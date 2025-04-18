Glasgow, April 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ibutamoren MK-677 (Nutrobal) | The SARM for TOP Cutting and Muscle Hypertrophy Benefits - CrazyBulk

How does it work? What benefits does it offer? What risks does its use hide? Is there a legal option with corresponding training benefits?





Content promoted by Branding Ex solution ( support@brandingexperts.com)

CrazyBulk is a supplement project owned by WOLFSON BRANDS (UK) LIMITED



Introduction

In recent years, the world seems to be increasingly turning to wellness, good physical condition and general health.

Especially after the “golden” decade of the 70s (when this whole trend towards fitness, exercise and improving the external image of the body began), more and more articles and shows are available with tips for anyone who wants to improve their daily life & their life.

So, as good physical condition, wellness, and external appearance are concepts interconnected with health and good psychology, we meet more people (of all age groups) looking for ways to improve their physical condition with exercise and other sports.

What is the goal?

An enhanced muscle mass, a healthy body weight, and certainly a visibly improved physical condition will improve their lives at every level, in their work, in their sexual life, and in their daily life in general.

We are therefore talking about improved health, well-being, and aesthetic improvement (of external look), which is also inextricably linked to the psychology of the individual.





In this article, we will deal with a very widespread SARM: Ibutamoren MK-677, one of the best-known and most popular performance enhancers today (although its use is illegal!), which we often find in bodybuilding and athletics.

We will present to you in detail the mode of action, the benefits and the risks of this powerful drug, and we will recommend a legal alternative (completely natural composition) proposed by the leading company CrazyBulk: Ibuta 677.

Here is our review.





CrazyBulk Ibuta 677 Supplement





Click Here to Visit the Ibuta 677 by CrazyBulk Official Website





What is Ibutamoren MK-677?

Ibutamoren - also known by the alphanumeric MK-677, and by the name Nutrobal as well, is a chemical compound included in the category of SARMs.

Its action is based on the stimulation of the secretion of growth hormone (GH) in the user's organism, as well as the increase in the growth factor IGF-1.

Although it is not a SARM, Ibutamoren MK-677 is classified as a SARM due to its selective action, which does not cause hormonal imbalance and gender side effects.





It is a chemical substance that is still in the research stage, and its use has not been approved.

However, it continues to be one of the most sought-after anabolics in gyms today, and not without reason.

Due to its unique ability to mimic the action of the body's natural hormone ghrelin, Ibutamoren ensures a much more “selective” action (on muscles and bones) and does not cause extensive damage to the body (as occurs with anabolic steroids).

As an “imitator” of ghrelin, this unique SARM binds to one of the ghrelin receptors in the brain and gives the command to release significant amounts of growth hormone (GH) into the organism.

In this way, it promotes lipolysis and muscle hypertrophy in the body.

It is, therefore (we could say) a “safer” option compared to anabolic steroids, which ensures great training and physical benefits to the user.

What is a SARM? How does it differ from Anabolic Steroids?

SARMs are a class of drugs - and more specifically “selective androgen receptor modulators” - that have attracted the attention of the public and are gaining an increasingly fanatical audience in fitness circles.

These drugs improve the body's natural metabolic function and promote the strengthening of bones and muscles in the user's body.

However, unlike anabolic steroids, SARMs do not negatively affect the prostate and cardiovascular function and generally seem to present (as scientific research shows to date) more “limited damage” to the user's body.

Both in long- and short-term use.





These non-steroidal drugs act as full agonists in muscle & bone and serve as substrates for CYP19 aromatase or 5α-reductase.

The class of these drugs, called SARMs, has not yet been approved by the FDA for legal use (athletic or medical).

A series of clinical trials that have taken place to date show the excellent ability of these drugs in cases of serious diseases such as chronic diseases, weakness, cancer and osteoporosis (i.e. diseases that cause extensive muscle & bone damage).





SARMs originated from laboratory modifications of the testosterone molecule.

While their first appearance dates back to around the 1940s, today, SARMs do not have the same steroid form they originally had nor the same side effects.

The modern version of these drugs ensures non-steroidal action, a more selective action, and therefore significantly less potential side effects for the user.





It is worth mentioning that the creation of non-steroidal SARMs is owed to the leading company Ligand Pharmaceuticals and the University of Tennessee, where they developed a series of cyclic quinolones with extremely strong anabolic activity in skeletal muscles.

However, the huge discovery came from Dalton and Miller, who were the first to determine the extremely high degree of tissue selectivity of these drugs.

A discovery that brought new possibilities to the scientific world that (to this day) examines the extraordinary potential of these chemicals.

What are the most important Benefits of Ibutamoren MK-677?

Ibutamoren MK-677 is one of the most beloved SARMs among professional and amateur athletes.

The impressive physical benefits it provides are the reason!

Let's look at the most important of them, though





Click Here to Visit the Ibuta 677 by CrazyBulk Official Website.

1. Muscle Hypertrophy

Every bodybuilder is looking for ways to enhance their muscle gains from their workouts, and gain an imposing muscular appearance that inspires awe.

Ibutamoren MK-677 can ensure faster muscle gains more easily than ever.

It stimulates the production of growth hormone and growth factor IGF-1 and promotes improved workouts & increased anabolic benefits.

In addition to extensive muscle swelling, however, Ibutamoren also promotes the protection of muscle mass from losses during cutting cycles.

2. Bone Strengthening

Another very important benefit of using this SARM is the strengthening it provides to the body's bone tissues.

In this way, it limits the risk of bone fractures & injuries (especially in hard sports such as bodybuilding).

3. Muscle Recovery

After strenuous workouts, tissues need to "recover" before a new workout.

With Ibutamoren, recovery time is reduced, so workouts increase!

More and more intense workouts mean more and more spectacular physical gains.

4. Lipolysis and drying

A muscular body, to be truly "flawless", must be free of every trace of unnecessary fat.

With Ibutamoren MK-677, the production of growth hormone is promoted, which then acts on 2 other important enzymes: lipoprotein lipase (LPL) and hormone-sensitive lipase (HSL).

And fat disappears from the body as if by magic.

Is Ibutamoren MK-677 legal?

No, and this is absolutely clear.

Ibutamoren MK-677 is not available under ANY circumstances for athletic use, not even for widespread medical use.

It is ONLY available with a special doctor's prescription specifically for the research Program 4.

MK-677 Ibutamoren is on the list of prohibited & detectable substances of WADA.

Its athletic use is prosecuted by applicable legislation with sanctions.

What Side Effects can I face with Ibutamoren MK-677?

Ibutamoren MK-677 - as we have already emphasized before - is a powerful drug that is still “under research”.

This means that it is NOT available for use, neither medically nor athletically.

Its only legal use concerns the research level, and this is done after a special process where the individual receives special approval for use (and of course, is closely monitored by specialists).

Although Ibutamoren does not show the widespread and serious side effects of anabolic steroids, it can still cause some serious side effects in the user (especially after long-term use).





Some of the possible side effects that have been associated with Ibutamoren are the following:





oedema headaches/migraines muscle aches increased appetite increased body fat levels lethargy irritability/nervousness joint pain liver toxicity water retention increased insulin resistance depression increased anxiety

Dosage and Cycle

Beginner users are advised to start with a very low dosage, around 5 - 10 mg per day.

A dosage recommended by experienced Ibutamoren users is from 10 mg to 25 mg per day.

For very advanced users, the dose can reach 50 mg per day.

Nevertheless, be careful. The above dosages are not approved.

As Ibutamoren is strictly prohibited for athletic use, the above-recommended dosage is purely empirical and can in NO way guarantee the health of each user.





A typical cycle with MK-677 Ibutamoren is 16 weeks long so that it has time to act on the body and provide the desired benefits.

Each 16-week cycle is usually followed by a 5-week “withdrawal” cycle.

The reason is so that the body does not develop a “tolerance” to the chemical!

Half-Life of MK-677 Ibutamoren

Ibutamoren has a very long half-life, which is excellent for EVERY athlete.

Its long half-life (i.e. the time the chemical remains active in the body) ensures the user greater flexibility in their workouts.

The half-life of Ibutamoren is estimated at 24 to 30 hours.

Ibutamoren can remain in your system for 72 - 96 hours.

How long does it take to act?

The maximum concentration of growth hormone was observed in relevant studies at approximately 60 minutes after taking the dose and returned to initial levels again at approximately 120 minutes.

What are the most common Ibutamoren Stacks?

- with Ostarine (MK-2866) for muscle bulking

- with Cardarine (GW-501516) for endurance & energy

- with Ligandrol (LGD-4033) for muscle hypertrophy

- and with Andarine (S4) for drying and cutting

Is there a Legal Alternative to Ibutamoren?

Our legal and natural suggestion instead of Ibutamoren is CrazyBulk's Ibuta 677.





It is a 100% natural dietary supplement that mimics the action of the well-known SARM Ibutamoren MK-677 … and with ONLY natural, high-quality ingredients.

CrazyBulk's powerful and effective formula of Ibuta 677 is NOT detected in doping controls and does NOT cause any side effects.

DOES NOT require a recovery cycle and is NOT addictive.

CrazyBulk's Ibuta 677 promotes muscle building, fat loss and energy boost completely naturally & safely.

This ensures enhanced athletic performance… and therefore increased body gains!





CrazyBulk's Ibuta 677 formula stimulates the production of growth hormone (HGH) and increases anabolic benefits.





CrazyBulk Ibuta 677 Supplement





Click Here to Visit the Ibuta 677 by CrazyBulk Official Website





What Ingredients does CrazyBulk's Ibuta 677 formula contain?

Zinc (as Zinc Citrate) 10 mg 100 % of RDD (Recommended Daily Dosage)

Vitamin B5 (as Calcium Pantothenate) 6 mg 100 % of RDD

L-Arginine HCl 550 mg

Glycine 500 mg

L-Glutamine HCl 500 mg

L-Lysine HCl 450 mg

L-Tyrosine 400 mg

L-Ornithine HCl 100 mg

Where can I buy CrazyBulk's Ibuta 677?

CrazyBulk's legal SARM - Ibuta 677 - is made EXCLUSIVELY available through the company's official website (CLICK HERE to purchase).

Each package is available for USD 69.99, while discount offers are also available that will ensure you many cycles at a better price.





CrazyBulk Ibuta 677 Supplement

Click Here to Visit the Ibuta 677 by CrazyBulk Official Website





Disclaimer:

Please understand that any advice or guidelines revealed here are not even remotely a substitute for sound medical advice from a licensed healthcare provider. Make sure to consult with a professional physician before making any purchasing decision if you use medications or have concerns following the review details shared above. Individual results may vary as the statements made regarding these products have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. The efficacy of these products has not been confirmed by FDA-approved research. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.













