Fawesome Expands Faith-Based Catalog Through Multi-Title Deal with Pinnacle Peak

MENLO PARK, Calif., April 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fawesome , the flagship free streaming movie platform from Future Today, has partnered with Pinnacle Peak Pictures —an acclaimed American production and distribution company known for its Family and faith-based films—to add over 130 inspiring titles to Fawesome’s growing catalog.

This multi-title acquisition brings to Fawesome a diverse range of films spanning genres such as drama, documentary, and historical biopics, all unified by powerful themes of faith, hope, resilience, and redemption. The partnership significantly expands Fawesome’s extensive library of 150,000+ films and TV shows, further cementing its commitment to providing high-quality, diverse entertainment at no cost to viewers, especially to audiences who engage with faith-based content.

The catalog features a blend of well acclaimed classics and fresh releases, highlighted by award-winning performances and timeless storytelling - such as box office hits like God's Not Dead (2014), Do You Believe? (2015) , The Case for Christ (2017) , and Samson(2018) , to name a few. This acquisition enhances Fawesome's growing collection of faith-based films, further enriching the selection available to stream on the platform, including titles such as Jesus of Nazareth , Saving Paradise , My All American , and The Ultimate Gift .

With a combination of classic favorites, as well as these additional faith-based films through Pinnacle Peak, Fawesome is rapidly establishing itself as a sanctuary for viewers seeking stories rooted in faith, family, and perseverance. Fawesome is also the go-to destination for a wide range of genres, offering something for every kind of viewer.

"Fawesome's vision is to bring high-quality, varied content to viewers globally, at no cost," said Vikrant Mathur, Co-Founder of Future Today. "This partnership with Pinnacle Peak adds a rich new dimension to our catalog—stories that inspire, motivate, and connect with audiences on a more emotional level."

“We’re excited to collaborate with Future Today to make our films more accessible than ever,” said Michael Scott, CEO and Co-Founder of Pinnacle Peak. “Fawesome’s expansive reach across streaming platforms allows these powerful stories to find new audiences and spark conversations that matter.”

"This collaboration with Future Today across multiple platforms is a key part of our strategy to expand our reach worldwide," said Ron Gell, Vice President of International Sale and Distribution.

This collaboration aligns with Future Today’s broader mission: to deliver premium, ad-supported entertainment without the barrier of subscription fees. All titles from this partnership will be available to stream for free on Fawesome, accessible via major platforms including Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, Comcast, LG, and more.

About Future Today

Future Today is a leader in the ad-supported streaming media universe with its flagship channels – Fawesome, HappyKids and iFood.tv – ranking in the top free channels across nearly every OTT consumer platform. The company’s proprietary, cloud-based technology platform manages OTT services for hundreds of content owners, producers, distributors and major media companies helping them launch and monetize complex Connected TV channels across devices in a matter of days. Future Today’s comprehensive portfolio of technology and services includes video management, content management and publishing, app development and maintenance, cross-channel promotion, advertising, monetization and more.

About Fawesome

Fawesome presents a vast collection of 150,000 popular movies, FAST channels, documentaries and television shows, spanning all genres: family, westerns, true crime, drama, reality, comedies and classics, all accessible for free without the need for subscriptions, credit cards or accounts. Our content is available on all major OTT platforms and streaming devices, including Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, Xfinity, Vizio and most major connected TV and mobile devices. Watch on Fawesome at https://fawesome.tv

About Pinnacle Peak Pictures:

Founded in 2005, and led by partners Michael Scott, David A.R. White, Elizabeth Travis, and Alysoun Wolfe, Pinnacle Peak Pictures, formerly Pure Flix Entertainment, is the leading independent faith and family studio in the world. Its most popular film releases include: the GOD’S NOT DEAD franchise, THE CASE FOR CHRIST, DO YOU BELIEVE? With offices in Los Angeles and Scottsdale, Pinnacle Peak Pictures has produced, acquired, marketed and distributed over 100 faith and family-friendly films. Pinnacle Peak Pictures is the industry leader in creating high-quality inspirational feature film content. For additional information go to www.pinnaclepeakpictures.com