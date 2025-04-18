Dipharma Awarded Bronze Medal by Ecovadis for Sustainability

MILAN, April 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dipharma Francis, a global world class Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) and a leading manufacturer of Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs), New Chemical Entities (NCE), and advanced Intermediates for Generic and Contract Manufacturing markets, is proud to announce that it has once again been awarded a Bronze Medal for its sustainability achievements by EcoVadis, a recognized and independent ratings platform that assesses corporate social responsibility based on international sustainability standards.

EcoVadis has rated Dipharma Francis's performance among the top 35% of all organizations surveyed, placing the Company in the 66th percentile. The assessment is based on 21 indicators across four key areas: Environment, Labor & Human Rights, Ethics, and Sustainable Procurement.

This recognition reaffirms Dipharma’s ongoing commitment to sustainability and its dedication to integrating responsible practices throughout its operations.

Over the past five years, Dipharma Francis has implemented both technical and managerial solutions that led to a 20% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions and has achieved 20% reduction in hazardous waste, exceeding its initial target of 15%. Additionally, the company has tripled the share of hazardous waste directed to recycling or recovery rather than disposal.

“This bronze medal is a testament to our continuous efforts to embed sustainability into our business model - said Marc-Olivier Geinoz, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Dipharma Francis S.r.l. - We strive to reduce our environmental footprint, strengthen our ethical governance, and enhance the well-being and safety of our employees, the community, and the patients who use our APIs. This recognition further confirms our commitment not only to delivering high-quality APIs and tailored services, but also to fostering responsible growth.”

About the Dipharma Francis group

The Dipharma Group is a global CDMO and a leading manufacturer of APIs and Intermediates, with about 600 skilled and highly committed employees, 4 cGMP plants, located in the U.S.A. and Italy, plus sales offices in Italy, the U.S.A. and China. The fully equipped R&D Centers develop innovative chemical processes and crystalline forms for the most prominent pharmaceutical companies worldwide. As a third-generation family-owned company, Dipharma has a long history of stability, commitment, and financial solidity. Dipharma has the right size and variety of scale-up capabilities to act as a global player and manage processes efficiently, while offering flexibility and agility to promptly solve any challenge. Experience you can trust.

