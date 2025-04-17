Outscraper Unveils Upgraded Lead Scraper for Businesses

Anchorage, AK, April 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Outscraper, a trusted provider of public data scraping solutions, has officially released an enhanced version of its Lead Scraper tool, aimed at businesses seeking to generate qualified B2B leads through access to publicly available data. The tool allows users to collect business details based on specific filters such as industry category, geographical location, contact information, and online presence.

The Lead Scraper simplifies the process of lead generation by enabling users to extract structured data directly from Google Maps listings. Available through a cloud-based platform, the tool delivers access to business names, addresses, phone numbers, websites, emails (when available), ratings, working hours, and other relevant fields. It is designed for sales teams, marketing agencies, and researchers who need accurate, scalable data for outreach campaigns, CRM enrichment, and market analysis.

With support for bulk exports and API access, Outscraper’s Lead Scraper integrates easily into existing workflows. The tool is also built with data protection and compliance in mind, collecting only publicly accessible information and promoting ethical data practices.

The platform is already used by thousands of companies in industries such as SaaS, digital marketing, and business consulting. Users can customize their data extraction by choosing specific regions, keywords, or business attributes, making it a flexible and time-saving solution for prospecting.



About Outscraper

Outscraper helps companies access public web data through intuitive tools and APIs. The company specializes in solutions for lead generation, business intelligence, and large-scale data extraction. With a commitment to compliance, transparency, and performance, Outscraper supports thousands of global users in leveraging open data for growth and insight.

