Aja Health and Wellness Inc. Announces Resignation of Director

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aja Health and Wellness Inc. ("Aja" or the "Company") (TSXV:AJA) announces they have accepted the resignation of Alnesh Mohan as a director of the Company. "The board would like to thank Alnesh for his dedicated service and wish him well in his future endeavours," said Sanjeev Parsad.

