Manitoba and Nunavut Partner on Kivalliq Hydro-Fibre Link, Establishing Strategic Energy and Economic Corridor

WINNIPEG, Manitoba, April 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a historic signing ceremony, the premiers of Manitoba and Nunavut committed to work together to advance the nation-building Kivalliq Hydro-Fibre Link (KHFL). Following the Province of Manitoba’s recent announcement to set aside 50 megawatts of power towards the development of the KHFL, this agreement sets forth how Manitoba and Nunavut will join Nukik Corporation, Inuit leadership, and other partners to work together to advance this strategic energy and economic corridor.

“The KHFL is a national project with national impact,” said David Kakuktinniq, President of Nukik Corporation and President and CEO of Sakku Investments Corporation. “This important project will boost Canada’s GDP, create jobs, and generate revenue across regions. The support and partnership of Manitoba and Nunavut on the Inuit-led KHFL are invaluable. Together we can make history by connecting Nunavut to Southern Canada for the first time and realize the full potential of the Kivalliq and our northern Manitoba neighbours.”

Manitoba and Nunavut have called on the federal government to partner and support capital funding for the KHFL. Nukik Corporation will be working closely with the two jurisdictions and northern communities to advance this message of partnership and nation-building to the federal government.

“We’re building more than infrastructure - we’re building the future of northern Canada,” said Anne-Raphaëlle Audouin, CEO of Nukik Corporation. “When you look across the nation at the projects that can assert Arctic sovereignty, reinforce national security and be a catalyst for unprecedented socio-economic development, the KHFL really is one of a kind.”

The KHFL will be the first infrastructure connection between Nunavut and the rest of Canada. It will greatly enhance energy reliability, sustainability, and access to critical resources in the North. It will establish a new trade corridor into the Arctic, leveraging investments at the Port of Churchill to establish a sustainable infrastructure network and support supply needs for the Kivalliq region well into the future. The KHFL will feature advanced fibre-optic capabilities, enabling high-speed communication across the region and driving innovation.

The project will be a key enabler of Canada’s strategy to stimulate economic growth in the North and unlock critical mineral resources, while advancing sustainable development, energy security, and climate action.

For more information about Nukik Corporation and the KHFL, please visit www.nukik.ca.

