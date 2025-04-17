A Robot Dreaming of Comedy Stardom Discovers Friendship and Self-Belief in THE ADVENTURES OF SUPER TECHNO!

Charleston, SC, April 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A local teacher in the Houston, Texas area has dreamed of creating a children’s book made just for his students and their families. Now, after nearly thirteen years of experience getting to know the personal and academic needs of young readers, that dream has become a reality. The Adventures of Super Techno: Anything is Possible! teaches kids that anyone can overcome self doubt to achieve their goals.

Techno is a robot with a big dream: to become a stand-up comedian! Although he was designed with calculations and logistics in mind, his desire is to achieve something more creative and expressive with his life. But does Techno really have what it takes? Is he . . . you know, funny enough to be a comic? Although Techno isn’t too confident right off the bat, some new allies, DJ Tracks and Shelly Rockets, see his potential. With newfound encouragement, he starts to believe that his sense of humor might be something worth sharing with the world.

An inspirational story with an undeniably entertaining premise, The Adventures of Super Techno will build self-confidence in kids, and it will help them understand the importance of surrounding oneself with the right friends in order to make progress toward goals. Parents and kids alike will enjoy the delightful storytelling, vivid illustrations, and heartwarming message in this book.

The author, Richard A. Smith, a two-time Teacher of the Year recipient, is excited to share this story with children. He believes that children should believe in themselves enough that they know they can accomplish anything through the power of perseverance. His experience with kids and his passion for their self-belief is on full display on every page. More about Smith and his work can be found at https://meetsupertechno.com/.

The Adventures of Super Techno: Anything is Possible! is available for purchase online at Amazon.com and BarnesandNoble.com. For more information about the author, please visit any of his social media platforms.

About the Author:

Richard A. Smith is a gifted storyteller with over a decade of experience as an educator. Twice recognized as Teacher of the Year in his Houston, Texas school, Richard works both in the classroom and on the pages of his books to ignite imagination and help young minds achieve their greatest potential. Outside the classroom, he is a sports enthusiast and a family man. Richard currently resides in Houston with his wife of twenty-eight years and their beloved canine companion, Koda. They have two adult sons and two precious grandchildren.

