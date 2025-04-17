Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. Announces First Quarter Financial Results

LOWELL, Mass., April 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. ("Enterprise") (NASDAQ: EBTC), parent of Enterprise Bank, announced its financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2025. Net income amounted to $10.4 million, or $0.84 per diluted common share, for the three months ended March 31, 2025, compared to $10.7 million, or $0.86 per diluted common share, for the three months ended December 31, 2024 and $8.5 million, or $0.69 per diluted common share, for the three months ended March 31, 2024.

On December 9, 2024, Enterprise announced its intention to merge with Rockland Trust Company, a wholly owned subsidiary of Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ: INDB). The proposed merger is expected to close in the second half of 2025, subject to customary closing conditions, including regulatory approvals. As previously announced, Enterprise shareholders approved of the proposed merger on April 3, 2025. No vote of Independent Bank Corp. shareholders is required.

Selected financial results at or for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, compared to December 31, 2024, were as follows:

  • The returns on average assets and average equity were 0.87% and 11.45%, respectively.
  • Tax-equivalent net interest margin (non-GAAP) ("net interest margin") was 3.32%.
  • Total loans amounted to $4.05 billion, an increase of 1.7%.
  • Total customer deposits (non-GAAP) amounted to $4.15 billion, a decrease of 0.9%.
  • Wealth assets under management and administration amounted to $1.51 billion, a decrease of 1.6%.

Chief Executive Officer Steven Larochelle commented, "As we continue to work toward the upcoming merger with Rockland Trust, I am pleased to announce our team delivered strong results in the first quarter. Loan growth was solid at 1.7% for the quarter and 11% for the last twelve months. Operating results compared to the prior year quarter were positively impacted by net interest income growth of 10% resulting from strong loan growth and an increase in net interest margin."

Executive Chairman & Founder George Duncan stated, "Our anticipated merger with Rockland Trust has been well received by our shareholders, customers and communities with shareholders approving the merger on April 3rd. The planning for our integration into Rockland Trust is going well and the anticipated synergies and cultural alignment of our two banks remains attractive."

Net Interest Income
Net interest income for the three months ended March 31, 2025, amounted to $38.7 million, an increase of $3.5 million, or 10%, compared to the three months ended March 31, 2024. The increase was due primarily to an increase in loan interest income of $6.6 million, partially offset by increases in deposit interest expense of $1.0 million and borrowings interest expense of $1.0 million as well as a decrease in income on other interest-earning assets of $637 thousand.

Net Interest Margin
Net interest margin for the three months ended March 31, 2025, December 31, 2024 and March 31, 2024, amounted to 3.32%, 3.29% and 3.20%, respectively.

During the first quarter of 2025, the Company sold non-performing loans with a net book value of $956 thousand, resulting in net recoveries of $461 thousand and loan interest income of $486 thousand. The sale of non-performing loans impacted both loan yields and net interest margin favorably by 5 basis points for the quarter ended March 31, 2025.

Three months ended – March 31, 2025, compared to March 31, 2024

The increase in net interest margin was due to loan growth and, to a lesser extent, an increase in loan yields, partially offset by increases in the average balance of funding liabilities and funding costs.

The increase in interest-earning asset yields of 21 basis points was due primarily to loan repricing and originations at higher interest rates, partially offset by an increase in funding costs of 9 basis points driven by higher market rates and increases in certificate of deposits and borrowed funds.

Provision for Credit Losses
The provision for credit losses for the three-month periods ended March 31, 2025 and March 31, 2024, are presented below:


  Three months ended Increase / (Decrease)
(Dollars in thousands) March 31,
2025		 March 31,
2024
Provision for credit losses on loans - collectively evaluated $                        685  $                        417  $                        268 
Provision for credit losses on loans - individually evaluated                          (565)                         1,451                        (2,016)
Provision for credit losses on loans                            120                          1,868                        (1,748)
       
Provision for unfunded commitments                            211                        (1,246)                         1,457 
       
Provision for credit losses $                        331  $                        622  $                      (291)


The provision for credit losses on collectively evaluated loans of $685 thousand for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, resulted mainly from loan growth, partially offset by net recoveries, which were primarily from the sale of non-performing loans noted above.

The decrease in the provision for credit losses of $291 thousand, compared to the prior year quarter, was due primarily to a net decrease in reserves on individually evaluated loans of $2.0 million, partially offset by an increase in reserves for unfunded commitments of $1.5 million.

The decrease in reserves on individually evaluated loans was due primarily to two commercial relationships that experienced improvement in their collateral valuation compared to the prior year period, while the increase in reserves for unfunded commitments resulted primarily from an increase in off-balance sheet commitments that required a reserve.

Non-Interest Income
Non-interest income for the three months ended March 31, 2025, amounted to $5.2 million, a decrease of $307 thousand, or 6%, compared to the three months ended March 31, 2024. The decrease was due primarily to a decrease in gains on equity securities of $766 thousand, partially offset by an increase in wealth management fees of $247 thousand.

Non-Interest Expense
Non-interest expense for the three months ended March 31, 2025, amounted to $29.9 million, an increase of $1.0 million, or 4%, compared to the three months ended March 31, 2024. The increase was due primarily to increases in salaries and employee benefits expense of $760 thousand and merger-related expenses of $290 thousand.

Income Taxes
The effective tax rate for the three months ended March 31, 2025, amounted to 23.3%, compared to 23.7% for the three months ended March 31, 2024.

Balance Sheet
Total assets amounted to $4.90 billion at March 31, 2025, compared to $4.83 billion at December 31, 2024, an increase of 2%.

Total investment securities at fair value amounted to $603.9 million at March 31, 2025, compared to $593.6 million at December 31, 2024, an increase of 2%. The increase during the three months ended March 31, 2025, was largely attributable to a decrease in unrealized losses on debt securities resulting from decreases in market interest rates during the period, partially offset by principal pay-downs, calls and maturities. Unrealized losses on debt securities amounted to $79.9 million at March 31, 2025, compared to $101.8 million at December 31, 2024, a decrease of 22%.

Total loans amounted to $4.05 billion at March 31, 2025, compared to $3.98 billion at December 31, 2024, an increase of 2%. The increase during the three months ended March 31, 2025, was due primarily to an increase in commercial real estate loans of $70.2 million.

Total deposits amounted to $4.30 billion at March 31, 2025, compared to $4.19 billion at December 31, 2024, an increase of 3%. The increase during the three months ended March 31, 2025, was due primarily to an increase in brokered deposits of $150.0 million. Excluding brokered deposits, total deposits decreased $37.0 million during the first quarter of 2025.

Total borrowed funds amounted to $94.5 million at March 31, 2025, compared to $153.1 million at December 31, 2024, a decrease of 38%. The decrease during the three months ended March 31, 2025, resulted primarily from the increase in brokered deposits during the period.

Total shareholders' equity amounted to $385.4 million at March 31, 2025, compared to $360.7 million at December 31, 2024, an increase of 7%. The increase during the three months ended March 31, 2025, was due primarily to a decrease in the accumulated other comprehensive loss of $17.0 million and an increase in retained earnings of $7.3 million.

Credit Quality

Selected credit quality metrics at March 31, 2025, compared to December 31, 2024, were as follows:

  • The allowance for credit losses ("ACL") for loans amounted to $64.0 million, or 1.58% of total loans, compared to $63.5 million, or 1.59% of total loans. The decrease in the ACL for loans to total loan ratio was due primarily to a decrease in reserves on individually evaluated loans.
  • The reserve for unfunded commitments (included in other liabilities) amounted to $4.6 million, compared to $4.4 million. The increase was driven primarily by an increase in off-balance sheet commitments that required a reserve.
  • Non-performing loans amounted to $28.5 million, or 0.70% of total loans, compared to $26.7 million, or 0.67% of total loans.

Net recoveries for the three months ended March 31, 2025, amounted to $424 thousand, or 0.04% of average total loans, which included $461 thousand in recoveries from the sale of non-performing loans noted above. Net charge-offs for the three months ended March 31, 2024, amounted to $122 thousand, or 0.01% of average total loans.

Wealth Management
Wealth assets under management and administration, which are not carried as assets on the Company's consolidated balance sheets, amounted to $1.51 billion at March 31, 2025, a decrease of $24.7 million, or 2%, compared to December 31, 2024, resulting primarily from a decrease in market values.

ABOUT ENTERPRISE BANCORP, INC.
Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. is a Massachusetts corporation that conducts substantially all its operations through Enterprise Bank and Trust Company, commonly referred to as Enterprise Bank, and has reported 142 consecutive profitable quarters. Enterprise Bank is principally engaged in the business of attracting deposits from the general public and investing in commercial loans and investment securities. Through Enterprise Bank and its subsidiaries, the Company offers a range of commercial, residential and consumer loan products, deposit products and cash management services, electronic and digital banking options, as well as wealth management, and trust services. The Company's headquarters and Enterprise Bank's main office are located at 222 Merrimack Street in Lowell, Massachusetts. The Company's primary market area is the Northern Middlesex, Northern Essex, and Northern Worcester counties of Massachusetts and the Southern Hillsborough and Southern Rockingham counties in New Hampshire. Enterprise Bank has 27 full-service branches located in the Massachusetts communities of Acton, Andover, Billerica (2), Chelmsford (2), Dracut, Fitchburg, Lawrence, Leominster, Lexington, Lowell (2), Methuen, North Andover, Tewksbury (2), Tyngsborough and Westford and in the New Hampshire communities of Derry, Hudson, Londonderry, Nashua (2), Pelham, Salem and Windham.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
This earnings release contains statements about future events that constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by references to a future period or periods or by the use of the words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "upcoming," "estimate," "assume," "will," "should," "could," "plan," and other similar terms or expressions. Forward-looking statements should not be relied on because they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, some of which are beyond the control of the Company. These risks, uncertainties, and other factors may cause the actual results, performance, and achievements of the Company to be materially different from the anticipated future results, performance or achievements expressed in, or implied by, the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause such differences include, but are not limited to, (i) disruption from the proposed merger with Independent; (ii) the risk that the proposed merger with Independent may not be completed in a timely manner or at all; (iii) the occurrence of any event, change, or other circumstances that could give rise to the termination of the proposed merger with Independent; (iv) the failure to obtain necessary regulatory approvals for the proposed merger with Independent; (v) the ability to successfully integrate the combined business; (vi) the possibility that the amount of the costs, fees, expenses, and charges related to the proposed merger with Independent may be greater than anticipated, including as a result of unexpected or unknown factors, events, or liabilities; (vii) the failure of the conditions to the proposed merger with Independent to be satisfied; (viii) reputational risk and the reaction of the parties' customers to the proposed merger with Independent; (xi) the risk of potential litigation or regulatory action related to the proposed merger with Independent; (x) the impact on us and our customers of a decline in general economic conditions and any regulatory responses thereto; (xi) potential recession in the United States and our market areas; (xii) the impacts related to or resulting from uncertainty in the banking industry as a whole; (xiii) increased competition for deposits and related changes in deposit customer behavior; (xiv) the impact of changes in market interest rates, whether due to a continuation of the elevated interest rate environment or further reductions in interest rates and a resulting decline in net interest income; (xv) the lingering inflationary pressures, and the risk of the resurgence of elevated levels of inflation, in the United States and our market areas; (xvi) the uncertain impacts of ongoing quantitative tightening and current and future monetary policies of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System; (xvii) increases in unemployment rates in the United States and our market areas; (xviii) adverse changes in customer spending and savings habits; (xix) declines in commercial real estate values and prices; (xx) a deterioration of the credit rating for U.S. long-term sovereign debt or uncertainty regarding United States fiscal debt, deficit and budget matters; (xxi) cyber incidents or other failures, disruptions or breaches of our operational or security systems or infrastructure, or those of our third-party vendors or other service providers, including as a result of cyber-attacks; (xxii) severe weather, natural disasters, acts of war or terrorism, geopolitical instability or other external events, including as a result of changes in U.S. presidential administrations or Congress, including potential changes in U.S. and international trade and tariff policies and the resulting impact on the Company and its customers; (xxiii) the effect of volatility in the capital markets on our fee income from our wealth management business; (xxiv) competition and market expansion opportunities; (xxv) changes in non-interest expenditures or in the anticipated benefits of such expenditures; (xxvi) changes in tax laws; (xxvii) the risks related to the development, implementation, use and management of emerging technologies, including artificial intelligence and machine learnings; (xxviii) potential increased costs related to the impacts of climate change; and (xxix) current or future litigation, regulatory examinations or other legal and/or regulatory actions. Therefore, the Company can give no assurance that the results contemplated in the forward-looking statements will be realized and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. For more information about these factors, please see our reports filed with or furnished to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), including our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q on file with the SEC, including the sections entitled "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations." Any forward-looking statements contained in this earnings release are made as of the date hereof, and we undertake no duty, and specifically disclaim any duty, to update or revise any such statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION AND WHERE TO FIND IT
This communication does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor shall there be any sale of securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.

In connection with the proposed transaction between Independent and Enterprise, Independent has filed with the SEC a Registration Statement on Form S-4 (the “Registration Statement”) that includes a proxy statement for a special meeting of Enterprise’s shareholders to approve the proposed transaction and that also constitutes a prospectus for the Independent common stock that will be issued in the proposed transaction, as well as other relevant documents concerning the proposed transaction. INVESTORS AND SHAREHOLDERS OF INDEPENDENT AND ENTERPRISE ARE URGED TO READ THE REGISTRATION STATEMENT AND THE PROXY STATEMENT/PROSPECTUS REGARDING THE PROPOSED TRANSACTION AND ANY OTHER RELEVANT DOCUMENTS FILED WITH THE SEC, AS WELL AS ANY AMENDMENTS OR SUPPLEMENTS TO THOSE DOCUMENTS, BECAUSE THEY WILL CONTAIN IMPORTANT INFORMATION ABOUT INDEPENDENT, ENTERPRISE AND THE PROPOSED TRANSACTION. Copies of the Registration Statement and of the proxy statement/prospectus and other filings incorporated by reference therein, as well as other filings containing information about Independent and Enterprise, can be obtained, free of charge, as they become available at the SEC’s website (http://www.sec.gov). Copies of the proxy statement/prospectus and the filings with the SEC that will be incorporated by reference in the proxy statement/prospectus can also be obtained, without charge, by directing a request to Independent Investor Relations, 288 Union Street, Rockland, Massachusetts 02370, telephone (774) 363-9872 or to Enterprise Bancorp, Inc., 222 Merrimack Street, Lowell, MA 01852, Attention: Corporate Secretary, telephone (978) 656-5578.

ENTERPRISE BANCORP, INC.
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(unaudited)
 
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data) March 31,
2025		 December 31,
2024		 March 31,
2024
Assets      
Cash and cash equivalents:      
Cash and due from banks $      52,194  $      42,689  $      41,443 
Interest-earning deposits with banks          34,543           41,152         106,391 
Total cash and cash equivalents          86,737           83,841         147,834 
Investments:      
Debt securities at fair value (amortized cost of $674,601, $685,766 and $749,561 respectively)        594,691         583,930         643,924 
Equity securities at fair value            9,242             9,665             8,102 
Total investment securities at fair value        603,933         593,595         652,026 
Federal Home Loan Bank stock            4,932             7,093             2,482 
Loans held for sale            1,069                520                400 
Loans:      
Total loans     4,049,642      3,982,898      3,654,322 
Allowance for credit losses        (64,042)        (63,498)        (60,741)
Net loans     3,985,600      3,919,400      3,593,581 
Premises and equipment, net          41,464           42,444           44,671 
Lease right-of-use asset          23,946           24,126           24,645 
Accrued interest receivable          21,782           20,553           20,501 
Deferred income taxes, net          42,338           49,096           47,903 
Bank-owned life insurance          67,927           67,421           65,878 
Prepaid income taxes            4,099             2,583             5,771 
Prepaid expenses and other assets          11,006           11,398           12,667 
Goodwill            5,656             5,656             5,656 
Total assets $4,900,489  $4,827,726  $4,624,015 
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity      
Liabilities      
Deposits:      
Customer deposits $4,150,668  $4,187,698  $4,106,119 
Brokered deposits        149,975                  —                  — 
Total deposits     4,300,643      4,187,698      4,106,119 
Borrowed funds          94,493         153,136           63,246 
Subordinated debt          59,894           59,815           59,577 
Lease liability          23,699           23,849           24,303 
Accrued expenses and other liabilities          29,422           33,425           30,945 
Accrued interest payable            6,983             9,055             6,386 
Total liabilities     4,515,134      4,466,978      4,290,576 
Commitments and Contingencies      
Shareholders' Equity      
Preferred stock, $0.01 par value per share; 1,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued                 —                  —                  — 
Common stock, $0.01 par value per share; 40,000,000 shares authorized; 12,510,019, 12,447,308 and 12,376,562 shares issued and outstanding, respectively.               125                124                124 
Additional paid-in capital        111,621         111,295         108,246 
Retained earnings        335,568         328,243         306,943 
Accumulated other comprehensive loss        (61,959)        (78,914)        (81,874)
Total shareholders' equity        385,355         360,748         333,439 
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $4,900,489  $4,827,726  $4,624,015 


ENTERPRISE BANCORP, INC.
Consolidated Statements of Income
(unaudited)
 
  Three months ended
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data) March 31,
2025		 December 31,
2024		 March 31,
2024
Interest and dividend income:      
Other interest-earning assets $              535  $              833  $           1,172
Investment securities               3,608                3,881                4,034
Loans and loans held for sale             55,408              54,528              48,817
Total interest and dividend income             59,551              59,242              54,023
Interest expense:      
Deposits             18,288              19,488              17,272
Borrowed funds               1,706                   394                   694
Subordinated debt                  867                   867                   867
Total interest expense             20,861              20,749              18,833
Net interest income             38,690              38,493              35,190
Provision for credit losses                  331                 (106)                  622
Net interest income after provision for credit losses             38,359              38,599              34,568
Non-interest income:      
Wealth management fees               2,097                2,043                1,850
Deposit and interchange fees               2,157                2,240                2,069
Income on bank-owned life insurance, net                  506                   522                   458
Net gains on sales of loans                    47                     33                     22
Net (losses) gains on equity securities                (301)                  (30)                  465
Other income                  682                   808                   631
Total non-interest income               5,188                5,616                5,495
Non-interest expense:      
Salaries and employee benefits             19,936              19,276              19,176
Occupancy and equipment expenses               2,582                2,364                2,459
Technology and telecommunications expenses               2,709                2,687                2,745
Advertising and public relations expenses                  752                   609                   743
Audit, legal and other professional fees                  541                   460                   734
Deposit insurance premiums                  878                   950                   859
Supplies and postage expenses                  229                   242                   237
Merger-related expenses                  290                1,137                     —
Other operating expenses               2,032                2,117                1,955
Total non-interest expense             29,949              29,842              28,908
Income before income taxes             13,598              14,373              11,155
Provision for income taxes               3,163                3,646                2,648
Net income $         10,435  $         10,727  $           8,507
       
Basic earnings per common share $             0.84  $             0.86  $             0.69
Diluted earnings per common share $             0.84  $             0.86  $             0.69
       
Basic weighted average common shares outstanding      12,464,721       12,433,895       12,292,417
Diluted weighted average common shares outstanding      12,495,458       12,460,063       12,304,203


ENTERPRISE BANCORP, INC.
Selected Consolidated Financial Data and Ratios
(unaudited)
   
  At or for the three months ended
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data) March 31,
2025		 December 31,
2024		 September 30,
2024		 June 30,
2024		 March 31,
2024
Balance Sheet Data          
Total cash and cash equivalents $       86,737  $       83,841  $       88,632  $     199,719  $     147,834 
Total investment securities at fair value         603,933          593,595          631,975          636,838          652,026 
Total loans      4,049,642       3,982,898       3,858,940       3,768,649       3,654,322 
Allowance for credit losses        (64,042)        (63,498)        (63,654)        (61,999)        (60,741)
Total assets      4,900,489       4,827,726       4,742,809       4,773,681       4,624,015 
Customer deposits      4,150,668       4,187,698       4,189,461       4,248,801       4,106,119 
Brokered deposits         149,975                   —                   —                   —                   — 
Borrowed funds           94,493          153,136            59,949            61,785            63,246 
Subordinated debt           59,894            59,815            59,736            59,657            59,577 
Total shareholders' equity         385,355          360,748          368,109          340,441          333,439 
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity      4,900,489       4,827,726       4,742,809       4,773,681       4,624,015 
           
Wealth Management          
Wealth assets under management $  1,214,050  $  1,230,014  $  1,212,076  $  1,129,147  $  1,105,036 
Wealth assets under administration $     297,233  $     305,930  $     302,891  $     267,529  $     268,074 
           
Shareholders' Equity Ratios          
Book value per common share $         30.80  $         28.98  $         29.62  $         27.40  $         26.94 
Dividends paid per common share $           0.25  $           0.24  $           0.24  $           0.24  $           0.24 
           
Regulatory Capital Ratios          
Total capital to risk weighted assets  13.06%  13.06%  13.07%  13.07%  13.20%
Tier 1 capital to risk weighted assets(1)  10.39%  10.38%  10.36%  10.34%  10.43%
Tier 1 capital to average assets  8.98%  8.94%  8.68%  8.76%  8.85%
           
Credit Quality Data          
Non-performing loans $       28,479  $       26,687  $       25,946  $       17,731  $       18,527 
Non-performing loans to total loans  0.70%  0.67%  0.67%  0.47%  0.51%
Non-performing assets to total assets  0.58%  0.55%  0.55%  0.37%  0.40%
ACL for loans to total loans  1.58%  1.59%  1.65%  1.65%  1.66%
Net (recoveries) charge-offs $         (424) $            221  $             (7) $         (130) $            122 
           
Income Statement Data          
Net interest income $       38,690  $       38,493  $       38,020  $       36,161  $       35,190 
Provision for credit losses                331              (106)             1,332                 137                 622 
Total non-interest income             5,188              5,616              6,140              5,628              5,495 
Total non-interest expense           29,949            29,842            29,353            29,029            28,908 
Income before income taxes           13,598            14,373            13,475            12,623            11,155 
Provision for income taxes             3,163              3,646              3,488              3,111              2,648 
Net income $       10,435  $       10,727  $         9,987  $         9,512  $         8,507 
           
Income Statement Ratios          
Diluted earnings per common share $           0.84  $           0.86  $           0.80  $           0.77  $           0.69 
Return on average total assets  0.87%  0.89%  0.82%  0.82%  0.75%
Return on average shareholders' equity  11.45%  11.82%  11.20%  11.55%  10.47%
Net interest margin (tax-equivalent)(2)  3.32%  3.29%  3.22%  3.19%  3.20%


(1)Ratio also represents common equity tier 1 capital to risk weighted assets as of the periods presented.
(2)Tax-equivalent net interest margin is net interest income adjusted for the tax-equivalent effect associated with tax-exempt loan and investment income, expressed as a percentage of average interest-earning assets.


ENTERPRISE BANCORP, INC.
Consolidated Loan and Deposit Data
(unaudited)
 
Major classifications of loans at the dates indicated were as follows:
 
(Dollars in thousands) March 31,
2025		 December 31,
2024		 September 30,
2024		 June 30,
2024		 March 31,
2024
Commercial real estate owner-occupied $     708,645  $     704,634  $     660,063  $     660,478  $     635,420 
Commercial real estate non owner-occupied      1,629,394       1,563,201       1,579,827       1,544,386       1,524,174 
Commercial and industrial         483,165          479,821          415,642          426,976          417,604 
Commercial construction         664,936          679,969          674,434          622,094          583,711 
Total commercial loans      3,486,140       3,427,625       3,329,966       3,253,934       3,160,909 
           
Residential mortgages         450,456          443,096          424,030          413,323          400,093 
Home equity loans and lines         105,779          103,858            95,982            93,220            85,144 
Consumer             7,267              8,319              8,962              8,172              8,176 
Total retail loans         563,502          555,273          528,974          514,715          493,413 
Total loans      4,049,642       3,982,898       3,858,940       3,768,649       3,654,322 
           
ACL for loans        (64,042)        (63,498)        (63,654)        (61,999)        (60,741)
Net loans $  3,985,600  $  3,919,400  $  3,795,286  $  3,706,650  $  3,593,581 


Deposits are summarized at the periods indicated were as follows:
 
(Dollars in thousands) March 31,
2025		 December 31,
2024		 September 30,
2024		 June 30,
2024		 March 31,
2024
Non-interest checking $    1,028,326 $    1,077,998 $    1,064,424 $    1,041,771 $    1,038,887
Interest-bearing checking           715,517           699,671           682,050           788,822           730,819
Savings           284,960           270,367           279,824           294,566           285,090
Money market        1,437,907        1,454,443        1,488,437        1,504,551        1,469,181
CDs $250,000 or less           393,890           377,958           375,055           358,149           337,367
CDs greater than $250,000           290,068           307,261           299,671           260,942           244,775
Total customer deposits        4,150,668        4,187,698        4,189,461        4,248,801        4,106,119
Brokered deposits           149,975                    —                    —                    —                    —
 Deposits $    4,300,643 $    4,187,698 $    4,189,461 $    4,248,801 $    4,106,119



ENTERPRISE BANCORP, INC.
Consolidated Average Balance Sheets and Yields (tax-equivalent basis)
(unaudited)
 
The following table presents the Company's average balance sheets, net interest income and average rates for the periods indicated:
 
  Three months ended March 31, 2025 Three months ended December 31, 2024 Three months ended March 31, 2024
(Dollars in thousands) Average
Balance		 Interest(1) Average
Yield(1)		 Average
Balance		 Interest(1) Average
Yield(1)		 Average
Balance		 Interest(1) Average
Yield(1)
Assets:                  
Other interest-earning assets(2) $           44,673 $          535 4.86% $           68,224 $          833 4.85% $           86,078 $        1,172 5.48%
Investment securities(3) (tax-equivalent)             689,138            3,705 2.15%             704,629            3,985 2.26%             763,692            4,157 2.18%
Loans and loans held for sale(4) (tax-equivalent)           4,015,667          55,555 5.60%           3,911,386          54,673 5.56%           3,608,157          48,960 5.46%
Total interest-earnings assets (tax-equivalent)           4,749,478          59,795 5.10%           4,684,239          59,491 5.06%           4,457,927          54,289 4.89%
Other assets               98,003                 101,952                   91,794    
Total assets $       4,847,481     $       4,786,191     $       4,549,721    
                   
Liabilities and stockholders' equity:                  
Non-interest checking $       1,034,122                —   $       1,106,823                —   $       1,069,145                —  
Interest checking, savings and money market           2,405,722          10,332 1.74%           2,471,854          11,728 1.89%           2,418,947          11,356 1.89%
CDs             686,689            7,121 4.21%             683,248            7,760 4.52%             549,097            5,916 4.33%
Brokered deposits               76,647              835 4.42%                     —                — %                     —                — %
Total deposits           4,203,180          18,288 1.68%           4,261,925          19,488 1.82%           4,037,189          17,272 1.72%
Borrowed funds             154,911            1,706 4.47%               37,812              394 4.15%               63,627              694 4.38%
Subordinated debt(5)               59,847              867 5.79%               59,768              867 5.80%               59,530              867 5.82%
Total funding liabilities           4,417,938          20,861 1.91%           4,359,505          20,749 1.89%           4,160,346          18,833 1.82%
Other liabilities               59,976                   65,720                   62,500    
Total liabilities           4,477,914               4,425,225               4,222,846    
Stockholders' equity             369,567                 360,966                 326,875    
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $       4,847,481     $       4,786,191     $       4,549,721    
                   
Net interest-rate spread (tax-equivalent)     3.19%     3.17%     3.07%
Net interest income (tax-equivalent)            38,934              38,742              35,456  
Net interest margin (tax-equivalent)     3.32%     3.29%     3.20%
Less tax-equivalent adjustment                244                  249                  266  
Net interest income   $      38,690     $      38,493     $      35,190  
Net interest margin     3.29%     3.27%     3.17%


(1)Average yields and interest income are presented on a tax-equivalent basis, calculated using a U.S. federal income tax rate of 21% for each period presented, based on tax-equivalent adjustments associated with tax-exempt loans and investments interest income.
(2)Average other interest-earning assets include interest-earning deposits with banks, federal funds sold and Federal Home Loan Bank stock.
(3)Average investment securities are presented at average amortized cost.
(4)Average loans and loans held for sale are presented at average amortized cost and include non-accrual loans.
(5)Subordinated debt is net of average deferred debt issuance costs.



Contact Info: Joseph R. Lussier, Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer (978) 656-5578


