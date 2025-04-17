$HAREHOLDER ALERT: The M&A Class Action Firm Continues To Investigate The Merger – BRDG, AKYA, CKPT, QTRX

NEW YORK, April 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Monteverde & Associates PC is investigating:

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BRDG), relating to the proposed merger with Apollo. Under the terms of the agreement, Bridge stockholders and Bridge OpCo unitholders will receive 0.07081 shares of Apollo stock for each share of Bridge Class A common stock and each Bridge OpCo Class A common unit, respectively.





Akoya Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: AKYA ), relating to the proposed merger with Quanterix. Under the terms of the agreement, Akoya shareholders will receive 0.318 shares of Quanterix common stock for each share of Akoya common stock owned. Akoya shareholders will own approximately 30% of the combined company.





ACT NOW. The Shareholder Vote is scheduled for May 13, 2025.

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CKPT), relating to the proposed merger with Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Limited. Under the terms of the agreement, Checkpoint stockholders will receive, for each share of common stock they hold, a cash payment of $4.10, and a non-transferable contingent value right entitling the stockholder to receive up to $0.70 in cash.





Quanterix Corporation (NASDAQ: QTRX ), relating to the proposed merger with Akoya Biosciences. Under the terms of the agreement, Akoya shareholders will be given 0.318 shares of Quanterix common stock for each share of Akoya common stock owned.





ACT NOW. The Shareholder Vote is scheduled for May 13, 2025.

