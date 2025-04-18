Small Molecule Innovator API CDMO Market to Hit $47.14 Billion by 2030 at 6.38% CAGR, Driven by Outsourcing Trends and Drug Innovation

Dublin, April 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Small Molecule Innovator API CDMO Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report 2025-2030" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global small molecule innovator API CDMO market size is expected to reach USD 47.14 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 6.38% from 2025 to 2030.

A growing outsourcing trend among pharmaceutical companies, increasing demand for small molecule drugs, and a surge in the number of clinical trials are anticipated to influence the market positively. The growing utilization of CDMOs in the pharmaceutical sector stems from various reasons, with cost-effectiveness as the prominent factor. Outsourcing emerges as an efficient strategy for pharmaceutical firms to reduce expenses by sidestepping the necessity for costly infrastructure and equipment investments. CDMOs offer the requisite expertise and infrastructure to deliver drug development and manufacturing services in a financially prudent manner.



Furthermore, enhanced efficiency serves as another pivotal driver for pharmaceutical outsourcing. With mounting pressure on pharmaceutical companies to expedite the introduction of new drugs to the market, outsourcing emerges as a solution to accelerate the drug development process. Leveraging their expertise, experience, and cutting-edge equipment, CDMOs facilitate the swift & efficient production of high-quality drugs, enabling pharmaceutical firms to adhere to their development schedules.

In addition, several pharmaceutical companies prefer CDMOs to access advanced infrastructure and expertise due to the increasing influx of novel therapies & orphan drugs and higher returns on approved products. Moreover, continuous technological advancements among CDMOs offer innovative small molecule APIs to meet the growing demands for innovation, efficiency, and regulatory compliance in the healthcare industry.



The adoption of advanced technologies by companies enhances drug development, manufacturing processes, and productivity. The increasing demand for new small molecule innovator API in the pharmaceutical industry is encouraging commercial CDMOs to expand their capabilities, which is expected to boost market growth.

For instance, in August 2023, Astex announced a research collaboration & license agreement with MSD to classify small molecule candidates with tumor suppressor proteins for cancer treatment. Under the agreement, the company will use its fragment-based drug discovery platform to develop compounds and provide MSD with main compounds for preclinical development & optimization.



Small Molecule Innovator API CDMO Market Report Highlights

The clinical stage type segment led the small molecule innovator API CDMO industry and accounted for 54.56% of global revenue in 2024. The preclinical segment is anticipated to grow at a lucrative CAGR over the forecast period.

The pharmaceutical segment dominated the market in 2024, accounting for a revenue share of 91.07%. Small-molecule drugs have been the backbone of the pharmaceutical industry for nearly a century. The biotechnology segment's expansion is driven by rising demand for biotechnology and enhanced molecular efficiency.

The oncology segment dominated the small molecule innovator API CDMO market in 2024 and is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 6.80% during the forecast period. The infectious diseases market has witnessed dynamic trends and scenarios across various disease segments.

North America small molecule innovator API CDMO market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.91% over the forecast period. Asia Pacific held the largest market share of 41.74% in 2024.

Why should you buy this report?

Comprehensive Market Analysis: Gain detailed insights into the global market across major regions and segments.

Competitive Landscape: Explore the market presence of key players worldwide.

Future Trends: Discover the pivotal trends and drivers shaping the future of the global market.

Actionable Recommendations: Utilize insights to uncover new revenue streams and guide strategic business decisions.

This report addresses:

Market intelligence to enable effective decision-making

Market estimates and forecasts from 2018 to 2030

Growth opportunities and trend analyses

Segment and regional revenue forecasts for market assessment

Competition strategy and market share analysis

Product innovation listing for you to stay ahead of the curve

COVID-19's impact and how to sustain in these fast-evolving markets

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 150 Forecast Period 2024-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $32.25 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $47.14 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.3% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1. Research Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Outlook

2.2. Segment Outlook

2.3. Competitive Insights



Chapter 3. Small Molecule Innovator API CDMO Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1. Market Lineage Outlook

3.1.1. Parent Market Outlook

3.1.2. Related/Ancillary Market Outlook

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Market Driver Analysis

3.2.1.1. Increasing Demand for Small Molecule Drugs

3.2.1.2. Increasing Outsourcing Trends Among Pharmaceutical Companies

3.2.1.3. Surge In Number of Clinical Trials

3.2.2. Market Restraint Analysis

3.2.2.1. Compliance Issues While Outsourcing

3.2.2.2. Changing Scenarios in Developing Economies

3.3. Technological Landscape

3.3.1. Integration of AI in Small Molecule Innovator API CDMO Market

3.3.1.1. Current Dynamics and Future Trends

3.3.1.1.1. Drug Discovery and Design

3.3.1.1.2. AI-Assisted Drug API Synthesis

3.3.1.1.3. Process Optimization

3.3.1.1.4. Supply Chain Management

3.3.1.1.5. Clinical Trial Optimization

3.3.1.1.6. Regulatory Compliance

3.4. Total Number of Clinical Trials by Phase & Region (2021 - 2024)

3.4.1. Total Number of Clinical Trials by Phase (2021 - 2024)

3.4.2. Total Number of Clinical Trials by Region (2021 - 2024)

3.4.2.1. Percentage of Clinical Trials by Major Countries in North America

3.4.2.2. Percentage of Clinical Trials by Major Countries in Europe

3.4.2.3. Percentage of Clinical Trials by Major Countries in Asia Pacific

3.4.2.4. Percentage of Clinical Trials by Major Countries in Latin America

3.4.2.5. Percentage of Clinical Trials by Major Countries in the Middle East & Africa

3.4.2.6. Total Number of Clinical Trials by Therapeutic Area (2021 - 2024)

3.5. Pricing Model Analysis

3.6. Market Analysis Tools

3.6.1. Porter's Five Analysis

3.6.2. PESTEL by SWOT Analysis

3.6.3. COVID-19 Impact Analysis



Chapter 4. Small Molecule Innovator API CDMO Market: Stage Type Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1. Small Molecule Innovator API CDMO Market, By Stage Type: Segment Dashboard

4.2. Small Molecule Innovator API CDMO Market, By Stage Type: Movement Analysis

4.3. Small Molecule Innovator API CDMO Market Estimates & Forecasts, By Stage Type, 2018 - 2030

4.4. Preclinical

4.5. Clinical

4.6. Commercial

Chapter 5. Small Molecule Innovator API CDMO Market: Customer Type Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. Small Molecule Innovator API CDMO Market, By Customer Type: Segment Dashboard

5.2. Small Molecule Innovator API CDMO Market, By Customer Type: Movement Analysis

5.3. Small Molecule Innovator API CDMO Market Estimates & Forecasts, By Customer Type, 2018 - 2030

5.4. Pharmaceutical

5.5. Biotechnology

Chapter 6. Small Molecule Innovator API CDMO Market: Therapeutic Area Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1. Small Molecule Innovator API CDMO Market, By Therapeutic Area: Segment Dashboard

6.2. Small Molecule Innovator API CDMO Market, By Therapeutic Area: Movement Analysis

6.3. Small Molecule Innovator API CDMO Market Estimates & Forecasts, By Therapeutic Area, 2018 - 2030

6.4. Cardiovascular Diseases

6.5. Oncology

6.6. Respiratory Disorders

6.7. Neurology

6.8. Metabolic Disorders

6.9. Infectious Diseases

6.10. Others

Chapter 7. Small Molecule Innovator API CDMO Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

7.1. Regional Market Share Analysis, 2024 & 2030

7.2. Regional Market Dashboard

7.3. Global Regional Market Snapshot

7.4. North America

7.5. Europe

7.6. Asia Pacific

7.7. Latin America

7.8. MEA

Chapter 8. Competitive Landscape

8.1. Market Participant Categorization

8.2. Market Position Analysis, 2024 (Heat Map Analysis)

8.3. Company Profiles

8.3.1. Lonza Group Ltd.

8.3.2. Novo Holdings (Catalent, Inc.)

8.3.3. Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

8.3.4. Siegfried Holding AG

8.3.5. Recipharm AB

8.3.6. CordenPharma International

8.3.7. Samsung Biologics

8.3.8. Labcorp

8.3.9. Ajinomoto Bio-Pharma Services

8.3.10. Piramal Pharma Solutions

8.3.11. Jubilant Life Sciences (Jubilant Biosys Limited)

8.3.12. WuXi AppTec Co., Ltd.

