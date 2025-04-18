PR - Declaration of transactions in own shares completed on April 14 2025

Paris, April 18, 2025
Declaration of transactions in own shares completed on April 14, 2025
The declaration of transactions in own shares completed on 14 April 2025 was sent to the Autorité des Marchés Financiers on 18 April 2025. This document is available to the public in accordance with current regulations and can be consulted in the "regulated information" section of the Company's website.
