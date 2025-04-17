American Airlines nominates Kathryn Farmer to its board of directors

FORT WORTH, Texas, April 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ: AAL) today announced that its board of directors has nominated Kathryn (Katie) Farmer for election to the company’s board at its upcoming annual meeting of stockholders on June 11, 2025. If elected, Farmer will join the board of directors at that time and will serve on the board’s Finance Committee and Safety Committee.

“We are very pleased to nominate Katie to the American Airlines board,” said American’s Chairman Greg Smith. “Katie is a very well-respected leader who will bring significant, relevant and proven senior leadership experience to our company and our boardroom.”

Farmer, 55, is president and CEO of BNSF Railway, a position she has held since 2021. She began her career with Burlington Northern in 1992 as a management trainee and has held a variety of senior leadership roles over her more than 30 years with the company.

“Katie is a tremendous leader who has held key operational and commercial roles during her time at BNSF,” said American’s CEO Robert Isom. “Her operational and marketing expertise and experience in a highly regulated industry will be important assets to American and our board.”

Prior to being named president and CEO, Farmer served as executive vice president and chief operations officer, where she led the entire BNSF operations organization, including train operations, maintenance, sourcing, safety and training. She also served as group vice president of consumer products, BNSF’s largest business unit, in addition to several leadership positions in sales, marketing, finance, customer solutions and network operations.

Farmer serves on the board of the Association of American Railroads, Texas Christian University, the American Heart Association SouthWest Region and the Fort Worth Economic Development Partnership. She holds a Bachelor of Business Administration and a Master of Business Administration from Texas Christian University.

