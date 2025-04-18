Pharmaceutical Cold Chain Packaging Market Worth $71.6 Billion by 2034 - Increasing Regulatory Scrutiny Boosts Cold Chain Packaging Investments

Dublin, April 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Pharmaceutical Cold Chain Packaging Market Opportunity, Growth Drivers, Industry Trend Analysis, and Forecast 2025-2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Pharmaceutical Cold Chain Packaging Market generated USD 17.5 billion in 2024 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 15.1% between 2025 and 2034. This growth is primarily driven by the increasing adoption of advanced therapies, such as mRNA-based treatments, cell therapies, and gene therapies, which require strict temperature control throughout the supply chain.

As pharmaceutical companies ramp up production to meet the rising demand for these innovative treatments, the need for reliable cold chain packaging solutions becomes more critical. Cold chain packaging ensures the safety, stability, and efficacy of temperature-sensitive drugs, including biologics and vaccines, during transportation from manufacturing sites to end users.



Additionally, the rise in chronic diseases and the growing trend of personalized medicine have heightened the need for specialized packaging solutions to maintain the potency of complex biologics. The growing focus on maintaining the quality and compliance of temperature-sensitive pharmaceutical products during storage and transit further contributes to the market's expansion. Increased regulatory scrutiny and the need to adhere to strict distribution protocols push manufacturers to invest in advanced cold chain packaging technologies, ensuring product safety and compliance.



The pharmaceutical cold chain packaging market is segmented by material, with plastic, metal, and paper being the primary categories. The plastic segment generated USD 13.5 billion in 2024. Plastic's dominance can be attributed to its superior thermal insulation properties, which are essential for maintaining the required temperatures during transit. Its lightweight nature and cost-effectiveness make it an ideal choice for pharmaceutical companies aiming to reduce shipping costs while preserving product integrity. Plastic materials, known for their durability and scalability, provide a practical solution for ensuring the safe transportation of biologics and other sensitive drugs. As the demand for biologics increases, the need for plastic packaging that can maintain precise temperature control throughout the supply chain is expected to grow, strengthening the segment's position in the market.



The market is further categorized by end users, including logistics and distribution centers, biopharmaceutical companies, hospitals, clinical research organizations, research institutes, and others. Biopharmaceutical companies generated USD 6.3 billion in 2024, reflecting the rapid expansion of this segment. The growing adoption of gene and mRNA therapies has fueled the demand for specialized packaging solutions capable of preserving the stability and efficacy of sensitive pharmaceuticals. Strict regulatory guidelines play a crucial role in driving the need for advanced cold chain packaging solutions that ensure compliance with safety standards throughout the distribution process. As biopharmaceutical companies expand their production capabilities, the demand for reliable and high-quality cold chain packaging is expected to rise, reinforcing the market's upward trajectory.



North America's pharmaceutical cold chain packaging market held a 34.4% share in 2024. The region's strong market presence is largely attributed to the growing demand for biologics and cell therapies, which require stringent temperature management during storage and transportation. Regulatory authorities, including the FDA, enforce strict guidelines that drive the adoption of cold chain packaging solutions, ensuring that pharmaceutical products maintain their safety, efficacy, and compliance throughout the supply chain. The increasing emphasis on precision medicine and the expanding portfolio of biologics in North America contribute to the region's stronghold in the global pharmaceutical cold chain packaging market.



Comprehensive Market Analysis and Forecast

Industry trends, key growth drivers, challenges, future opportunities, and regulatory landscape

Competitive landscape with Porter's Five Forces and PESTEL analysis

Market size, segmentation, and regional forecasts

In-depth company profiles, business strategies, financial insights, and SWOT analysis

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 195 Forecast Period 2024-2034 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $17.5 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034 $71.6 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 15.1% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Industry 360 degree synopsis



Chapter 3 Industry Insights

3.1 Industry ecosystem analysis

3.2 Industry impact forces

3.2.1 Growth drivers

3.2.1.1 Rising demand for biologics & specialty drugs

3.2.1.2 Expansion of mRNA & cell/gene therapies

3.2.1.3 Stringent regulatory requirement

3.2.1.4 Growth of e-commerce and online pharmacies

3.2.1.5 Expansion of the pharmaceutical industry

3.2.2 Industry pitfalls and challenges

3.2.2.1 High costs of cold chain infrastructure

3.2.2.2 Risk of temperature excursions & product spoilage

3.3 Growth potential analysis

3.4 Regulatory landscape

3.5 Technology landscape

3.6 Future market trends

3.7 Gap analysis

3.8 Porter's analysis

3.9 PESTEL analysis



Chapter 4 Competitive Landscape, 2024

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Company market share analysis

4.3 Competitive analysis of major market players

4.4 Competitive positioning matrix

4.5 Strategy dashboard



Chapter 5 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Material, 2021 - 2034 (USD Billion & Kilo Tons)

5.1 Key trends

5.2 Plastics

5.2.1 Polyethylene (PE)

5.2.2 Polypropylene (PP)

5.2.3 Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET)

5.2.4 Polyurethane (PU)

5.2.5 Others

5.3 Metal

5.4 Paper



Chapter 6 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Type, 2021 - 2034 (USD Billion & Kilo Tons)

6.1 Key trends

6.2 Active

6.3 Passive



Chapter 7 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Product, 2021 - 2034 (USD Billion & Kilo Tons)

7.1 Key trends

7.2 Insulated box

7.3 Containers

7.4 Coolants

7.5 Pallets

7.6 Others



Chapter 8 Market Estimates and Forecast, by End Use Industry, 2021 - 2034 (USD Billion & Kilo Tons)

8.1 Key trends

8.2 Biopharmaceutical companies

8.3 Clinical research organizations

8.4 Hospitals

8.5 Research institutes

8.6 Logistics and distribution companies

8.7 Others



Chapter 9 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Region, 2021 - 2034 (USD Billion & Kilo Tons)

9.1 Key trends

9.2 North America

9.2.1 U.S.

9.2.2 Canada

9.3 Europe

9.3.1 Germany

9.3.2 UK

9.3.3 France

9.3.4 Spain

9.3.5 Italy

9.3.6 Netherlands

9.4 Asia Pacific

9.4.1 China

9.4.2 India

9.4.3 Japan

9.4.4 Australia

9.4.5 South Korea

9.5 Latin America

9.5.1 Brazil

9.5.2 Mexico

9.5.3 Argentina

9.6 Middle East and Africa

9.6.1 Saudi Arabia

9.6.2 South Africa

9.6.3 UAE



Chapter 10 Company Profiles

10.1 Chill-Pak

10.2 Cold Chain Technologies

10.3 CoolPac

10.4 Cryopak

10.5 CSafe

10.6 Envirotainer

10.7 Haier Biomedical

10.8 Insulated Products Corporation

10.9 Intelsius

10.10 Nordic Cold Chain Solutions

10.11 Sealed Air

10.12 Smurfit Kappa

10.13 Sofrigam Group

10.14 Sonoco ThermoSafe

10.15 Tessol

10.16 Va-Q-Tec Thermal Solutions

10.17 Vericool



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/pyqfp4

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.