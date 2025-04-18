Modular Construction Market Forecast Report 2025-2030: Growing Construction Activities in China and India are Forecast to Drive Market Expansion

Dublin, April 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Modular Construction Market - Forecasts from 2025 to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The modular construction market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.78% to reach US$131.182 billion in 2030 from US$103.864 billion in 2025.

Growing construction activities in countries like China and India are expected to drive the market's expansion. Furthermore, the cost-effectiveness of modular construction with fewer defects and reworks is expected to increase its demand and boost the overall market growth during the forecast period.



Market Trends:

Rising Construction Activities: Modular construction is gaining traction in the commercial sector due to its advantages, including lower maintenance and replacement costs throughout a building's lifespan, energy-efficient designs, and enhanced occupant productivity. These commercial structures are built in compliance with the International Building Code (IBC) and state regulations, using durable, cost-effective, and recyclable materials. This has made modular construction increasingly popular for commercial projects, with developers globally investing billions into non-residential developments.

The growing worldwide push for sustainable and environmentally friendly practices in construction is expected to drive the modular construction market's expansion throughout the forecast period. Asia Pacific: The Asia Pacific region is projected to experience significant growth during the forecast period. Key drivers include government initiatives and policies in nations like India, China, and Vietnam, which focus on improving access to affordable housing. Additionally, rapid urbanization is a major factor boosting the demand for modular construction across the region.

Some of the major players covered in this report include Laing O'Rourke, Red Sea Housing, ATCO, Bouygues Construction, VINCI, Skanska AB, Algeco Scotsman, Lendlease Corporation, Kleusberg GmbH & Co. KG, Comfort Systems USA, Clayton Homes, Guerdon Modular Buildings, Modular Building Systems, and Bouygues Construction, among others.



Key Benefits of this Report:

Insightful Analysis: Gain detailed market insights covering major as well as emerging geographical regions, focusing on customer segments, government policies and socio-economic factors, consumer preferences, industry verticals, and other sub-segments.

Competitive Landscape: Understand the strategic maneuvers employed by key players globally to understand possible market penetration with the correct strategy.

Market Drivers & Future Trends: Explore the dynamic factors and pivotal market trends and how they will shape future market developments.

Actionable Recommendations: Utilize the insights to exercise strategic decisions to uncover new business streams and revenues in a dynamic environment.

Report Coverage:

Historical data from 2022 to 2024 & forecast data from 2025 to 2030

Growth Opportunities, Challenges, Supply Chain Outlook, Regulatory Framework, and Trend Analysis

Competitive Positioning, Strategies, and Market Share Analysis

Revenue Growth and Forecast Assessment of segments and regions including countries

Company Profiling (Strategies, Products, Financial Information, and Key Developments among others)

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 142 Forecast Period 2025 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $103.86 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $131.18 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.7% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



1. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



2. MARKET SNAPSHOT

2.1. Market Overview

2.2. Market Definition

2.3. Scope of the Study

2.4. Market Segmentation



3. BUSINESS LANDSCAPE

3.1. Market Drivers

3.2. Market Restraints

3.3. Market Opportunities

3.4. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.5. Industry Value Chain Analysis

3.6. Policies and Regulations

3.7. Strategic Recommendations



4. TECHNOLOGICAL OUTLOOK



5. MODULAR CONSTRUCTION MARKET BY TYPE

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Permanent

5.3. Relocatable



6. MODULAR CONSTRUCTION MARKET BY MATERIAL

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Steel

6.3. Precast Concrete

6.4. Wood

6.5. Plastic

6.6. Others



7. MODULAR CONSTRUCTION MARKET BY END USER

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Residential

7.3. Commercial

7.4. Industrial



8. MODULAR CONSTRUCTION MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

8.1. Introduction

8.2. North America

8.3. South America

8.4. Europe

8.5. Middle East and Africa

8.6. Asia Pacific



9. COMPETITIVE ENVIRONMENT AND ANALYSIS

9.1. Major Players and Strategy Analysis

9.2. Market Share Analysis

9.3. Mergers, Acquisitions, Agreements, and Collaborations

9.4. Competitive Dashboard



10. COMPANY PROFILES

Laing O'Rourke

Red Sea Housing

ATCO

Bouygues Construction

VINCI

Skanska AB

Algeco Scotsman

Lendlease Corporation

KLEUSBERG GmbH & Co. KG

Comfort Systems USA

Clayton Homes

Guerdon Modular Buildings

Modular Building Systems

