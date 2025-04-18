Best Office Chairs (2025): Steelcase Gesture Awarded Best Office Chair by Expert Consumers

NEW YORK CITY, April 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Steelcase, a global leader in innovative workplace solutions, is proud to announce that its Gesture office chair has been named the top office chair by Expert Consumers, recognized for its exceptional comfort and ergonomic design. This accolade highlights Steelcase's commitment to creating exemplary office furniture.

Steelcase Gesture: Awarded Best Office Chair by Expert Consumers

Steelcase Gesture - recognized for addressing the impact of technology on workplace ergonomics, is now featured in Steelcase’s sale. Incorporating 3D LiveBack® technology and adjustable 360° arms, the chair supports evolving postural needs driven by prolonged device usage.

Steelcase Gesture Chair Recognized for Innovation in Ergonomic Design

The Steelcase Gesture chair, designed to address the impact of modern technology on workplace postures, has been recognized as a leader in ergonomic seating solutions. Acknowledged by Expert Consumers as a standout office chair, Gesture offers advanced design features that support a wide range of postures and user needs.

Recent studies indicate that prolonged sitting and technology use have reshaped workplace ergonomics, driving demand for adaptable seating solutions. Gesture incorporates 3D LiveBack® technology, which mirrors the spine’s natural movement to provide continuous lower back support. Its flexible seat edge reduces pressure points, enhancing comfort during long workdays, while adjustable 360° arms accommodate multiple devices and workflows.

Gesture’s design reflects evolving workplace needs, offering intuitive adjustments to ensure a tailored fit for users. All settings are accessible on the right-hand side, simplifying usability. Built to contract-grade quality standards, the chair is tested above industry benchmarks for durability and reliability, supported by a 12-year warranty covering parts and labor.

As the workplace continues to evolve, ergonomic seating has become a priority for businesses and individuals seeking to enhance productivity and well-being. Gesture addresses these needs by blending comfort, durability, and adaptability into a single solution.

About Steelcase

Steelcase has been a leader in the office furniture industry for over a century, designing people-centered workplaces that enhance productivity and engagement. Steelcase leverages research and data to inform its industry-leading designs, developing precision products that solve for the needs of work and play. Inspired by the movement of the human body and designed to support our interactions with today's technologies, Steelcase seating addresses the body’s needs, supporting gamers who are in a sitting position for prolonged periods of time. Adjustable lumbar, armrest support and responsiveness to the body's movement are key features in Steelcase’s high-performance seating.

