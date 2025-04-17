Subskribe Unveils DealDesk AI: Revolutionizing Deal Management with Conversational Intelligence

New Platform Brings Conversational AI to CPQ, Setting New Standards for Speed and Accuracy in Deal Management

SAN RAMON, April 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Subskribe, the leader in modern quote-to-revenue solutions, today announced the launch of DealDesk AI, an intelligent assistant that revolutionizes how businesses create, manage, and close deals. This innovative platform brings AI-powered intelligence to every stage of the deal process, eliminating friction and accelerating time-to-close while enabling teams to focus on strategic deal optimization.

As businesses face increasing pressure to streamline sales processes and maximize efficiency, DealDesk AI addresses these challenges by providing conversational quote creation, AI-powered summarization, and an intelligent deal assistant that works around the clock.

“Sales representatives shouldn't need to become CPQ experts to create accurate quotes,” said Prakash Raina, Co-founder of Subskribe. “DealDesk AI fundamentally changes this paradigm by bringing conversational intelligence to quote creation and deal management. Now teams can simply describe what they need in conversational language and our AI handles the complexity behind the scenes, allowing sales and finance professionals to work smarter and close deals faster than ever before.”

Key Features of DealDesk AI

Conversational Quote Creation : Users can simply describe what they need in natural language, and DealDesk AI automatically creates perfectly structured quotes in seconds.

: Users can simply describe what they need in natural language, and DealDesk AI automatically creates perfectly structured quotes in seconds. AI-Powered Guided Selling : Step-by-step guidance ensures sales teams structure complex deals optimally, maximizing value while maintaining compliance with pricing policies.

: Step-by-step guidance ensures sales teams structure complex deals optimally, maximizing value while maintaining compliance with pricing policies. Slack Integration : Seamless integration with Slack enables teams to create and approve quotes without leaving their familiar communication environment.

: Seamless integration with Slack enables teams to create and approve quotes without leaving their familiar communication environment. AI-Powered Summarization : Automatic summaries of quotes, subscriptions, and invoices with critical deal terms highlighted for faster approvals and decision-making.

: Automatic summaries of quotes, subscriptions, and invoices with critical deal terms highlighted for faster approvals and decision-making. 24/7 Deal Guidance : Sales teams gain instant access to crucial product and pricing information through a conversational assistant, available any time they need it.

: Sales teams gain instant access to crucial product and pricing information through a conversational assistant, available any time they need it. Intelligent Sales Rooms: Personalized deal environments that engage buyers while providing real-time insights on their behavior and content engagement.

“DealDesk AI has the potential to introduce a new, streamlined way of working for our team. We're particularly excited about how it could automate processes and integrate with our existing tools, like Slack. The demo showcased how deals could come together seamlessly with approval processes flowing naturally — ultimately freeing up our deal desk team to focus on strategic initiatives instead of administrative tasks. An intelligent solution like this could be exactly what the industry has been waiting for,” said Jason Weinreb, Director, Sales Operations at Chainguard.

Subskribe continues to gain strong recognition in the Quote-to-Revenue market. Rated as the #1 Momentum Leader by G2, Subskribe has also maintained its position as a G2 High Performer in all three categories - CPQ, Subscription Billing, and Revenue Management - for several consecutive quarters. The company's industry leadership extends beyond G2, with Subskribe named a Notable Vendor in Forrester's Billing Solutions Landscape, ranked among Top 50 Billing Solutions and Top 25 CPQ Solutions by MGI Research, and featured in IDC's Worldwide ProductScape for CPQ Applications. DealDesk AI builds upon this success, extending Subskribe's capabilities with cutting-edge conversational intelligence.

The introduction of Deal Desk AI represents a significant advancement in Subskribe's mission to streamline the quote-to-revenue process. By removing technical barriers for sales representatives while maintaining administrative control for deal desk professionals, the solution balances flexibility with governance.

“After seeing DealDesk AI in action, I'm confident it will fundamentally transform our quote creation process. What's currently a complex, time-consuming workflow will become effortless with this technology. The ability for our sales team to create quotes through simple conversations, streamline approvals, and free our deal desk specialists to become strategic advisors rather than administrative processors is exactly what we need. It's like having a deal expert available 24/7 for every rep on the team. DealDesk AI has the potential to be the most innovative addition to our quoting process in years,” said Erik Eklund, VP, Enterprise Applications, Neostella.

“As companies increasingly look for alternatives to complex, costly CPQ implementations, DealDesk AI represents the future of intelligent deal management,” added Durga Pandey, CEO at Subskribe. “Our platform eliminates the need for technical expertise while providing enterprise-grade capabilities that scale with your business.”

DealDesk AI is now in beta and available immediately for early adopter customers, with general availability planned for summer 2025.

About Subskribe

Subskribe is revolutionizing the CPQ and billing space with modern, AI-powered solutions designed for today's subscription businesses. Trusted by Zip, Beamery, Chainguard, EvenUp, and other top companies, Subskribe helps businesses streamline their quote-to-revenue processes, eliminate friction, and accelerate growth. Subskribe's platform includes CPQ, Billing, Revenue Recognition, and Advanced Analytics solutions designed to help customers with what matters most - growing their revenue.