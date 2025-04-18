Clermont-Ferrand, April 18, 2025
COMPAGNIE GÉNÉRALE DES ÉTABLISSEMENTS MICHELIN
Publication of the preparatory documentation for the
Annual Shareholders Meeting of May 16, 2025
The Annual Meeting of Michelin Shareholders will be held on Friday, May 16, 2025 from 9 a.m. at the Zénith d'Auvergne, 24 rue de Sarliève, 63800 Cournon d'Auvergne, Puy-de-Dôme, France.
As Michelin shares are exclusively registered shares, all shareholders receive a notice of meeting including a voting form, the Meeting agenda, the resolutions submitted to their approval, and the main terms and conditions for participating and voting. This document, as well as the preliminary notice of meeting published in the French journal of record, Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoires, within the legal deadlines, are available on the website michelin.com.
Shareholders can consult all the documentation referred to in Article R. 225-83 of the French Commercial Code on the above website or at the Company's headquarters. This information may also be requested from the Company.
The full event will also be broadcast live, in French and in English, on the Company's website, and the replay will remain available for a period of two years.
Investor calendar
- April 24, 2025 Quarterly information for the three months ending March 31, 2025
- May 16, 2025 Annual Shareholders Meeting
- May 21, 2025 Ex-dividend date
- May 23, 2025 Dividend payment date
- July 24, 2025 First-half 2025 results
- October 22, 2025 Quarterly information for the nine months ending September 30, 2025
Contact details
|Investor Relations
investor-relations@michelin.com
Guillaume Jullienne
guillaume.jullienne@michelin.com
Flavien Huet
flavien.huet@michelin.com
Benjamin Marcus
benjamin.marcus@michelin.com
|Media Relations
+33 (0) 1 45 66 22 22
groupe-michelin.service.de.presse@michelin.com
Individual Shareholders
+33 (0) 4 73 32 23 05
Muriel Combris-Battut
muriel.floc-hlay@michelin.com
Elisabete Antunes
elisabete.antunes@michelin.com
