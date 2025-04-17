Joveo Wins 2025 HR Tech Award for Best Talent Intelligence Solution

MENLO PARK, Calif., April 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Joveo , the global leader in AI-led, high-performance recruitment marketing and candidate engagement, announced today that its Unified Analytics dashboard has been named Best Talent Intelligence Solution by Lighthouse Research & Advisory in the 2025 HR Tech Awards. The annual awards program recognizes the most innovative and impactful HR technology solutions across the globe.

The Best Talent Intelligence Solution category highlights technology that empowers employers to leverage data and insights for more strategic and informed talent decisions. Joveo’s Unified Analytics dashboard stands out for delivering real-time visibility into recruitment marketing performance and costs across all sources, hiring funnel effectiveness, labor market analytics, and competitive insights, in a single pane of glass. This makes it possible for talent acquisition (TA) teams to act fast and spend smarter.

"Joveo’s Unified Analytics platform brings clarity and control to recruitment marketing with unmatched visibility across spend, source, and strategy,” stated Ben Eubanks, Chief Research Officer, Lighthouse Research & Advisory. “Employers reduce cost per application by more than 20% and slash manual reporting time by 90% after switching to Joveo, gaining the ability to optimize campaigns in real time. This is a standout example of analytics that truly enable smarter hiring decisions.”

Joveo’s award-winning solution centralizes data from job boards, social media channels, ATS, talent CRM, career sites, and landing pages into a single source of truth — helping TA leaders uncover inefficiencies, predict outcomes, and drive better results.

“This recognition validates our vision of enabling data-led recruiting with real-time, AI-driven insights,” said Kshitij Jain, Founder and CEO of Joveo. “Unified Analytics is more than a dashboard — it’s a decision engine. It gives our customers a clear view into performance, pinpoints issues, explains why they occurred, and offers actionable recommendations. We’re thrilled to see our customers achieve measurable improvements in cost, speed, and quality of hire, and to be recognized by Lighthouse Research & Advisory for the impact we're having on talent teams around the world.”

The 2025 HR Tech Awards, now in its sixth year, are judged by an independent panel of industry practitioners, educators, and consultants. Less than 2% of HR technology vendors are recognized each year, making this win a testament to Joveo’s innovation and proven impact.

