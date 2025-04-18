America’s Hidden Strategic Reserve? Jim Rickards Reveals Forgotten $150 Trillion Asset Tied to Post-Civil War Legal Code

WASHINGTON, April 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For more than a century, one of America’s most powerful assets has been hidden in plain sight — shielded by legal code and political inertia. But according to Jim Rickards, a former CIA advisor and global financial strategist, that all may be about to change.

In his latest analysis, The American Birthright , Rickards exposes an est. $150 trillion reserve of natural wealth buried beneath federal land—wealth that has been “inaccessible” due to historical legal protections and government regulations.

“This wasn’t about a shortage,” Rickards explains. “It was a matter of policy, and for years the American people were simply blocked from their own resource.”

The Resource Nobody Knew They Had

The story begins with a legal framework enacted shortly after the Civil War —a policy that shielded vast tracts of mineral-rich land under federal jurisdiction. While the country focused on other priorities, these resources quietly accumulated, their true value obscured by decades of regulatory obstruction.

“The real treasure is buried beneath the land. It’s been there the entire time, but the U.S. government just didn’t allow anyone to tap it.”

What exactly does this wealth include? According to Rickards, we’re talking about copper, lithium, rare earths, and other vital materials essential for everything from tech industries to national defense.

“The minerals that power the future are locked right beneath our feet, and we’re the only country that has chosen not to use them,” Rickards adds.

How the Legal Landscape is Shifting

For decades, federal agencies exercised broad powers to block access to these materials. But in 2024, a game-changing legal decision by the U.S. Supreme Court may have finally lifted the barrier, opening the door to a new era of resource management.

“This legal shift is not a minor technicality,” says Rickards. “It’s a major reset in how America uses its own resources. The door is wide open now for change.”

Rickards argues that this ruling — which overturned the Chevron Doctrine — effectively dismantled the regulatory roadblocks, signaling that the time to act is now.

America’s Untapped Wealth: What Happens Next

While the asset has long been “shielded” from exploitation, Rickards believes the U.S. is now entering a critical phase where the wealth can be brought into play to benefit the country.

“This is about real, physical wealth that no one has ever touched,” says Rickards. “And when this resource comes into play, it could transform how America deals with national debt, foreign policy, and economic inequality.”

Rickards argues that the timing couldn’t be more critical as the country looks to address both domestic challenges and international pressures, particularly as tensions rise in global markets and energy supply chains.

The Forgotten Inheritance

Rickards describes this resource as a kind of “national inheritance,” one that has been “left on the shelf” and ignored for generations. The implications of finally reclaiming it are enormous—not just for policy, but for economic and geopolitical strategy.

“This isn’t just a financial opportunity. It’s a chance to restore America’s standing as a self-sufficient, resource-backed power,” he says.

He draws comparisons to the early days of the Homestead Act , but with a modern twist: instead of land grants, the focus is on critical resources that can fuel industries and protect national security.

Why It Matters Now: Strategic National Renewal

Rickards believes that the failure to tap these resources was one of the greatest oversights in U.S. history. With the legal landscape now shifting , he argues that the moment has come for the U.S. to take advantage of what has been available all along.

“We’ve watched foreign countries take control of these resources while we’ve stood by,” says Rickards. “This is America’s moment to reclaim what’s rightfully ours.”

About Jim Rickards

Jim Rickards is a renowned economist, author, and former advisor to the CIA, Pentagon, and U.S. Treasury. With over 40 years of experience in national security and global financial strategy, he has helped shape U.S. policy during multiple international crises. Rickards is the author of Currency Wars, The Road to Ruin, and The Death of Money, and is widely recognized for his expertise in uncovering hidden economic and geopolitical risks.