e-Prescribing Industry Research Report 2025 | Revenues to Increase from $3.32 Billion in 2025 to $8.22 Billion by 2029 | Asia-Pacific to Experience the Fastest Growth

The e-prescribing market size has grown exponentially in recent years. It will grow from $2.67 billion in 2024 to $3.32 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 24.6%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to regulatory mandates, medication errors reduction, improved patient safety, enhanced prescription workflow, increased prescriber efficiency.



The e-prescribing market size is expected to see exponential growth in the next few years. It will grow to $8.22 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 25.4%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to growing telemedicine sector, personalized medicine, prescription drug monitoring programs, medication therapy management, global e-prescribing initiatives. Major trends in the forecast period include interoperability and health information exchange, medication reconciliation, electronic prior authorization, medication adherence tools, eRx for controlled substances, AI-driven alerts and decision support.



The e-prescribing market is poised for growth, primarily driven by an increased emphasis on reducing medical errors. The e-prescribing market is anticipated to experience substantial growth with the increasing adoption of telehealth and telemedicine. A significant trend in the e-prescribing market is the technological transformation in healthcare. Prominent players in the e-prescribing market are actively engaged in the development of novel solutions for e-prescribing networks, positioning themselves strategically to secure a competitive advantage.



North America was the largest region in the e-prescribing market in 2024. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the e-prescribing market during the forecast period. The regions covered in the global e-prescribing market analysis report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa. The countries covered in the e-prescribing market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



1) By Component: Solutions; Services

2) By Deployment: Web and Cloud Based; On-Premise

3) By End-User: Hospitals; Office-Based Physicians; Pharmaceuticals



1) By Solutions: E-Prescribing Software; Electronic Health Records (EHR) Integration; Mobile E-Prescribing Applications

2) By Services: Implementation Services; Training and Support Services; Maintenance and Upgrades



Key Companies Profiled: Epic Systems Corporation; Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc.; NextGen Healthcare Inc.; Athenahealth; Henry Schein Inc.



Time Series: Five years historic and ten years forecast.



Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita.



Data Segmentation: Country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.



Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 200 Forecast Period 2025-2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $3.32 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $8.22 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 25.4% Regions Covered Global

