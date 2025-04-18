Steel Fiber Industry Review 2021-2024 and Forecast 2025-2031 | Asia-Pacific Leads Market Expansion with Major Infrastructure Projects in China, India, and Japan

Dublin, April 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Steel Fiber Market (2025 Edition): Analysis by Type (Hooked, Deformed, Straight, and Crimped), Manufacturing Process, Application and Region: Market Insights and Forecast (2021-2031)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. This report provides a complete analysis of the industry for the historical period of 2021-2024, the estimates of 2025 and the forecast period of 2026-2031.



The Global Steel Fiber market showcased growth at a CAGR of 4.43% during 2021-2024. The market was valued at USD 2.36 Billion in 2024 which is expected to reach USD 3.49 Billion in 2031. The global steel fiber market is experiencing rapid growth, driven by its increasing adoption in construction, infrastructure, and industrial applications.

The market's expansion is influenced by several key factors, including driving forces, emerging trends, regional market dynamics, and technological advancements.



Infrastructure development is one of the most significant catalysts for the steel fiber market. Governments and private investors are heavily funding highways, tunnels, metro systems, bridges, airports, and smart cities, all of which require high-performance construction materials. Traditional concrete structures are susceptible to cracking and deterioration, leading to costly repairs and maintenance.



Steel fiber-reinforced concrete (SFRC) significantly improves load-bearing capacity, reduces crack propagation, and extends the structure's lifespan, making it a preferred choice for infrastructure projects. In countries like China, the United States, and Germany, large-scale projects such as high-speed rail networks and smart urban developments are driving the demand for durable reinforcement solutions.



A significant trend in the market is the use of hybrid fiber reinforcement, which combines steel fibers with synthetic, glass, or polymer fibers to improve overall concrete performance. This hybrid approach enhances flexural strength, impact resistance, and ductility, making it ideal for seismic-prone regions and high-impact applications. Hybrid fiber-reinforced concrete is gaining popularity in high-rise buildings, defense infrastructure, and blast-resistant structures, where enhanced durability and resilience are crucial.



The global steel fiber market has undergone substantial technological advancements that are revolutionizing its applications across various industries. One of the most notable developments is the emergence of high-strength and ultra-high-performance steel fibers (UHPSF). These fibers offer exceptional tensile strength, superior crack resistance, and improved load-bearing capacity, making them highly suitable for infrastructure projects requiring enhanced durability.



Innovations in microstructure optimization have allowed manufacturers to refine the internal composition of steel fibers, enabling them to withstand extreme stress without compromising flexibility. The use of high-carbon and alloyed steel fibers has also improved mechanical properties, particularly in large-scale structures such as tunnels, bridges, and military facilities.



Moreover, the global steel fiber market is experiencing rapid growth due to increasing infrastructure investments, advancements in material science, and the push for sustainability. The development of high-strength ultra-performance fibers has enhanced the durability and resilience of steel fiber-reinforced concrete, making it an ideal choice for seismic-resistant and high-impact applications. Innovations in corrosion-resistant fiber coatings, including zinc, stainless steel, and epoxy treatments, are extending the lifespan of concrete structures, particularly in environments exposed to moisture, chemicals, and extreme weather conditions.



Advanced fiber manufacturing techniques, such as the melt extraction process, laser cutting, and hooked-end fiber shaping, have enhanced the mechanical properties of steel fibers, making them suitable for a wide range of industrial and structural applications. At the same time, sustainable innovations like recycled steel fibers and energy-efficient production processes are driving the market towards environmentally responsible construction practices.



Scope of the Report

The report analyses the Steel Fiber Market by Value (USD Million).

The report analyses the Steel Fiber Market by Region (Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa) and 10 Countries (United States, Canada, Brazil, United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, China, Japan, and India).

The report presents the analysis of Steel Fiber Market for the historical period of 2021-2024, the estimated year 2025 and the forecast period of 2026-2031.

The report analyses the Steel Fiber Market by Type (Hooked, Deformed, Straight, and Crimped).

The report analyses the Steel Fiber Market by Manufacturing Process (Cut Wire/Cold Drawn, Slit Sheet, and Melt Extract).

The report analyses the Steel Fiber Market by Application (Concrete Reinforcement, Composite Reinforcement, and Refractories).

The key insights of the report have been presented through the frameworks of SWOT. Also, the attractiveness of the market has been presented by region, by type, by manufacturing process, & by application.

Also, the major opportunities, trends, drivers, and challenges of the industry has been analyzed in the report.

The report tracks competitive developments, strategies, mergers and acquisitions and new product development. The companies analyzed in the report are ArcelorMittal, Bekaert, Sika Group, Zhejiang Boen Metal Products, Kerakoll, Fibrometals, and Green Steel Group.

Key Topics Covered



1. Market Background

1.1 Scope and Product Outlook

1.2 Executive Summary

1.3 Research Methodology



2. Analyst Recommendations

2.1 Advancements in manufacturing & material science

2.2 Diversification of product portfolio



3. Global Steel Fiber Market: Historic and Forecast

3.1 Impact Analysis of Macro Economic Factors on Global Steel Fiber Market

3.2 Global Steel Fiber Market: Dashboard

3.3 Global Steel Fiber Market: Market Size and CAGR, 2021-2031 (USD Million & CAGR)

3.4 Global Steel Fiber Market: Market Value Assessment

3.5 Global Steel Fiber Market Segmentation: By Type

3.5.1 Global Steel Fiber Market, By Type Overview

3.5.2 Global Steel Fiber Market Attractiveness Index, By Type

3.5.3 Global Steel Fiber Market Size, By Hooked, By Value, 2021H-2031F (USD Million & CAGR)

3.5.4 Global Steel Fiber Market Size, By Deformed, By Value, 2021H-2031F (USD Million & CAGR)

3.5.5 Global Steel Fiber Market Size, By Straight, By Value, 2021H-2031F (USD Million & CAGR)

3.5.6 Global Steel Fiber Market Size, By Crimped, By Value, 2021H-2031F (USD Million & CAGR)

3.6 Global Steel Fiber Market Segmentation: By Manufacturing Process

3.6.1 Global Steel Fiber Market, By Manufacturing Process Overview

3.6.2 Global Steel Fiber Market Attractiveness Index, By Manufacturing Process

3.6.3 Global Steel Fiber Market Size, By Cut Wire/Cold Drawn, By Value, 2021H-2031F (USD Million & CAGR)

3.6.4 Global Steel Fiber Market Size, By Slit Sheet, By Value, 2021H-2031F (USD Million & CAGR)

3.6.5 Global Steel Fiber Market Size, By Melt Extract, By Value, 2021H-2031F (USD Million & CAGR)

3.7 Global Steel Fiber Market Segmentation: By Application

3.7.1 Global Steel Fiber Market, By Application Overview

3.7.2 Global Steel Fiber Market Attractiveness Index, By Application

3.7.3 Global Steel Fiber Market Size, By Concrete Reinforcement, By Value, 2021H-2031F (USD Million & CAGR)

3.7.4 Global Steel Fiber Market Size, By Composite Reinforcement, By Value, 2021H-2031F (USD Million & CAGR)

3.7.5 Global Steel Fiber Market Size, By Refractories, By Value, 2021H-2031F (USD Million & CAGR)



4. Steel Fiber Market, Region Analysis

4.1 Regional Coverage of the Study

4.2 Regional Snapshot



5. Americas Steel Fiber Market: Historic and Forecast

6. Europe Steel Fiber Market: Historic and Forecast

7. Asia Pacific Steel Fiber Market: Historic and Forecast

8. Middle East & Africa Steel Fiber Market: Historic and Forecast



9. Competitive Positioning

9.1 Companies' Product Positioning

9.2 Market Share Analysis of Steel Fiber Market

9.3 Company Profiles

9.3.1 ArcelorMittal

9.3.2 Bekaert

9.3.3 Sika Group

9.3.4 Zhejiang Boen Metal Products

9.3.5 Kerakoll

9.3.6 Fibrometals

9.3.7 Green Steel Group

