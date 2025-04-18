Central Kitchen Management Software Market Global Forecast 2025-2030, with Case Studies of Restroworks, TouchBistro, Restaurant365 and ExpandShare

Dublin, April 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Central Kitchen Management Software Market by Product Type (Cloud-Based System, On-Premise System), Functionality (Inventory Control, Menu Planning & Recipe Management, Order Management), End User - Global Forecast 2025-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Central Kitchen Management Software Market grew from USD 695.76 million in 2024 to USD 785.10 million in 2025. It is expected to continue growing at a CAGR of 13.10%, reaching USD 1.45 billion by 2030.



Transformative Shifts in the Landscape of Central Kitchen Management Solutions



Over the past several years, the market for central kitchen management has witnessed transformative shifts that have redefined business models and operational strategies. The infusion of modern cloud-based technology into traditionally manual or on-premise systems has revolutionized data accessibility, making real-time decision-making a standard rather than an exception. As businesses grow and diversify, integration between software and hardware systems has become more seamless, underpinning smoother operations even during peak hours.



The landscape is further impacted by the growing incorporation of automation and artificial intelligence tools that drive efficiency in order processing, inventory control, and waste management. Operators are increasingly adopting comprehensive solutions that merge digital platforms with practical applications, ensuring both a reduction in errors and significant financial savings. Furthermore, increased regulatory standards around food safety and quality have spurred the need for robust tracking systems, prompting software developers to push innovation boundaries. These shifts are not just incremental enhancements; they represent a fundamental change in how kitchens operate - from isolated process management to a fully-integrated, data-driven ecosystem that positions technology as a core element in strategic planning and execution.



Key Segmentation Insights Driving Innovation and Efficiency

Based on Product Type, market is studied across Cloud-Based System and On-Premise System.

Based on Functionality, market is studied across Inventory Control, Menu Planning & Recipe Management, Order Management, Staff Scheduling, and Wastage Management. The Inventory Control is further studied across Stock Level Monitoring and Supplier Management. The Order Management is further studied across In-House Orders and Online Orders. The Staff Scheduling is further studied across Payroll Integration and Shift Management.

Based on End User, market is studied across Bakeries & Cafes, Catering Services, Institutional, and Restaurants. The Restaurants is further studied across Full Service Restaurants and Quick Service Restaurants.

Key Companies Shaping the Competitive Landscape



The competitive landscape within central kitchen management software is characterized by a broad array of key players that are driving innovation and setting industry benchmarks. Notable contributors include firms like Adoria, Apicbase NV, BlueCart, Inc., and CedarCreek Systems, each of which offers unique software solutions aimed at different facets of the foodservice market. These companies demonstrate a deep commitment to integrating state-of-the-art technologies that streamline various aspects of kitchen management.



Other prominent players such as ChefMod, LLC, Civica UK Limited, Culinary Software Services, Inc., Delegate Technology GmbH, and Dytel Technology Group continue to expand the market through robust functionalities that cover everything from inventory control to staff scheduling. Leaders including Gofrugal by Zoho Corporation, Infor, Inc., Jolt Software, Inc., Lightspeed Commerce Inc., and LS Retail contribute further by emphasizing scalability and real-time data analytics. MarketMan Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Restroworks Technologies Private Limited, SAP SE, Supy, SynergySuite, TouchBistro Inc., and Yellow Dog Software underscore the competitive intensity and relentless pace of innovation in this space, illustrating how diverse expertise converges to serve the multifaceted needs of modern kitchens worldwide.



The report delves into recent significant developments in the Central Kitchen Management Software Market, highlighting leading vendors and their innovative profiles. These include Adoria, Apicbase NV, BlueCart, Inc., CedarCreek Systems, ChefMod, LLC, Civica UK Limited, Culinary Software Services, Inc., Delegate Technology GmbH, Dytel Technology Group, Gofrugal by Zoho Corporation, Infor, Inc., Jolt Software, Inc., Lightspeed Commerce Inc., LS Retail, MarketMan Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Restroworks Technologies Private Limited, SAP SE, Supy, SynergySuite, TouchBistro Inc., and Yellow Dog Software.



Navigating the Future of Central Kitchen Management



In summary, the central kitchen management software market presents a robust landscape marked by widespread digital transformation and evolving consumer expectations. The sector has shifted from traditional, manual methods to sophisticated, integrated systems that combine the best of cloud-based technology with on-premise solutions. This evolution, driven by distinct product, functionality, and end user segmentations, has fostered dynamic growth and innovation across regions of the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific. With a competitive field featuring industry giants alongside agile newcomers, the stage is set for continuous advancement and efficiency gains.



As businesses strive for operational excellence, the ability to integrate innovative software with existing kitchen practices becomes increasingly critical. Leaders who embrace these changes are better positioned to meet both current demands and future challenges, ensuring long-term sustainability and growth in a transformative market.



Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 181 Forecast Period 2025 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $785.1 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $1450 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 13.1% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Overview



5. Market Insights

5.1. Market Dynamics

5.1.1. Drivers

5.1.1.1. Rise in cloud-based solutions enhances appeal and accessibility of kitchen management software

5.1.1.2. Upsurge in demand for resource optimization accelerates the deployment of central kitchen software

5.1.1.3. Growing demand for centralized control over multi-location food service

5.1.2. Restraints

5.1.2.1. Integration challenges with existing systems pose barriers to software adoption in central kitchens

5.1.3. Opportunities

5.1.3.1. Data analytics in central kitchen software enhances customer insights and menu personalization

5.1.3.2. AI-powered software can enhance recipe consistency and quality control in central kitchens

5.1.4. Challenges

5.1.4.1. Managing logistics of synchronizing real-time data updates across multiple kitchen locations

5.2. Market Segmentation Analysis

5.2.1. Product Type: Rising usage for cloud-based systems due to their flexibility and scalability

5.2.2. End User: Utilization of catering operations due to robust planning and operational efficiency

5.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.4. PESTLE Analysis



6. Central Kitchen Management Software Market, by Product Type

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Cloud-Based System

6.3. On-Premise System



7. Central Kitchen Management Software Market, by Functionality

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Inventory Control

7.2.1. Stock Level Monitoring

7.2.2. Supplier Management

7.3. Menu Planning & Recipe Management

7.4. Order Management

7.4.1. In-House Orders

7.4.2. Online Orders

7.5. Staff Scheduling

7.5.1. Payroll Integration

7.5.2. Shift Management

7.6. Wastage Management



8. Central Kitchen Management Software Market, by End User

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Bakeries & Cafes

8.3. Catering Services

8.4. Institutional

8.5. Restaurants

8.5.1. Full Service Restaurants

8.5.2. Quick Service Restaurants



9. Americas Central Kitchen Management Software Market



10. Asia-Pacific Central Kitchen Management Software Market



11. Europe, Middle East & Africa Central Kitchen Management Software Market



12. Competitive Landscape

12.1. Market Share Analysis, 2024

12.2. FPNV Positioning Matrix, 2024

12.3. Competitive Scenario Analysis

Restroworks revolutionizes enterprise restaurant data management with new analytics cloud platform

TouchBistro introduces inventory and labor management software to enhance restaurant operational efficiency

Restaurant365's strategic acquisition of ExpandShare revolutionizes restaurant workforce training integration



