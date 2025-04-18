NordPass wins at Global Tech Awards 2025 for excellence in Cyber Security Technology category

LONDON, April 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NordPass , a leading password manager developed by the cybersecurity experts behind NordVPN, has been named a winner in the Cyber Security Technology (CyberTech) category at the Global Tech Awards 2025. The recognition highlights NordPass’ exceptional achievements in technical innovation, user experience, and its growing impact on global cybersecurity.



The award celebrates NordPass’ continuous efforts to deliver secure, adaptable, and easy-to-use digital security solutions for individuals and businesses alike. In the past year, the company rolled out new features such as enhanced passkey sharing, and email masking, further strengthening its commitment to both privacy and usability. NordPass also continues to support multi-platform passkey support, helping users transition to a passwordless future with ease. Its authentication platform, Authopia , further reinforces the company’s mission to modernize digital identity management for businesses around the world.

“This award is a powerful validation of the work we’ve been doing to make cybersecurity accessible and effective for everyone. Winning in the Cyber Security Technology category reinforces that our focus on usability, expandability, and innovation is making a real difference across industries and user groups,” says Karolis Arbaciauskas, head of business at NordPass .

The Cyber Security Technology (CyberTech) category recognizes technologies that demonstrate technical excellence, strong user experience, market adoption, and measurable impact on both security and society. Winners were selected by an international panel of industry leaders, researchers, and journalists.

The Global Tech Awards shine a spotlight on innovative technology solutions that drive progress across industries and improve lives around the world.

ABOUT NORDPASS

NordPass is a password manager for both business and consumer clients. It's powered by the latest technology for the utmost security. Developed with affordability, simplicity, and ease of use in mind, NordPass allows users to access passwords securely on desktop, mobile, and browsers. All passwords are encrypted on the device, so only the user can access them. NordPass was created by the experts behind NordVPN — the advanced security and privacy app. For more information: nordpass.com .

ABOUT GLOBAL TECH AWARDS

The Global Tech Awards is a prestigious international platform that recognizes outstanding achievements in technology. Celebrating innovation, creativity, and excellence, the awards highlight the most exceptional technology solutions and services worldwide. With a transparent and rigorous judging process, the Global Tech Awards serve as a global benchmark for excellence in the tech industry. For more information: globaltechaward.com

