LPL Financial Announces First Quarter 2025 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call

SAN DIEGO, April 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LPL Financial Holdings Inc. ( Nasdaq: LPLA ) (the “Company”), the parent corporation of LPL Financial LLC, announced today it will report first quarter financial results after the market closes on Thursday, May 8. The Company will host a conference call to discuss its results at 5 p.m. ET the same day.

The conference call will be accessible and available for replay at investor.lpl.com/events.

