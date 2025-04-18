Flea, Tick, and Heartworm Products: 2025 Industry Research Report with Growth Forecasts to 2029 & 2034

Dublin, April 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Flea, Tick, and Heartworm Products Market Report 2025" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The flea, tick, and heartworm products market size has grown rapidly in recent years. It will grow from $3.21 billion in 2024 to $3.56 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.8%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to increasing pet ownership, awareness of pet health, advancements in veterinary medicine.



The flea, tick, and heartworm products market size is expected to see rapid growth in the next few years. It will grow to $5.48 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.4%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to rising veterinary expenditure, global pet population growth, e-commerce growth, climate change impact. Major trends in the forecast period include product innovations, collaborations and partnerships, customization and personalization, e-commerce dominance, technological integration.



Increasing pet adoption is expected to propel the growth of the flea, tick, and heartworm products market going forward. The rising occurrence of zoonotic diseases is anticipated to drive the growth of the flea, tick, and heartworm products market in the future. Product innovation is a key trend gaining popularity in the flea, tick, and heartworm products market. Major companies operating in the flea, tick, and heartworm products market are focused on developing natural products to gain a competitive edge in the market.



In January 2023, PetMeds, a U.S.-based online pet pharmacy, acquired PetCareRx for an undisclosed sum. This acquisition aims to help PetMeds expand its product offerings, enhance its market presence, and strengthen its competitive position in the pet healthcare industry, especially in the realm of flea, tick, and heartworm medications. PetCareRx is a U.S.-based company that specializes in pet medications and supplies, including products for fleas, ticks, and heartworms.



North America was the largest region in the flea, tick, and heartworm products market in 2024. Europe was the second largest region in the flea, tick, and heartworm products market. The regions covered in the flea, tick, and heartworm products market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa. The countries covered in the flea, tick, and heartworm products market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA, Italy, Canada, Spain.



The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography.

1) By Product: Spray; Oral Pills Or Chewable; Powder; Spot On; Shampoo; Other Products

2) By Animal Type: Canine; Feline; Other Animal Types

3) By Distribution Channel: Veterinary Clinics; Retail; E-commerce



1) By Spray: Insecticidal Spray; Natural Or Organic Spray

2) By Oral Pills Or Chewable: Prescription Oral Medications; Over-The-Counter Chewable Tablets

3) By Powder: Flea And Tick Powder; Heartworm Prevention Powder

4) By Spot On: Monthly Spot On Treatments; Long-Lasting Spot On Formulations

5) By Shampoo: Flea And Tick Shampoo; Heartworm Prevention Shampoo

6) By Other Products: Collars; Environmental Control Products; Treats Or Supplements



Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 200 Forecast Period 2025-2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $3.56 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $5.48 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 11.4% Regions Covered Global

