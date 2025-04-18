Dark Analytics Market Forecast Report 2025-2030 | Rise of Data-Driven Marketing, Increased Focus on Data Security and Asia-Pacific's Growth Potential

Dublin, April 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Dark Analytics Market - Forecasts from 2025 to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The dark analytics market will grow at a CAGR of 24.25% to be valued at US$1.89 billion in 2030 from US$641 million in 2025.



Dark analytics is the process of analyzing large amounts of unutilized and unstructured data to make use of it for better decision making, improved data-driven marketing, and many other applications. The rising number of security breaches is one of the prominent factors anticipated to propel the growth of dark analytics during the forecast period.



Market Trends:

Rise of Data-Driven Marketing: A key driver of the dark analytics market is the growing adoption and popularity of data-driven marketing. As digitalization expands, businesses are leveraging customer data to create personalized and effective marketing strategies, fueling the demand for dark analytics solutions.

A key driver of the dark analytics market is the growing adoption and popularity of data-driven marketing. As digitalization expands, businesses are leveraging customer data to create personalized and effective marketing strategies, fueling the demand for dark analytics solutions. Increased Focus on Data Security: The rise in data breaches has prompted companies to prioritize data security, leading to higher demand for dark data analytics. By identifying and managing untapped dark data, organizations can enhance their security measures, protecting vulnerable information from cyber threats. This focus on securing data is expected to drive the adoption of dark analytics in the coming years.

The rise in data breaches has prompted companies to prioritize data security, leading to higher demand for dark data analytics. By identifying and managing untapped dark data, organizations can enhance their security measures, protecting vulnerable information from cyber threats. This focus on securing data is expected to drive the adoption of dark analytics in the coming years. North America's Market Leadership: North America is projected to hold a significant share of the dark analytics market, supported by the presence of leading analytics companies like Microsoft Corporation and Amazon Web Services. The region's technological advancements and readiness to adopt innovative solutions further strengthen its market position.

North America is projected to hold a significant share of the dark analytics market, supported by the presence of leading analytics companies like Microsoft Corporation and Amazon Web Services. The region's technological advancements and readiness to adopt innovative solutions further strengthen its market position. Asia-Pacific's Growth Potential: The Asia-Pacific region is expected to experience substantial growth in the dark analytics market due to increasing investments in cloud-based solutions and a rapidly developing IT sector. Additionally, the growing number of analytics start-ups in the region is likely to boost market expansion during the forecast period.

Some of the major players covered in this report include IBM, SAP, Amazon.com, Teradata, Microsoft, Dell EMC, AvePoint, Datameer, Commvault Systems, Cohesity and SynerScope, among others.



Key Benefits of this Report:

Insightful Analysis: Gain detailed market insights covering major as well as emerging geographical regions, focusing on customer segments, government policies and socio-economic factors, consumer preferences, industry verticals, and other sub-segments.

Competitive Landscape: Understand the strategic maneuvers employed by key players globally to understand possible market penetration with the correct strategy.

Market Drivers & Future Trends: Explore the dynamic factors and pivotal market trends and how they will shape future market developments.

Actionable Recommendations: Utilize the insights to exercise strategic decisions to uncover new business streams and revenues in a dynamic environment.

What can businesses use this report for?



Industry and Market Insights, Opportunity Assessment, Product Demand Forecasting, Market Entry Strategy, Geographical Expansion, Capital Investment Decisions, Regulatory Framework & Implications, New Product Development, Competitive Intelligence.



Report Coverage:

Historical data from 2022 to 2024 & forecast data from 2025 to 2030

Growth Opportunities, Challenges, Supply Chain Outlook, Regulatory Framework, and Trend Analysis

Competitive Positioning, Strategies, and Market Share Analysis

Revenue Growth and Forecast Assessment of segments and regions including countries

Company Profiling (Strategies, Products, Financial Information, and Key Developments among others)

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 148 Forecast Period 2025 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $641 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $1890 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 24.2% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



1. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



2. MARKET SNAPSHOT

2.1. Market Overview

2.2. Market Definition

2.3. Scope of the Study

2.4. Market Segmentation



3. BUSINESS LANDSCAPE

3.1. Market Drivers

3.2. Market Restraints

3.3. Market Opportunities

3.4. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.5. Industry Value Chain Analysis

3.6. Policies and Regulations

3.7. Strategic Recommendations



4. TECHNOLOGICAL OUTLOOK



5. DARK ANALYTICS MARKET BY ANALYTICS TYPE

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Predictive

5.3. Prescriptive

5.4. Descriptive

5.5. Others



6. DARK ANALYTICS MARKET BY COMPONENT

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Solutions

6.3. Services



7. DARK ANALYTICS MARKET BY DEPLOYMENT MODE

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Cloud

7.3. On-Premise



8. DARK ANALYTICS MARKET BY END-USE INDUSTRY

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Telecommunications

8.3. Retail and E-commerce

8.4. Government

8.5. BFSI

8.6. Healthcare

8.7. Others



9. DARK ANALYTICS MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

9.1. Introduction

9.2. North America

9.2.1. USA

9.2.2. Canada

9.2.3. Mexico

9.3. South America

9.3.1. Brazil

9.3.2. Argentina

9.3.3. Others

9.4. Europe

9.4.1. United Kingdom

9.4.2. Germany

9.4.3. France

9.4.4. Italy

9.4.5. Spain

9.4.6. Others

9.5. Middle East and Africa

9.5.1. Saudi Arabia

9.5.2. UAE

9.5.3. Others

9.6. Asia Pacific

9.6.1. China

9.6.2. Japan

9.6.3. India

9.6.4. South Korea

9.6.5. Taiwan

9.6.6. Thailand

9.6.7. Indonesia

9.6.8. Others



10. COMPETITIVE ENVIRONMENT AND ANALYSIS

10.1. Major Players and Strategy Analysis

10.2. Market Share Analysis

10.3. Mergers, Acquisitions, Agreements, and Collaborations

10.4. Competitive Dashboard



11. COMPANY PROFILES

IBM

SAP

Amazon.com

Teradata

Microsoft

Dell EMC

AvePoint

Datameer

Commvault Systems

Cohesity

SynerScope

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/b0aqst

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.