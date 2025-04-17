Goosehead Insurance Appoints Bill Wade to Board of Directors

WESTLAKE, Texas, April 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ: GSHD), a leader in personal lines insurance distribution, is proud to announce the appointment of Bill Wade to its Board of Directors. Wade, with over 25 years of experience as a senior partner and consultant at Bain & Company, brings deep expertise in leveraging emerging technologies, particularly artificial intelligence (AI), to fuel innovation, operational efficiency, and transformational growth.

Throughout his career, Wade has been at the forefront of integrating digital strategies to help companies and private equity firms optimize performance and achieve scalable, tech-enabled growth. His work includes implementing AI-powered analytics, driving digital transformation, and designing agile operating models that deliver extraordinary results. Wade’s forward-thinking approach positions him as an ideal partner for Goosehead’s aggressive technology-driven expansion.

"We are thrilled to welcome Bill to our Board," said Mark E. Jones, Co-Founder and Executive Chairman of Goosehead Insurance. "Bill's proven success in leveraging technology to drive transformational growth is exactly what we need as we aggressively invest to win the tech race in the insurance industry. Technology is the battleground, and we already have a substantial lead—our goal is to extend it and secure our place as the top distributor of personal lines insurance in the U.S. in my lifetime. Bill’s expertise, vision, and strong existing relationships with several board members make him an invaluable addition to our team."

"Bill’s addition to our Board is a pivotal moment in our journey to transform the insurance industry through bold innovation and cutting-edge technology," said Mark Miller, CEO of Goosehead Insurance. "With his expertise in AI and digital transformation, we are positioned to break new ground, elevate client experiences, and strengthen our leadership in the industry. Together, we’ll push boundaries and turn ambitious goals into measurable achievements."

Wade holds an MBA from Harvard Business School, where he was a Baker Scholar and Siebel Scholar, and bachelor's and master’s degrees in accountancy from Brigham Young University.

"Goosehead has already disrupted the personal lines insurance space with its client-first, tech-driven approach," said Wade. "The company’s commitment to AI and advanced technology solutions creates a unique opportunity to redefine scalability and client value in the industry. I’m thrilled to join the Board and contribute to shaping the next chapter of Goosehead’s growth."

Founded in 2003, Goosehead Insurance has prioritized innovation with technology and human capital, becoming a leader in personal lines insurance. This focus aligns perfectly with Wade’s expertise.

