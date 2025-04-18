Lithium-ion Battery Materials Market Forecast 2025-2030 | Significant Investments in Sustainable Lithium-Ion Battery Materials Presents Opportunities

Dublin, April 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Lithium-ion Battery Materials Market by Type (Anode Material, Cathode Material, Electrolyte), Battery Chemistry (Lithium Cobalt Oxide, Lithium Iron Phosphate, Lithium Manganese Oxide), Form, Application - Global Forecast 2025-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Lithium-ion Battery Materials Market grew from USD 45.95 billion in 2023 to USD 51.61 billion in 2024. It is expected to continue growing at a CAGR of 12.71%, reaching USD 106.25 billion by 2030.



Recent transformations in the lithium-ion battery materials sector have redefined traditional paradigms and introduced new momentum into the industry. As technological innovation continues to accelerate, manufacturers and researchers are experiencing a period of significant change, marked by rapid product cycles, evolving regulatory frameworks, and an increased focus on sustainability. The fierce competition has pushed incumbents to innovate continuously, resulting in breakthroughs that have eased manufacturing processes and enhanced material efficiencies.



One of the most noteworthy shifts is the integration of advanced simulation techniques and data analytics into material research. This trend has not only reduced the time required to bring new materials to market but has also allowed for increased precision in predicting performance outcomes under varied operational conditions. Furthermore, the rapid evolution in battery chemistries has paved the way for improved energy density and extended lifecycle performance, directly impacting consumer electronics, electric vehicles, and storage systems alike.



The synergy between evolving market demands and technological capabilities is evidenced by the adoption of novel production methodologies and advanced quality controls. These comprehensive changes are driving heightened product reliability and creating an environment where innovation is the central pillar of competitive advantage. As market conditions continue to fluctuate, stakeholders are diligently working to craft a resilient ecosystem that not only leverages current innovations but also anticipates the next wave of technological breakthroughs.



Regional Dynamics Shaping Global Battery Material Markets



A comprehensive look at the geographic landscape reveals that significant market activities are concentrated across a few key regions that include the Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa, and Asia-Pacific. The Americas exhibit a vibrant innovation ecosystem characterized by progressive research institutions and a strong push toward renewable energy applications, which drives demand across multiple sectors, particularly in industrial and automotive applications.



In Europe, Middle East & Africa, strategic regulatory interventions and a robust push for sustainability are evident, resulting in dynamic market adjustments that enhance the overall competitiveness of the battery materials landscape. The build-up of infrastructure and strategic alliances in these regions is reflective of deep market integration and reflects long-term commitments to tech advancement and environmental stewardship.



Meanwhile, the Asia-Pacific region continues to assert itself as the epicenter of production and innovative research. Robust investments and a strong manufacturing base in this region are significant contributors to global supply chain efficiencies, ensuring that quality and cost considerations are well balanced. This regional analysis, underscored by distinctive market nuances and growth drivers, provides critical context for global market strategies and offers a solid foundation for both established players and new entrants to devise targeted tactics.



Prominent Competitors Empowering Market Growth



The competitive landscape in the lithium-ion battery materials market is marked by vigorous activities among several globally recognized firms that drive innovation and strategic evaluations. The report delves into recent significant developments in the Lithium-ion Battery Materials Market, highlighting leading vendors and their innovative profiles. These include:

3M Company

Albemarle Corporation

Asahi Kasei Corporation

Ascend Elements, Inc.

BASF SE

BTR New Material Group Co., Ltd.

EcoPro BM Co Ltd.

Fujitsu Limited

Ganfeng Lithium Group Co., Ltd.

JFE Chemical Corporation

Kureha Corporation

L&F CO., Ltd.

LG Chem, Ltd.

Lohum

Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

NEI Corporation

Nichia Corporation

POSCO FUTURE M Co., Ltd.

Resonac Holdings Corporation

SGL Carbon SE

SQM S.A.

Sumitomo Metal Mining Co., Ltd.

Tanaka Chemical Corporation

Tianqi Lithium Co., Ltd.

TODA KOGYO CORP.

UBE Corporation

UMICORE NV

Xiamen Tmax Battery Equipments Limited

Actionable Recommendations for Industry Leadership



Industry leaders must prioritize the development of comprehensive strategies that incorporate the latest scientific and technological advancements as well as innovative business practices in the battery materials domain. It is imperative to invest in advanced research infrastructures that enable accelerated material testing and development, ensuring that breakthrough innovations are rapidly translated into commercial applications. Emphasis on hybrid models of in-house R&D combined with collaborative initiatives can create a synergy that minimizes time-to-market and optimizes cost structures, positioning companies at the forefront of the competition.



Executives should also focus on strategic diversification of supply chains to mitigate risk and foster resilience in response to geopolitical and economic uncertainties. This is particularly important in the context of fluctuating raw material prices and evolving regulatory landscapes. Leveraging data analytics and simulation-driven approaches can assist in identifying potential bottlenecks and optimizing production efficiencies.



Finally, a sustained commitment to sustainability is not just an ethical consideration but also a strategic imperative. Embracing environmental best practices and integrating circular economy principles can serve as a competitive differentiator, ensuring compliance with increasingly stringent global regulations and appealing to the environmentally conscious market segments.



Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 185 Forecast Period 2024-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $51.61 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $106.25 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 12.7% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered



1. Preface



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Overview



5. Market Insights

5.1. Market Dynamics

5.1.1. Drivers

5.1.1.1. Rising demand for larger-scale battery applications in industrial and utility settings

5.1.1.2. Proliferation of consumer electronics such as smartphones, laptops, and other portable devices

5.1.1.3. Growth of electric vehicles accelerates the demand for lithium-ion battery materials and innovations

5.1.2. Restraints

5.1.2.1. Issues associated with the extraction and processing of raw materials for lithium-ion batteries

5.1.3. Opportunities

5.1.3.1. Development in smart battery management systems and leveraging IoT for performance monitoring

5.1.3.2. Significant investments in sustainable lithium-ion battery materials

5.1.4. Challenges

5.1.4.1. Safety concerns associated with lithium-ion battery materials

5.2. Market Segmentation Analysis

5.2.1. Type: Increasing significance of cathode material as it influences the voltage and capacity of the battery

5.2.2. Battery Chemistry: Increasing demand for lithium iron phosphate batteries owing to safety, thermal stability and long cycle life

5.2.3. Form: Proliferating demand for solid form of lithium-ion battery materials owing to safety and longevity

5.2.4. Applications: Evolving utilization of lithium-ion battery materials in the automotive industry

5.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.3.1. Threat of New Entrants

5.3.2. Threat of Substitutes

5.3.3. Bargaining Power of Customers

5.3.4. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.3.5. Industry Rivalry

5.4. PESTLE Analysis

5.4.1. Political

5.4.2. Economic

5.4.3. Social

5.4.4. Technological

5.4.5. Legal

5.4.6. Environmental



6. Lithium-ion Battery Materials Market, by Type

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Anode Material

6.3. Cathode Material

6.4. Electrolyte

6.5. Separators



7. Lithium-ion Battery Materials Market, by Battery Chemistry

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Lithium Cobalt Oxide

7.3. Lithium Iron Phosphate

7.4. Lithium Manganese Oxide

7.5. Lithium Nickel Cobalt Aluminum Oxide

7.6. Lithium Nickel Manganese Cobalt Oxide



8. Lithium-ion Battery Materials Market, by Form

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Liquid

8.3. Powder

8.4. Solid



9. Lithium-ion Battery Materials Market, by Application

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Automotive

9.3. Consumer Electronics

9.4. Energy Storage Systems

9.5. Industrial



10. Americas Lithium-ion Battery Materials Market

10.1. Introduction

10.2. Argentina

10.3. Brazil

10.4. Canada

10.5. Mexico

10.6. United States



11. Asia-Pacific Lithium-ion Battery Materials Market

11.1. Introduction

11.2. Australia

11.3. China

11.4. India

11.5. Indonesia

11.6. Japan

11.7. Malaysia

11.8. Philippines

11.9. Singapore

11.10. South Korea

11.11. Taiwan

11.12. Thailand

11.13. Vietnam



12. Europe, Middle East & Africa Lithium-ion Battery Materials Market

12.1. Introduction

12.2. Denmark

12.3. Egypt

12.4. Finland

12.5. France

12.6. Germany

12.7. Israel

12.8. Italy

12.9. Netherlands

12.10. Nigeria

12.11. Norway

12.12. Poland

12.13. Qatar

12.14. Russia

12.15. Saudi Arabia

12.16. South Africa

12.17. Spain

12.18. Sweden

12.19. Switzerland

12.20. Turkey

12.21. United Arab Emirates

12.22. United Kingdom



13. Competitive Landscape

13.1. Market Share Analysis

13.2. FPNV Positioning Matrix

13.3. Competitive Scenario Analysis

13.3.1. Innovative LiMnO2 electrode technology offers sustainable, high-energy alternative to Ni-Co batteries for EVs

13.3.2. Ascend Elements drives U.S. lithium-ion segment with sustainable, decarbonized cathode materials

13.3.3. Innovative collaboration between NEO Battery Materials and INNOX eco-M to revolutionize sustainable silicon anodes for enhanced lithium-ion battery performance and durability

13.3.4. Asahi Kasei's groundbreaking electrolyte innovation enhances lithium-ion battery performance, size, and cost-efficiency

13.3.5. Metso unveils groundbreaking pCAM plant to enhance lithium-ion battery material production

13.3.6. Arkema and ProLogium advance e-mobility through strategic partnership for next-gen lithium ceramic battery materials in France

13.3.7. American Battery Technology Company pioneers scalable recycling of lithium-ion batteries

13.3.8. Arkema's strategic acquisition of Proionic catalyzes innovation in sustainable lithium-ion battery materials

13.3.9. Zeta Energy and Log9 Materials partner to drive Li-S battery innovation

13.3.10. Orbia Fluor & Energy Materials expands electrolyte production for U.S. lithium-ion supply chain

13.3.11. Innovative collaboration advances sustainable recycling in lithium-ion battery materials with eco-friendly electrode technology

13.3.12. BASF and SK On embark on strategic collaboration to lead innovation in NA and APAC lithium-ion battery markets

13.3.13. Birla Carbon's strategic acquisition of Nanocyl advances its leadership in lithium-ion battery materials and sustainability

13.3.14. Redwood Materials' strategic acquisition of Redux Recycling strengthens EU presence and promotes sustainable battery supply chain expansion

13.4. Strategy Analysis & Recommendations

13.4.1. BASF SE

13.4.2. UBE Corporation

13.4.3. Fujitsu Limited

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1mm7e3

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.