Investor Alert: Johnson Fistel, PLLP Investigates Claims on Behalf of Investors in Getty Images, Driven Brands Holdings, Hasbro, and Otter Tail Corporation

SAN DIEGO, April 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Johnson Fistel, PLLP is investigating potential violations of federal and state laws by certain officers of the following companies: Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: GETY), Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: DRVN), Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ: HAS), and Otter Tail Corporation (NASDAQ: OTTR).

Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: GETY)

Johnson Fistel, PLLP is investigating potential claims on behalf of Getty Images Holdings, Inc. against certain of its officers and directors.

If you are a current, long-term shareholder of Getty Images, continuously holding shares, you may have standing to hold the company harmless from the alleged harm caused by the Company's officers and directors by making them personally responsible.

A former technology executive has pleaded guilty to a single count of fraud involving a scheme to artificially inflate the share price of photo and video distributor Getty Images, federal officials said on May 31, 2024.

Robert Scott Murray, who was chief executive of the networking-equipment maker 3Com for several months in 2006, was charged with securities fraud for an alleged attempt to manipulate Seattle-based Getty’s share price. Murray owned roughly 300,000 shares of Getty Images Holdings Inc. in April 2023, according to a Department of Justice statement alleging that the investor sought to boost Getty’s stock in order to unload his position for a greater profit.

Johnson Fistel LLP’s investigation seeks to determine whether Getty Images’ senior officers or members of its board of directors harmed the company by breaching their fiduciary duties or otherwise violating securities laws in connection with the foregoing alleged conduct.

Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: DRVN)

Johnson Fistel, PLLP is investigating claims on behalf of Driven Brands Holdings Inc. against certain of its officers and directors.

If you are a current, long-term shareholder of the company, continuously holding your shares since October 27, 2021, you may have standing to hold the company harmless from the alleged harm caused by the Company's officers and directors by making them personally responsible.

Recently the Court denied the defendants’ motion to dismiss a shareholder class action complaint. The complaint alleges that the claims against Defendants arise from their misrepresentations and omissions that fall into two categories: (i) statements concerning Driven’s ability to efficiently and effectively integrate a high volume of acquired businesses, including statements related to the status of integrating its U.S. auto glass businesses; and (ii) statements concerning the performance and competitive position of Driven’s car wash business segment.

Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ: HAS)

Johnson Fistel, PLLP is investigating claims on behalf of Hasbro against certain of its officers and directors.

If you are a current, long-term shareholder of Hasbro, continuously holding shares since February 7, 2022, you may have standing to hold the company harmless from the alleged harm caused by the Company's officers and directors by making them personally responsible.

https://www.johnsonfistel.com/investigations/hasbro-inc-3

Recently, a class action lawsuit was filed against the company. According to the filed complaint, it is alleged that defendants made numerous materially false and misleading statements and omissions about the quality inventory that Hasbro held throughout the class period, and represented that its rising inventory levels reflected outstanding and anticipated demand, rather than excess supply that outpaced waning demand. As a result of the foregoing, Hasbro common stock traded at artificially inflated prices throughout the class period and defendants' statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Otter Tail Corporation (NASDAQ: OTTR)

Johnson Fistel, PLLP is investigating claims on behalf of Otter Tail Corporation against certain of its officers and directors.

If you are a current, long-term shareholder of Otter Tail, continuously holding shares, you may have standing to hold the company harmless from the alleged harm caused by the Company's officers and directors by making them personally responsible.

On August 23, 2024, a class action lawsuit was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois. This lawsuit represents a putative class of all purchasers of PVC municipal water or electrical conduit pipe through distributors and alleges that Otter Tail, along with other PVC pipe manufacturers, has violated U.S. antitrust laws. In addition, subsequent lawsuits echoing similar claims were filed on September 3, September 11, and September 26, 2024.

Furthermore, on August 27, 2024, Otter Tail received a grand jury subpoena from the U.S. Department of Justice, Antitrust Division, issued by the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California. This subpoena requests the production of documents related to the manufacturing, selling, and pricing of PVC pipe.

