Heavy-Duty Autonomous Vehicles Market Report 2025-2034 | Autonomous Vehicles Revolutionizing Transportation with AI and Real-time Data; ICE Segment Forecast to Generate $100 Billion in Revenue by 2034

Dublin, April 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Heavy-Duty Autonomous Vehicle Market Opportunity, Growth Drivers, Industry Trend Analysis, and Forecast 2025-2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Heavy-duty Autonomous Vehicle Market reached USD 43.8 billion in 2024 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of 14.3% between 2025 and 2034. The rising demand for enhanced safety features, coupled with the increasing adoption of self-driving technology, is driving substantial growth in this sector.

Autonomous heavy-duty vehicles are revolutionizing transportation by integrating cutting-edge sensors, artificial intelligence, and real-time data analysis to navigate roads efficiently. These advanced systems allow vehicles to assess their surroundings, make instant decisions, and adapt to dynamic traffic conditions, significantly reducing accident risks. This shift toward automation not only enhances road safety but also minimizes human error, leading to fewer fatalities and injuries and substantial cost savings on healthcare and property damage.



The growing emphasis on sustainability and operational efficiency is further accelerating the adoption of heavy-duty autonomous vehicles across industries. Companies are leveraging automation to address labor shortages, reduce long-term expenses, and optimize fleet management. With advancements in AI-driven decision-making and real-time connectivity, autonomous trucks and buses are becoming integral to logistics, mining, construction, and public transportation. Governments worldwide are introducing regulations and policies to facilitate autonomous vehicle testing and commercial deployment, ensuring safe and seamless integration into existing transportation networks. Additionally, rapid developments in 5G connectivity, cloud-based monitoring, and machine learning algorithms are propelling the industry forward.



The market is segmented based on propulsion types, including internal combustion engine (ICE), electric, and hybrid vehicles. In 2024, the ICE segment dominated with a 60% market share and is expected to generate USD 100 billion by 2034. ICE-powered autonomous vehicles remain the preferred choice for early-stage research and development due to their affordability and well-established refueling infrastructure. Their extended range compared to electric alternatives makes them more suitable for long-distance operations and challenging terrains, facilitating broader testing and adoption across diverse environments.



By vehicle type, the heavy-duty autonomous vehicle market is categorized into trucks and buses. Trucks held a dominant share of 68.8% in 2024, driven by their widespread use in industries such as logistics, mining, and manufacturing. Autonomous trucks offer continuous operation without breaks, optimizing fuel consumption and expediting deliveries. As businesses prioritize efficiency and cost reduction, the shift toward self-driving trucks is becoming a critical component of supply chain evolution. Companies are increasingly investing in autonomous trucking solutions to streamline transportation, enhance productivity, and mitigate workforce shortages.



North America heavy-duty autonomous vehicle market generated USD 14.6 billion in 2024. Government initiatives are actively shaping regulatory frameworks to support autonomous vehicle testing and large-scale deployment. The growing focus on road safety and congestion reduction is propelling demand for self-driving heavy-duty vehicles in this region. As autonomous technology continues to evolve, North America is emerging as a key market, with industry leaders investing in next-generation innovations to redefine transportation and logistics.



Comprehensive Market Analysis and Forecast

Industry trends, key growth drivers, challenges, future opportunities, and regulatory landscape

Competitive landscape with Porter's Five Forces and PESTEL analysis

Market size, segmentation, and regional forecasts

In-depth company profiles, business strategies, financial insights, and SWOT analysis

Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1 Methodology & Scope

1.1 Research Design

1.1.1 Research Approach

1.1.2 Data Collection Methods

1.2 Base Estimates & Calculations

1.2.1 Base Year Calculation

1.2.2 Key Trends For Market estimation

1.3 Forecast model

1.4 Primary research and validation

1.4.1 Primary sources

1.4.2 Data mining sources

1.5 Market scope & definition



Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Industry 360 degree synopsis, 2021-2034



Chapter 3 Industry Insights

3.1 Industry ecosystem analysis

3.1.1 Supplier landscape

3.1.1.1 Raw material providers

3.1.1.2 Component providers

3.1.1.3 Manufacturers

3.1.1.4 Technology providers

3.1.1.5 Distribution channel analysis

3.1.1.6 End Use

3.1.2 Profit margin analysis

3.2 Technology & innovation landscape

3.3 Patent analysis

3.4 Regulatory landscape

3.5 Cost breakdown analysis

3.6 Price trend

3.7 Key news & initiatives

3.8 Impact forces

3.8.1 Growth drivers

3.8.1.1 Rising demand for automation in mining and construction

3.8.1.2 Advancements in ai and sensor technologies

3.8.1.3 Regulatory push for safer and sustainable transport

3.8.1.4 Growing government investment in infrastructure development

3.8.2 Industry pitfalls & challenges

3.8.2.1 High initial investment costs

3.8.2.2 Regulatory and safety concerns

3.9 Growth potential analysis

3.10 Porter's analysis

3.11 PESTEL analysis



Chapter 4 Competitive Landscape, 2024

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Company market share analysis

4.3 Competitive positioning matrix

4.4 Strategic outlook matrix



Chapter 5 Market Estimates & Forecast, by Vehicle, 2021-2034 ($Bn, Units)

5.1 Key trends

5.2 Trucks

5.2.1 Class 7

5.2.2 Class 8

5.3 Buses



Chapter 6 Market Estimates & Forecast, by Level of Autonomy, 2021-2034 ($Bn, Units)

6.1 Key trends

6.2 Semi-autonomous vehicle

6.2.1 Level 1

6.2.2 Level 2

6.2.3 Level 3

6.3 Autonomous vehicle

6.3.1 Level 4



Chapter 7 Market Estimates & Forecast, by Propulsion, 2021-2034 ($Bn, Units)

7.1 Key trends

7.2 ICE

7.3 Electric vehicle

7.4 Hybrid vehicle



Chapter 8 Market Estimates & Forecast, by Application, 2021-2034 ($Bn, Units)

8.1 Key trends

8.2 Logistics and transportation

8.3 Mining

8.4 Agriculture

8.5 Construction

8.6 Oil & gas

8.7 Others



Chapter 9 Market Estimates & Forecast, by Region, 2021-2034 ($Bn, Units)

9.1 Key trends

9.2 North America

9.2.1 U.S.

9.2.2 Canada

9.3 Europe

9.3.1 Germany

9.3.2 France

9.3.3 U.K.

9.3.4 Spain

9.3.5 Italy

9.3.6 Russia

9.3.7 Nordics

9.4 Asia Pacific

9.4.1 China

9.4.2 India

9.4.3 Japan

9.4.4 South Korea

9.4.5 ANZ

9.4.6 Southeast Asia

9.5 Latin America

9.5.1 Brazil

9.5.2 Mexico

9.5.3 Argentina

9.6 MEA

9.6.1 UAE

9.6.2 South Africa

9.6.3 Saudi Arabia



Chapter 10 Company Profiles

10.1 2getthere

10.2 Aurora

10.3 Baidu

10.4 Caterpillar

10.5 Daimler Truck

10.6 Embark Trucks

10.7 FAW

10.8 General Motors

10.9 Kodiak Robotics

10.10 Navya ARMA

10.11 New Flyer

10.12 Oxa Autonomy

10.13 PACCAR

10.14 Schaeffler AG

10.15 Torc Robotics

10.16 TRATON

10.17 TuSimple

10.18 Volvo

10.19 ZF Friedrichshafen

10.20 Zoox



