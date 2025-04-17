Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. Announces First Quarter Financial Results

LOWELL, Mass., April 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. ("Enterprise") (NASDAQ: EBTC), parent of Enterprise Bank, announced its financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2025. Net income amounted to $10.4 million, or $0.84 per diluted common share, for the three months ended March 31, 2025, compared to $10.7 million, or $0.86 per diluted common share, for the three months ended December 31, 2024 and $8.5 million, or $0.69 per diluted common share, for the three months ended March 31, 2024.

On December 9, 2024, Enterprise announced its intention to merge with Rockland Trust Company, a wholly owned subsidiary of Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ: INDB). The proposed merger is expected to close in the second half of 2025, subject to customary closing conditions, including regulatory approvals. As previously announced, Enterprise shareholders approved of the proposed merger on April 3, 2025. No vote of Independent Bank Corp. shareholders is required.

Selected financial results at or for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, compared to December 31, 2024, were as follows:

The returns on average assets and average equity were 0.87% and 11.45%, respectively.

Tax-equivalent net interest margin (non-GAAP) ("net interest margin") was 3.32%.

Total loans amounted to $4.05 billion, an increase of 1.7%.

Total customer deposits (non-GAAP) amounted to $4.15 billion, a decrease of 0.9%.

Wealth assets under management and administration amounted to $1.51 billion, a decrease of 1.6%.

Chief Executive Officer Steven Larochelle commented, "As we continue to work toward the upcoming merger with Rockland Trust, I am pleased to announce our team delivered strong results in the first quarter. Loan growth was solid at 1.7% for the quarter and 11% for the last twelve months. Operating results compared to the prior year quarter were positively impacted by net interest income growth of 10% resulting from strong loan growth and an increase in net interest margin."

Executive Chairman & Founder George Duncan stated, "Our anticipated merger with Rockland Trust has been well received by our shareholders, customers and communities with shareholders approving the merger on April 3rd. The planning for our integration into Rockland Trust is going well and the anticipated synergies and cultural alignment of our two banks remains attractive."

Net Interest Income

Net interest income for the three months ended March 31, 2025, amounted to $38.7 million, an increase of $3.5 million, or 10%, compared to the three months ended March 31, 2024. The increase was due primarily to an increase in loan interest income of $6.6 million, partially offset by increases in deposit interest expense of $1.0 million and borrowings interest expense of $1.0 million as well as a decrease in income on other interest-earning assets of $637 thousand.

Net Interest Margin

Net interest margin for the three months ended March 31, 2025, December 31, 2024 and March 31, 2024, amounted to 3.32%, 3.29% and 3.20%, respectively.

During the first quarter of 2025, the Company sold non-performing loans with a net book value of $956 thousand, resulting in net recoveries of $461 thousand and loan interest income of $486 thousand. The sale of non-performing loans impacted both loan yields and net interest margin favorably by 5 basis points for the quarter ended March 31, 2025.

Three months ended – March 31, 2025, compared to March 31, 2024

The increase in net interest margin was due to loan growth and, to a lesser extent, an increase in loan yields, partially offset by increases in the average balance of funding liabilities and funding costs.

The increase in interest-earning asset yields of 21 basis points was due primarily to loan repricing and originations at higher interest rates, partially offset by an increase in funding costs of 9 basis points driven by higher market rates and increases in certificate of deposits and borrowed funds.

Provision for Credit Losses

The provision for credit losses for the three-month periods ended March 31, 2025 and March 31, 2024, are presented below:





Three months ended Increase / (Decrease) (Dollars in thousands) March 31,

2025 March 31,

2024 Provision for credit losses on loans - collectively evaluated $ 685 $ 417 $ 268 Provision for credit losses on loans - individually evaluated (565 ) 1,451 (2,016 ) Provision for credit losses on loans 120 1,868 (1,748 ) Provision for unfunded commitments 211 (1,246 ) 1,457 Provision for credit losses $ 331 $ 622 $ (291 )



The provision for credit losses on collectively evaluated loans of $685 thousand for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, resulted mainly from loan growth, partially offset by net recoveries, which were primarily from the sale of non-performing loans noted above.

The decrease in the provision for credit losses of $291 thousand, compared to the prior year quarter, was due primarily to a net decrease in reserves on individually evaluated loans of $2.0 million, partially offset by an increase in reserves for unfunded commitments of $1.5 million.

The decrease in reserves on individually evaluated loans was due primarily to two commercial relationships that experienced improvement in their collateral valuation compared to the prior year period, while the increase in reserves for unfunded commitments resulted primarily from an increase in off-balance sheet commitments that required a reserve.

Non-Interest Income

Non-interest income for the three months ended March 31, 2025, amounted to $5.2 million, a decrease of $307 thousand, or 6%, compared to the three months ended March 31, 2024. The decrease was due primarily to a decrease in gains on equity securities of $766 thousand, partially offset by an increase in wealth management fees of $247 thousand.

Non-Interest Expense

Non-interest expense for the three months ended March 31, 2025, amounted to $29.9 million, an increase of $1.0 million, or 4%, compared to the three months ended March 31, 2024. The increase was due primarily to increases in salaries and employee benefits expense of $760 thousand and merger-related expenses of $290 thousand.

Income Taxes

The effective tax rate for the three months ended March 31, 2025, amounted to 23.3%, compared to 23.7% for the three months ended March 31, 2024.

Balance Sheet

Total assets amounted to $4.90 billion at March 31, 2025, compared to $4.83 billion at December 31, 2024, an increase of 2%.

Total investment securities at fair value amounted to $603.9 million at March 31, 2025, compared to $593.6 million at December 31, 2024, an increase of 2%. The increase during the three months ended March 31, 2025, was largely attributable to a decrease in unrealized losses on debt securities resulting from decreases in market interest rates during the period, partially offset by principal pay-downs, calls and maturities. Unrealized losses on debt securities amounted to $79.9 million at March 31, 2025, compared to $101.8 million at December 31, 2024, a decrease of 22%.

Total loans amounted to $4.05 billion at March 31, 2025, compared to $3.98 billion at December 31, 2024, an increase of 2%. The increase during the three months ended March 31, 2025, was due primarily to an increase in commercial real estate loans of $70.2 million.

Total deposits amounted to $4.30 billion at March 31, 2025, compared to $4.19 billion at December 31, 2024, an increase of 3%. The increase during the three months ended March 31, 2025, was due primarily to an increase in brokered deposits of $150.0 million. Excluding brokered deposits, total deposits decreased $37.0 million during the first quarter of 2025.

Total borrowed funds amounted to $94.5 million at March 31, 2025, compared to $153.1 million at December 31, 2024, a decrease of 38%. The decrease during the three months ended March 31, 2025, resulted primarily from the increase in brokered deposits during the period.

Total shareholders' equity amounted to $385.4 million at March 31, 2025, compared to $360.7 million at December 31, 2024, an increase of 7%. The increase during the three months ended March 31, 2025, was due primarily to a decrease in the accumulated other comprehensive loss of $17.0 million and an increase in retained earnings of $7.3 million.

Credit Quality

Selected credit quality metrics at March 31, 2025, compared to December 31, 2024, were as follows:

The allowance for credit losses ("ACL") for loans amounted to $64.0 million, or 1.58% of total loans, compared to $63.5 million, or 1.59% of total loans. The decrease in the ACL for loans to total loan ratio was due primarily to a decrease in reserves on individually evaluated loans.

The reserve for unfunded commitments (included in other liabilities) amounted to $4.6 million, compared to $4.4 million. The increase was driven primarily by an increase in off-balance sheet commitments that required a reserve.

Non-performing loans amounted to $28.5 million, or 0.70% of total loans, compared to $26.7 million, or 0.67% of total loans.

Net recoveries for the three months ended March 31, 2025, amounted to $424 thousand, or 0.04% of average total loans, which included $461 thousand in recoveries from the sale of non-performing loans noted above. Net charge-offs for the three months ended March 31, 2024, amounted to $122 thousand, or 0.01% of average total loans.

Wealth Management

Wealth assets under management and administration, which are not carried as assets on the Company's consolidated balance sheets, amounted to $1.51 billion at March 31, 2025, a decrease of $24.7 million, or 2%, compared to December 31, 2024, resulting primarily from a decrease in market values.

ENTERPRISE BANCORP, INC.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(unaudited) (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) March 31,

2025 December 31,

2024 March 31,

2024 Assets Cash and cash equivalents: Cash and due from banks $ 52,194 $ 42,689 $ 41,443 Interest-earning deposits with banks 34,543 41,152 106,391 Total cash and cash equivalents 86,737 83,841 147,834 Investments: Debt securities at fair value (amortized cost of $674,601, $685,766 and $749,561 respectively) 594,691 583,930 643,924 Equity securities at fair value 9,242 9,665 8,102 Total investment securities at fair value 603,933 593,595 652,026 Federal Home Loan Bank stock 4,932 7,093 2,482 Loans held for sale 1,069 520 400 Loans: Total loans 4,049,642 3,982,898 3,654,322 Allowance for credit losses (64,042 ) (63,498 ) (60,741 ) Net loans 3,985,600 3,919,400 3,593,581 Premises and equipment, net 41,464 42,444 44,671 Lease right-of-use asset 23,946 24,126 24,645 Accrued interest receivable 21,782 20,553 20,501 Deferred income taxes, net 42,338 49,096 47,903 Bank-owned life insurance 67,927 67,421 65,878 Prepaid income taxes 4,099 2,583 5,771 Prepaid expenses and other assets 11,006 11,398 12,667 Goodwill 5,656 5,656 5,656 Total assets $ 4,900,489 $ 4,827,726 $ 4,624,015 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Liabilities Deposits: Customer deposits $ 4,150,668 $ 4,187,698 $ 4,106,119 Brokered deposits 149,975 — — Total deposits 4,300,643 4,187,698 4,106,119 Borrowed funds 94,493 153,136 63,246 Subordinated debt 59,894 59,815 59,577 Lease liability 23,699 23,849 24,303 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 29,422 33,425 30,945 Accrued interest payable 6,983 9,055 6,386 Total liabilities 4,515,134 4,466,978 4,290,576 Commitments and Contingencies Shareholders' Equity Preferred stock, $0.01 par value per share; 1,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued — — — Common stock, $0.01 par value per share; 40,000,000 shares authorized; 12,510,019, 12,447,308 and 12,376,562 shares issued and outstanding, respectively. 125 124 124 Additional paid-in capital 111,621 111,295 108,246 Retained earnings 335,568 328,243 306,943 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (61,959 ) (78,914 ) (81,874 ) Total shareholders' equity 385,355 360,748 333,439 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 4,900,489 $ 4,827,726 $ 4,624,015





ENTERPRISE BANCORP, INC.

Consolidated Statements of Income

(unaudited) Three months ended (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) March 31,

2025 December 31,

2024 March 31,

2024 Interest and dividend income: Other interest-earning assets $ 535 $ 833 $ 1,172 Investment securities 3,608 3,881 4,034 Loans and loans held for sale 55,408 54,528 48,817 Total interest and dividend income 59,551 59,242 54,023 Interest expense: Deposits 18,288 19,488 17,272 Borrowed funds 1,706 394 694 Subordinated debt 867 867 867 Total interest expense 20,861 20,749 18,833 Net interest income 38,690 38,493 35,190 Provision for credit losses 331 (106 ) 622 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 38,359 38,599 34,568 Non-interest income: Wealth management fees 2,097 2,043 1,850 Deposit and interchange fees 2,157 2,240 2,069 Income on bank-owned life insurance, net 506 522 458 Net gains on sales of loans 47 33 22 Net (losses) gains on equity securities (301 ) (30 ) 465 Other income 682 808 631 Total non-interest income 5,188 5,616 5,495 Non-interest expense: Salaries and employee benefits 19,936 19,276 19,176 Occupancy and equipment expenses 2,582 2,364 2,459 Technology and telecommunications expenses 2,709 2,687 2,745 Advertising and public relations expenses 752 609 743 Audit, legal and other professional fees 541 460 734 Deposit insurance premiums 878 950 859 Supplies and postage expenses 229 242 237 Merger-related expenses 290 1,137 — Other operating expenses 2,032 2,117 1,955 Total non-interest expense 29,949 29,842 28,908 Income before income taxes 13,598 14,373 11,155 Provision for income taxes 3,163 3,646 2,648 Net income $ 10,435 $ 10,727 $ 8,507 Basic earnings per common share $ 0.84 $ 0.86 $ 0.69 Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.84 $ 0.86 $ 0.69 Basic weighted average common shares outstanding 12,464,721 12,433,895 12,292,417 Diluted weighted average common shares outstanding 12,495,458 12,460,063 12,304,203





ENTERPRISE BANCORP, INC.

Selected Consolidated Financial Data and Ratios

(unaudited) At or for the three months ended (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) March 31,

2025 December 31,

2024 September 30,

2024 June 30,

2024 March 31,

2024 Balance Sheet Data Total cash and cash equivalents $ 86,737 $ 83,841 $ 88,632 $ 199,719 $ 147,834 Total investment securities at fair value 603,933 593,595 631,975 636,838 652,026 Total loans 4,049,642 3,982,898 3,858,940 3,768,649 3,654,322 Allowance for credit losses (64,042 ) (63,498 ) (63,654 ) (61,999 ) (60,741 ) Total assets 4,900,489 4,827,726 4,742,809 4,773,681 4,624,015 Customer deposits 4,150,668 4,187,698 4,189,461 4,248,801 4,106,119 Brokered deposits 149,975 — — — — Borrowed funds 94,493 153,136 59,949 61,785 63,246 Subordinated debt 59,894 59,815 59,736 59,657 59,577 Total shareholders' equity 385,355 360,748 368,109 340,441 333,439 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity 4,900,489 4,827,726 4,742,809 4,773,681 4,624,015 Wealth Management Wealth assets under management $ 1,214,050 $ 1,230,014 $ 1,212,076 $ 1,129,147 $ 1,105,036 Wealth assets under administration $ 297,233 $ 305,930 $ 302,891 $ 267,529 $ 268,074 Shareholders' Equity Ratios Book value per common share $ 30.80 $ 28.98 $ 29.62 $ 27.40 $ 26.94 Dividends paid per common share $ 0.25 $ 0.24 $ 0.24 $ 0.24 $ 0.24 Regulatory Capital Ratios Total capital to risk weighted assets 13.06 % 13.06 % 13.07 % 13.07 % 13.20 % Tier 1 capital to risk weighted assets(1) 10.39 % 10.38 % 10.36 % 10.34 % 10.43 % Tier 1 capital to average assets 8.98 % 8.94 % 8.68 % 8.76 % 8.85 % Credit Quality Data Non-performing loans $ 28,479 $ 26,687 $ 25,946 $ 17,731 $ 18,527 Non-performing loans to total loans 0.70 % 0.67 % 0.67 % 0.47 % 0.51 % Non-performing assets to total assets 0.58 % 0.55 % 0.55 % 0.37 % 0.40 % ACL for loans to total loans 1.58 % 1.59 % 1.65 % 1.65 % 1.66 % Net (recoveries) charge-offs $ (424 ) $ 221 $ (7 ) $ (130 ) $ 122 Income Statement Data Net interest income $ 38,690 $ 38,493 $ 38,020 $ 36,161 $ 35,190 Provision for credit losses 331 (106 ) 1,332 137 622 Total non-interest income 5,188 5,616 6,140 5,628 5,495 Total non-interest expense 29,949 29,842 29,353 29,029 28,908 Income before income taxes 13,598 14,373 13,475 12,623 11,155 Provision for income taxes 3,163 3,646 3,488 3,111 2,648 Net income $ 10,435 $ 10,727 $ 9,987 $ 9,512 $ 8,507 Income Statement Ratios Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.84 $ 0.86 $ 0.80 $ 0.77 $ 0.69 Return on average total assets 0.87 % 0.89 % 0.82 % 0.82 % 0.75 % Return on average shareholders' equity 11.45 % 11.82 % 11.20 % 11.55 % 10.47 % Net interest margin (tax-equivalent)(2) 3.32 % 3.29 % 3.22 % 3.19 % 3.20 %





(1) Ratio also represents common equity tier 1 capital to risk weighted assets as of the periods presented. (2) Tax-equivalent net interest margin is net interest income adjusted for the tax-equivalent effect associated with tax-exempt loan and investment income, expressed as a percentage of average interest-earning assets.





ENTERPRISE BANCORP, INC.

Consolidated Loan and Deposit Data

(unaudited) Major classifications of loans at the dates indicated were as follows: (Dollars in thousands) March 31,

2025 December 31,

2024 September 30,

2024 June 30,

2024 March 31,

2024 Commercial real estate owner-occupied $ 708,645 $ 704,634 $ 660,063 $ 660,478 $ 635,420 Commercial real estate non owner-occupied 1,629,394 1,563,201 1,579,827 1,544,386 1,524,174 Commercial and industrial 483,165 479,821 415,642 426,976 417,604 Commercial construction 664,936 679,969 674,434 622,094 583,711 Total commercial loans 3,486,140 3,427,625 3,329,966 3,253,934 3,160,909 Residential mortgages 450,456 443,096 424,030 413,323 400,093 Home equity loans and lines 105,779 103,858 95,982 93,220 85,144 Consumer 7,267 8,319 8,962 8,172 8,176 Total retail loans 563,502 555,273 528,974 514,715 493,413 Total loans 4,049,642 3,982,898 3,858,940 3,768,649 3,654,322 ACL for loans (64,042 ) (63,498 ) (63,654 ) (61,999 ) (60,741 ) Net loans $ 3,985,600 $ 3,919,400 $ 3,795,286 $ 3,706,650 $ 3,593,581





Deposits are summarized at the periods indicated were as follows: (Dollars in thousands) March 31,

2025 December 31,

2024 September 30,

2024 June 30,

2024 March 31,

2024 Non-interest checking $ 1,028,326 $ 1,077,998 $ 1,064,424 $ 1,041,771 $ 1,038,887 Interest-bearing checking 715,517 699,671 682,050 788,822 730,819 Savings 284,960 270,367 279,824 294,566 285,090 Money market 1,437,907 1,454,443 1,488,437 1,504,551 1,469,181 CDs $250,000 or less 393,890 377,958 375,055 358,149 337,367 CDs greater than $250,000 290,068 307,261 299,671 260,942 244,775 Total customer deposits 4,150,668 4,187,698 4,189,461 4,248,801 4,106,119 Brokered deposits 149,975 — — — — Deposits $ 4,300,643 $ 4,187,698 $ 4,189,461 $ 4,248,801 $ 4,106,119







ENTERPRISE BANCORP, INC.

Consolidated Average Balance Sheets and Yields (tax-equivalent basis)

(unaudited) The following table presents the Company's average balance sheets, net interest income and average rates for the periods indicated: Three months ended March 31, 2025 Three months ended December 31, 2024 Three months ended March 31, 2024 (Dollars in thousands) Average

Balance Interest(1) Average

Yield(1) Average

Balance Interest(1) Average

Yield(1) Average

Balance Interest(1) Average

Yield(1) Assets: Other interest-earning assets(2) $ 44,673 $ 535 4.86 % $ 68,224 $ 833 4.85 % $ 86,078 $ 1,172 5.48 % Investment securities(3) (tax-equivalent) 689,138 3,705 2.15 % 704,629 3,985 2.26 % 763,692 4,157 2.18 % Loans and loans held for sale(4) (tax-equivalent) 4,015,667 55,555 5.60 % 3,911,386 54,673 5.56 % 3,608,157 48,960 5.46 % Total interest-earnings assets (tax-equivalent) 4,749,478 59,795 5.10 % 4,684,239 59,491 5.06 % 4,457,927 54,289 4.89 % Other assets 98,003 101,952 91,794 Total assets $ 4,847,481 $ 4,786,191 $ 4,549,721 Liabilities and stockholders' equity: Non-interest checking $ 1,034,122 — $ 1,106,823 — $ 1,069,145 — Interest checking, savings and money market 2,405,722 10,332 1.74 % 2,471,854 11,728 1.89 % 2,418,947 11,356 1.89 % CDs 686,689 7,121 4.21 % 683,248 7,760 4.52 % 549,097 5,916 4.33 % Brokered deposits 76,647 835 4.42 % — — — % — — — % Total deposits 4,203,180 18,288 1.68 % 4,261,925 19,488 1.82 % 4,037,189 17,272 1.72 % Borrowed funds 154,911 1,706 4.47 % 37,812 394 4.15 % 63,627 694 4.38 % Subordinated debt(5) 59,847 867 5.79 % 59,768 867 5.80 % 59,530 867 5.82 % Total funding liabilities 4,417,938 20,861 1.91 % 4,359,505 20,749 1.89 % 4,160,346 18,833 1.82 % Other liabilities 59,976 65,720 62,500 Total liabilities 4,477,914 4,425,225 4,222,846 Stockholders' equity 369,567 360,966 326,875 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 4,847,481 $ 4,786,191 $ 4,549,721 Net interest-rate spread (tax-equivalent) 3.19 % 3.17 % 3.07 % Net interest income (tax-equivalent) 38,934 38,742 35,456 Net interest margin (tax-equivalent) 3.32 % 3.29 % 3.20 % Less tax-equivalent adjustment 244 249 266 Net interest income $ 38,690 $ 38,493 $ 35,190 Net interest margin 3.29 % 3.27 % 3.17 %





(1) Average yields and interest income are presented on a tax-equivalent basis, calculated using a U.S. federal income tax rate of 21% for each period presented, based on tax-equivalent adjustments associated with tax-exempt loans and investments interest income. (2) Average other interest-earning assets include interest-earning deposits with banks, federal funds sold and Federal Home Loan Bank stock. (3) Average investment securities are presented at average amortized cost. (4) Average loans and loans held for sale are presented at average amortized cost and include non-accrual loans. (5) Subordinated debt is net of average deferred debt issuance costs.





