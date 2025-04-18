North America Data Center Construction Industry Report 2025: Key Tech Giants Lead Expansion - Competition, Forecast and Opportunities to 2030

Dublin, April 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "North America Data Center Construction Market, By Country, Competition, Forecast and Opportunities, 2020-2030F" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The North America Data Center Construction Market is valued at USD 76.56 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 110.76 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.19%. This growth is driven by the escalating demand for digital infrastructure, aligning with advances in cloud computing, big data, artificial intelligence (AI), and the Internet of Things (IoT). The robust expansion emphasizes the need for scalable and high-performance data centers to support these technologies.

The United States and Canada are pivotal in this growth trajectory, leveraging technologically advanced landscapes, stable political climates, and strong economic foundations. The USD 310 billion valuation of North America's public cloud market in 2023 further fuels the need for expansive data center infrastructure, facilitating cloud storage, processing, and management capabilities.

Growth in Cloud Computing and Digital Services

The surge in cloud computing usage significantly boosts the construction of data centers. Enterprises are rapidly deploying cloud solutions for data storage and application hosting, necessitating a robust infrastructure. Major tech entities like Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud are expanding data center capacities to handle the increasing data volumes, driven by the shift towards digital transformation across numerous industries.

Rising Energy Costs

As data centers consume substantial energy for servers and cooling systems, rising energy costs pose a notable challenge. Operators are investing in energy-efficient technologies and renewable energy sources, yet balancing efficiency with operational needs remains demanding and expensive.

Rise of Hyperscale Data Centers

Hyperscale data centers dominate the market, spurred by the demands of cloud computing, big data analytics, and AI. Leading companies like AWS, Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud are expanding their data center networks, emphasizing high efficiency, scalability, and cost-effectiveness. This trend influences market dynamics, driving innovations in power, cooling systems, and modular designs to enhance performance and reliability.

