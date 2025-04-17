INVESTOR ALERT: Cohen Milstein Calls on Zenas BioPharma (ZBIO) Investors with Significant Losses to Consider Leading Litigation

WASHINGTON, April 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Investors who lost money on securities of Zenas BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZBIO) purchased pursuant and/or traceable to the Zenas BioPharma’s September 2024 initial public offering (the “IPO”) are encouraged to contact Cohen Milstein Sellers & Toll PLLC to learn about a recently filed securities class action lawsuit.

[Click here for information about joining the class action]

CASE BACKGROUND: Zenas BioPharma is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing immunology-based therapies. A complaint filed on April 16, 2025, in the U.S. District Court for the District of Massachusetts alleges that the company, certain executives and directors, and the underwriters of its IPO violated federal securities laws. The complaint alleges that the Registration Statement for the IPO contained materially false and misleading statements and omitted critical information, particularly overstating the duration Zenas BioPharma could fund operations with IPO proceeds and existing cash.

Shortly after the IPO, Zenas BioPharma revealed in its third quarter 2024 financial results that it could fund operations for 12 months—not 24 months as previously stated. Following this disclosure, Zenas BioPharma’s shares fell significantly, closing at $8.72 per share on April 15, 2025, nearly 49% below the IPO price of $17.00 per share.

NEXT STEPS: If you purchased shares of Zenas BioPharma pursuant and/or traceable to the September 2024 IPO and suffered a significant loss, and are interested in serving as lead plaintiff, you must move the court no later than June 16, 2025, to request appointment as lead plaintiff. You are not required to file a lead plaintiff motion to participate in any potential recovery as a class member.

To learn about your legal options, contact Partner Molly J. Bowen at (202) 408-4600 or mbowen@cohenmilstein.com.

OUR FIRM: With more than 100 attorneys in eight offices, Cohen Milstein is one of the largest plaintiff-side law firms in the U.S., with over four decades of experience litigating securities fraud cases. We have recovered billions of dollars for investors and are consistently recognized by The National Law Journal, Law360, Chambers USA, and The Legal 500 as a top securities litigation practice. For more information, visit www.cohenmilstein.com.

Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome. This may be considered Attorney Advertising.

CONTACT INFORMATION:

Molly Bowen, Esq.

Cohen Milstein Sellers & Toll PLLC

Washington, D.C. Office

Email: mbowen@cohenmilstein.com

Website: www.cohenmilstein.com