Commercial Construction Industry Report 2025 - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2020-2030F: Rapid Urbanization Spurs Demand for Commercial Infrastructure Innovations

Dublin, April 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Commercial Construction Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2020-2030F" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Commercial Construction Market was valued at USD 21.52 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 29.51 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 5.25%

The Commercial Construction Market encompasses the planning, design, development, and renovation of commercial infrastructure, including office buildings, retail spaces, hotels, warehouses, healthcare facilities, educational institutions, and industrial complexes. This market plays a crucial role in global economic development, driven by urbanization, population growth, and increasing investments in commercial real estate. Governments and private sector entities are heavily investing in commercial construction to support business expansion, economic diversification, and infrastructure modernization.







Key Market Drivers

Rapid Urbanization and Infrastructure Development



The commercial construction market is significantly driven by rapid urbanization and large-scale infrastructure development across both developed and emerging economies. With increasing migration to urban areas, the demand for commercial spaces, including office buildings, shopping malls, hotels, and mixed-use developments, is surging. Governments and private sector investors are heavily investing in smart city initiatives, expanding transportation networks, and upgrading existing infrastructure to accommodate growing urban populations. Additionally, the rise of megacities and economic hubs is fueling the need for modern commercial structures equipped with sustainable and technologically advanced designs.



The Commercial Construction Market is experiencing significant growth, driven by rapid urbanization and ongoing infrastructure development. Urbanization trends are pushing for the expansion of commercial real estate across key global regions. For instance, the global urban population is expected to reach 5.2 billion by 2050, with Asia-Pacific and Africa seeing the most rapid growth. This surge in population density is generating increasing demand for office spaces, retail establishments, mixed-use developments, and commercial infrastructure.



Countries in Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America are experiencing an unprecedented boom in commercial construction, driven by government-backed urban expansion plans and foreign direct investments. The emergence of central business districts (CBDs) and financial centers in cities like Shanghai, Dubai, and Mumbai is further stimulating market growth.



Moreover, infrastructure projects such as airports, convention centers, and transit-oriented developments are increasing, creating strong demand for commercial construction. The push for green and energy-efficient buildings, supported by stringent environmental regulations, is also reshaping the market, encouraging the adoption of smart building technologies, LEED-certified structures, and eco-friendly construction materials. As businesses expand their global footprint, the need for state-of-the-art commercial facilities continues to rise, further driving investment in the commercial construction sector.



Key Market Challenges

Rising Material Costs and Supply Chain Disruptions



The Commercial Construction Market faces a significant challenge due to rising material costs and ongoing supply chain disruptions. The increasing prices of essential construction materials such as steel, cement, lumber, and glass have put immense financial pressure on developers, contractors, and stakeholders. Inflationary trends, geopolitical uncertainties, and global supply chain disruptions - exacerbated by events such as pandemics, trade restrictions, and labor shortages - have led to prolonged lead times and unpredictable project costs. As material costs continue to rise, profit margins are squeezed, making it increasingly difficult for contractors to manage budgets and maintain project timelines. For instance, fluctuations in steel prices directly impact the cost of structural components, while rising energy prices further escalate production and transportation expenses.



In addition to cost concerns, supply chain disruptions have created bottlenecks in material procurement, delaying project completion and affecting contractual obligations. Many construction firms have faced delays due to the shortage of skilled labor, transportation constraints, and manufacturing slowdowns. The COVID-19 pandemic exposed vulnerabilities in global supply chains, leading to raw material shortages and increased reliance on regional suppliers. As companies seek alternative sourcing strategies, they often encounter higher costs and logistical inefficiencies, further complicating project execution.



Key Market Trends

Growing Adoption of Sustainable and Green Building Practices



The Commercial Construction Market is witnessing a significant shift toward sustainable and green building practices, driven by increasing regulatory requirements, environmental concerns, and a growing demand for energy-efficient infrastructure. Governments across major economies are implementing stringent building codes and energy efficiency standards, such as LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design) and BREEAM (Building Research Establishment Environmental Assessment Method), compelling developers to integrate eco-friendly construction materials, smart energy systems, and low-carbon technologies.



In particular, the use of LEED-certified (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design) materials, energy-efficient systems, and sustainable construction practices is becoming increasingly common in large-scale commercial projects. The U.S. Green Building Council reports that over 70% of all commercial construction projects in the United States now incorporate some level of sustainability. Moreover, the global commercial construction market is expected to exceed USD 7 trillion by 2026, with a significant portion of this growth driven by demand for smart, green buildings.



The rising emphasis on carbon neutrality and net-zero buildings is pushing the industry toward the use of renewable energy solutions, including solar panels, wind energy integration, and geothermal heating systems. Innovations in green construction materials, such as low-carbon concrete, recycled steel, and bio-based insulation, are gaining traction, helping builders reduce environmental impact while enhancing structural durability and efficiency. Furthermore, the increasing adoption of modular and prefabricated construction methods aligns with sustainable objectives by minimizing material waste, improving energy efficiency, and reducing construction time. Another key driver of sustainability in commercial construction is the integration of smart building technologies, including automated lighting, HVAC optimization, and water conservation systems, which improve operational efficiency and reduce long-term energy costs.



Investors and corporate tenants are increasingly prioritizing environmental, social, and governance (ESG) factors, leading to a higher demand for green commercial spaces. Moreover, financial incentives such as green bonds, tax benefits, and government subsidies are further encouraging builders to adopt sustainable construction practices. In the long term, the transition to green commercial buildings is expected to redefine the market, with industry leaders focusing on carbon footprint reduction, sustainable urban planning, and resilient infrastructure development to meet global climate goals.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 180 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $21.52 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $29.51 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.2% Regions Covered Global

Report Scope:

Key Market Players

VINCI

Bechtel Corporation

The Walsh Group

Kiewit Corporation

M. A. Mortenson Company

Bouygues Construction

Skanska AB

Tutor Perini Corporation

Fluor Corporation

China State Construction Engrg. Corp. Ltd

Commercial Construction Market, By Construction Type:

New Construction

Renovation

Restoration

Expansion

Commercial Construction Market, By Building Type:

Office Buildings

Retail Spaces

Healthcare Facilities

Educational Institutions

Commercial Construction Market, By Contract Type:

Design-Bid-Build

Design-Build

Construction Management at Risk

Commercial Construction Market, By Materials Used:

Concrete

Steel

Wood

Glass

Commercial Construction Market, By Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Germany

Spain

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Middle East & Africa

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Kuwait

Turkey

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/w5q7bg

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment