancing BupiZenge's commercialization in the United States.

RRx-001 is a direct inhibitor of NLRP3 and an Nrf2 activator, offering both anti-inflammatory and antioxidant effects. It also inhibits glucose 6-phosphate dehydrogenase (G6PD) in tumor cells, binds to hemoglobin, and promotes redox reactions mediated by red blood cells (RBCs). The compound induces apoptosis and shows anticancer properties. It is currently being evaluated in a Phase II clinical trial. In March 2023, the FDA granted Fast Track Designation to RRx-001 for its potential to prevent and reduce severe oral mucositis caused by chemotherapy and radiation in patients with head and neck cancer.

The anticipated launch of these emerging therapies are poised to transform the oral mucositis market landscape in the coming years. As these cutting-edge therapies continue to mature and gain regulatory approval, they are expected to reshape the oral mucositis market landscape, offering new standards of care and unlocking opportunities for medical innovation and economic growth.

To know more about oral mucositis clinical trials, visit @ Oral Mucositis Treatment Drugs

Oral Mucositis Market Dynamics

The oral mucositis market dynamics are anticipated to change in the coming years. The global rise in head and neck cancer cases is a key factor driving the growth of the oral mucositis treatment market, with an increasing number of other cancer cases further contributing to this expansion. Chemoradiation regimens—used both as monotherapy and in combination—are commonly applied across various cancer types, creating lucrative opportunities for oral mucositis therapies beyond just head and neck cancer.

Additionally, the growing number of clinical trials and collaborative research initiatives are advancing the development pipeline for oral mucositis treatments. The current lack of specific and effective therapies for this condition presents a significant opportunity for innovation, opening the door for new treatment options that could drive further market growth and improve patient outcomes.

Furthermore, many potential therapies are being investigated for the treatment of oral mucositis, and it is safe to predict that the treatment space will significantly impact the oral mucositis market during the forecast period. Moreover, the anticipated introduction of emerging therapies with improved efficacy and a further improvement in the diagnosis rate is expected to drive the growth of the oral mucositis market in the 7MM.

Despite the growing need for effective therapies, several challenges hinder the growth and advancement of the oral mucositis treatment market. One of the primary limitations is the absence of a standardized scale to measure the severity of oral mucositis, making disease staging and assessment difficult and inconsistent. This lack of standardization also affects clinical decision-making and treatment optimization.

Moreover, the current reimbursement landscape is inadequate in fully addressing the ideal needs of patients, limiting access to advanced care. The market is largely dominated by off-label therapies and generic drugs, which, while cost-effective, exert significant price pressure on new entrants—especially those with only moderate efficacy—making it difficult for them to establish a strong market presence.

In addition, existing diagnostic techniques are insufficient to accurately determine the severity of the condition, often leading to delays in diagnosis and timely intervention. These factors collectively highlight the need for improved diagnostic tools, standardized assessment scales, and patient-centric reimbursement policies to fully unlock the potential of the oral mucositis treatment market.

Moreover, oral mucositis treatment poses a significant economic burden and disrupts patients’ overall well-being and QOL. Furthermore, the oral mucositis market growth may be offset by failures and discontinuation of emerging therapies, unaffordable pricing, market access and reimbursement issues, and a shortage of healthcare specialists. In addition, the undiagnosed, unreported cases and the unawareness about the disease may also impact the oral mucositis market growth.

Oral Mucositis Report Metrics Details Study Period 2020–2034 Oral Mucositis Report Coverage 7MM [The United States, the EU-4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan] Key Oral Mucositis Companies OncoZenge, EpicentRx, Prothex Pharma, and others Key Oral Mucositis Therapies BupiZenge, Nibrozetone, and others

Scope of the Oral Mucositis Market Report

Oral Mucositis Therapeutic Assessment: Oral Mucositis current marketed and emerging therapies

Oral Mucositis current marketed and emerging therapies Oral Mucositis Market Dynamics: Conjoint Analysis of Emerging Oral Mucositis Drugs

Conjoint Analysis of Emerging Oral Mucositis Drugs Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies

SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies Unmet Needs, KOL’s views, Analyst’s views, Oral Mucositis Market Access and Reimbursement

Discover more about oral mucositis drugs in development @ Oral Mucositis Clinical Trials

Table of Contents

1. Oral Mucositis Market Key Insights 2. Oral Mucositis Market Report Introduction 3. Oral Mucositis Market Overview at a Glance 4. Oral Mucositis Market Executive Summary 5. Disease Background and Overview 6. Oral Mucositis Treatment and Management 7. Oral Mucositis Epidemiology and Patient Population 8. Patient Journey 9. Oral Mucositis Marketed Drugs 10. Oral Mucositis Emerging Drugs 11. Seven Major Oral Mucositis Market Analysis 12. Oral Mucositis Market Outlook 13. Potential of Current and Emerging Therapies 14. KOL Views 15. Unmet Needs 16. SWOT Analysis 17. Appendix 18. DelveInsight Capabilities 19. Disclaimer 20. About DelveInsight

Related Reports

Oral Mucositis Pipeline

Oral Mucositis Pipeline Insight – 2025 report provides comprehensive insights about the pipeline landscape, pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and non-clinical stage products, and the key Oral Mucositis companies, including Galera Therapeutics, Soligenix, Izun Pharma, MitoImmune Therapeutics, Tosk, Cellix Bio, Enzychem Lifesciences, Monopar Therapeutics, among others.

Oral Mucositis Epidemiology Forecast

Oral Mucositis Epidemiology Forecast – 2034 report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted oral mucositis epidemiology in the 7MM, i.e., the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the United Kingdom), and Japan.

Radiotherapy Induced Oral Mucositis Market

Radiotherapy Induced Oral Mucositis Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast – 2034 report deliver an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted epidemiology, as well as the market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key radiotherapy induced oral mucositis companies including Shanxi Zhendong Pharmacy Co Ltd, Solasia Pharma KK, Galera Therapeutics Inc., Bitop AG, UConn Health, Pfizer, Indena SpA, Innovation Pharmaceuticals Inc., Izun Pharma Ltd, among others.

Radiotherapy Induced Oral Mucositis Pipeline

Radiotherapy Induced Oral Mucositis Pipeline Insight – 2025 report provides comprehensive insights about the pipeline landscape, pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and non-clinical stage products, and the key radiotherapy induced oral mucositis companies, including Shanxi Zhendong Pharmacy Co Ltd, Solasia Pharma KK, Galera Therapeutics Inc., Bitop AG, UConn Health, Pfizer, Indena SpA, Innovation Pharmaceuticals Inc., Izun Pharma Ltd, among others.

Head and Neck Cancer Market

Head and Neck Cancer Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast – 2034 report deliver an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted epidemiology, as well as the market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key head and neck cancer companies including CEL-SCI, Junshi Biosciences, Coherus, Exelixis, Immutep S.A.S., Merck Sharp & Dohme LLC, Iovance Biotherapeutics, BeiGene, Akeso, Chia Tai-Tianqing, Kura Oncology, Hoffmann-La Roche, Eli Lilly and Company, among others.

DelveInsight’s Pharma Competitive Intelligence Service: Through its CI solutions, DelveInsight provides its clients with real-time and actionable intelligence on their competitors and markets of interest to keep them stay ahead of the competition by providing insights into the latest therapeutic area-specific/indication-specific market trends, in emerging drugs, and competitive strategies. These services are tailored to the specific needs of each client and are delivered through a combination of reports, dashboards, and interactive presentations, enabling clients to make informed decisions, mitigate risks, and identify opportunities for growth and expansion.

Other Business Consulting Services

Healthcare Conference Coverage

Pipeline Assessment

Healthcare Licensing Services

Discover how a mid-pharma client gained a level of confidence in their soon-to-be partner for manufacturing their therapeutics by downloading our Due Diligence Case Study

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Business Consultant and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance. Get hassle-free access to all the healthcare and pharma market research reports through our subscription-based platform PharmDelve.

Connect with us on LinkedIn|Facebook|Twitter