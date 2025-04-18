Insurtech Market Boom 2025: Set for Explosive 36% CAGR Reaching $133 Billion by 2034 - Digital Transformation Fueling Industry Growth with Brokers & Agents Remaining Key Players

Dublin, April 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Insurtech Market Opportunity, Growth Drivers, Industry Trend Analysis, and Forecast 2025-2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Insurtech Market was valued at USD 5.3 billion in 2024 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 36% between 2025 and 2034, reaching USD 132.9 billion. This impressive expansion is fueled by the rapid adoption of cutting-edge technologies like artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML), which are redefining the insurance landscape.

As digital transformation accelerates, Insurtech firms are leveraging AI-driven automation to enhance efficiency, streamline claim processing, and improve customer interactions. These advancements significantly reduce operational costs and improve fraud detection, making insurance services faster, more secure, and more customer-centric. The growing penetration of mobile applications, chatbots, and advanced analytics platforms further contributes to the sector's development, offering policyholders seamless digital experiences.



Regulatory support and evolving consumer preferences also shape the Insurtech market's trajectory. Governments and financial regulators worldwide endorse digital insurance solutions, easing compliance requirements, and encouraging competition among traditional insurers and startups. Consumers are increasingly drawn to tech-driven insurance models that provide real-time claim tracking, personalized policy recommendations, and swift dispute resolutions. The demand for usage-based insurance (UBI), parametric insurance, and embedded insurance solutions is surging, driving innovation in the sector. Additionally, partnerships between Insurtech firms and established insurance providers are fostering the development of hybrid solutions, ensuring a balance between digital convenience and traditional risk assessment.



The market is categorized based on deployment models, with on-premises and cloud-based solutions leading the segment. The on-premises segment held a 60% market share and is forecasted to generate USD 70 billion by 2034. This dominance is largely due to the enhanced security offered by on-premises infrastructure, which remains critical for industries handling sensitive customer and business data. Financial institutions, healthcare providers, and insurance companies prioritize on-premises solutions to ensure compliance with regulatory frameworks like GDPR, HIPAA, and PCI-DSS. These regulations necessitate stringent data protection measures, making on-premises deployment an attractive choice for enterprises prioritizing data control and cybersecurity.



The Insurtech market is also segmented by distribution channels, which include brokers & agents, Direct-to-Consumer (D2C), and other methods. The brokers & agents segment held a 62.7% market share in 2024, underscoring the continued relevance of human expertise in insurance transactions. Brokers and agents play a vital role in assisting clients with complex policy structures, providing tailored advice, and helping customers navigate risk assessments. Their ability to negotiate customized coverage solutions offers a competitive edge over digital-only models, particularly in high-value insurance categories. Despite the rise of automated insurance platforms, many consumers still prefer personalized consultation to ensure comprehensive coverage and financial security.



North America Insurtech market generated USD 1.2 billion in 2024, with the United States emerging as a dominant force in the sector. The country's well-established insurance industry, coupled with its advanced technological infrastructure, positions it at the forefront of global Insurtech innovation. The U.S. regulatory environment fosters a competitive ecosystem that encourages digital insurance adoption and incentivizes startups to develop innovative solutions. With a strong emphasis on AI-driven underwriting, blockchain-based smart contracts, and IoT-powered risk assessments, the U.S. continues to shape the future of Insurtech. These factors, combined with increasing investments from venture capitalists and financial institutions, solidify North America's leadership in the digital insurance revolution.



Comprehensive Market Analysis and Forecast

Industry trends, key growth drivers, challenges, future opportunities, and regulatory landscape

Competitive landscape with Porter's Five Forces and PESTEL analysis

Market size, segmentation, and regional forecasts

In-depth company profiles, business strategies, financial insights, and SWOT analysis

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 170 Forecast Period 2024-2034 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $5.3 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034 $132.9 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 36% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1 Methodology & Scope



Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Industry 360 degree synopsis, 2021-2034



Chapter 3 Industry Insights

3.1 Industry ecosystem analysis

3.1.1 Supplier landscape

3.1.1.1 Technology providers

3.1.1.2 Insurance providers

3.1.1.3 Distributors

3.1.1.4 End use

3.1.2 Profit margin analysis

3.2 Technology & innovation landscape

3.3 Patent analysis

3.4 Use cases

3.5 Regulatory landscape

3.6 Impact forces

3.6.1 Growth drivers

3.6.1.1 Digital transformation using AI, blockchain, IoT, and cloud computing

3.6.1.2 Growing demand for personalized and flexible insurance solutions

3.6.1.3 Increased investments and partnerships fuelling innovation

3.6.1.4 Regulatory initiatives supporting digital innovation

3.6.2 Industry pitfalls & challenges

3.6.2.1 Data security and privacy concerns

3.6.2.2 Integration with legacy systems and navigating complex regulatory requirements

3.7 Growth potential analysis

3.8 Porter's analysis

3.9 PESTEL analysis



Chapter 4 Competitive Landscape, 2024

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Company market share analysis

4.3 Competitive positioning matrix

4.4 Strategic outlook matrix



Chapter 5 Market Estimates & Forecast, by Type, 2021-2034 ($Bn)

5.1 Key trends

5.2 Health insurance

5.3 Life insurance

5.4 Property & casualty (P&C) insurance

5.5 Auto insurance

5.6 Specialty insurance

5.7 Reinsurance



Chapter 6 Market Estimates & Forecast, by Technology, 2021-2034 ($Bn)

6.1 Key trends

6.2 Artificial intelligence (AI) & machine learning (ML)

6.3 Big data & analytics

6.4 Blockchain

6.5 Internet of things (IoT)

6.6 Telematics

6.7 Cloud computing



Chapter 7 Market Estimates & Forecast, by Deployment Mode, 2021-2034 ($Bn)

7.1 Key trends

7.2 On-Premises

7.3 Cloud-Based



Chapter 8 Market Estimates & Forecast, by Distribution Channel, 2021-2034 ($Bn)

8.1 Key trends

8.2 Direct-to-Consumer (D2C)

8.3 Brokers & agents

8.4 Others



Chapter 9 Market Estimates & Forecast, by Region, 2021-2034 ($Bn)

9.1 Key trends

9.2 North America

9.2.1 U.S.

9.2.2 Canada

9.3 Europe

9.3.1 UK

9.3.2 Germany

9.3.3 France

9.3.4 Italy

9.3.5 Spain

9.3.6 Russia

9.3.7 Nordics

9.4 Asia Pacific

9.4.1 China

9.4.2 India

9.4.3 Japan

9.4.4 Australia

9.4.5 South Korea

9.4.6 Southeast Asia

9.5 Latin America

9.5.1 Brazil

9.5.2 Mexico

9.5.3 Argentina

9.6 MEA

9.6.1 UAE

9.6.2 South Africa

9.6.3 Saudi Arabia



Chapter 10 Company Profiles

10.1 Alan

10.2 BIMA

10.3 Bolttech

10.4 Bright Health Group

10.5 Clover Health

10.6 Coalition

10.7 Cover Genius

10.8 Duck Creek Technologies

10.9 GoHealth

10.10 Hippo Insurance

10.11 Lemonade

10.12 Metromile

10.13 Next Insurance

10.14 Oscar Health

10.15 PolicyBazaar

10.16 Root Insurance

10.17 Shift Technology

10.18 Trov

10.19 Wefox

10.20 ZhongAn Insurance



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/rk2tlb

