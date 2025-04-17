Gregory W. Buckley Elected President of Adams Natural Resources Fund

BALTIMORE, April 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE: PEO), one of the nation’s oldest closed-end funds, today announced that Gregory W. Buckley has been elected President of the Fund.

Mr. Buckley has been an Executive Vice President and a portfolio manager of ADX since April 20, 2023. He will continue to serve as a member of the portfolio management team that is currently headed by CEO James P. Haynie.

Mr. Buckley joined Adams Natural Resources Fund in September 2013 as a senior equity analyst covering the energy and utilities sectors. He was promoted to Vice President-Research in April 2015. He is also a Vice President-Research of Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc., PEO’s affiliate, since 2019. “Greg has done an excellent job since joining the PEO portfolio management team and has exhibited the dedication and insight that I believe will make him valuable as President of the Fund,” said Mr. Haynie.

Mr. Buckley began covering the energy sector in 1999 and prior to joining Adams Funds worked at BNP Paribas as an Equity Analyst and Portfolio Manager. His experience also includes managing a long/short Energy fund at Citadel LLC and working as an Energy Analyst at Pioneer Investments.

Mr. Buckley holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Finance from Villanova University and an MBA from the Kenan-Flagler Business School at the University of North Carolina.

