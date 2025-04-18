ES Bancshares, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2025 Results; Continues Positive Trend of Net Income and Net Interest Margin Expansion

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y., April 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ES Bancshares, Inc. (OTCQX: ESBS) (the “Company”) the holding company for Empire State Bank, (the “Bank”) today reported net income of $546 thousand, or $0.08 per diluted common share, for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, compared to a net income of $466 thousand, or $0.07 per diluted common share for the quarter ended December 31, 2024.

Key Quarterly Financial Data2025 Highlights  
Performance Metrics1Q254Q24 1Q24 • The Cost of Funds for the three months ended March 31, 2025, improved to 2.69% from 2.87% in the prior linked quarter.

• For 3 months ended March 31, 2025, the Company’s net interest margin increased to 2.68% compared to 2.50% for the 3 months ended December 31, 2024.

• The Company sold $3 million in SBA 7a loan during the quarter, resulting in a gain on loan sale.

• The Company generated $236 thousand more in net interest income from the prior quarter.

• Book value for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, totaled $6.97 per share increasing for the fourth consecutive quarter.
  
Return on average assets (%) 0.35 0.29 (0.07)  
Return on average equity (%) 4.53 3.94 (0.90)  
Return on average tangible equity (%) 4.59 3.99 (0.91)  
Net interest margin (%) 2.68 2.50 2.12   
      
Income Statement (a)1Q254Q24 1Q24   
Net interest income$       4,112$       3,876$        3,203   
Non-interest income$          349$          372$             215   
Net income$          546$          466$          (103)  
Earnings per diluted common share$         0.08$         0.07$         (0.02)  
      
Balance Sheet (a)1Q254Q24 1Q24   
Average total loans$   568,508$   566,031$   567,526   
Average total deposits$   506,524$   512,925$   486,323   
Book value per share$          6.97$          6.89$          6.75   
Tangible book value per share$          6.89$          6.81$          6.67   
(a) In thousands except for per share amounts     


Phil Guarnieri, Director, and Chief Executive Officer of ES Bancshares said, “The first quarter of 2025 showed continued growth in net income, which is a result of management’s focus on interest rates and our containment of non-interest expenses. The recent turmoil in the market due to the uncertainty of tariffs is causing unforeseen challenges but our flexibility allows us to adapt to these changing economic conditions.”

Selected Balance Sheet Information:

March 31, 2025 vs. December 31, 2024

As of March 31, 2025, total assets were $631.5 million, a decrease of $5.2 million, or 0.8%, as compared to total assets of $636.7 million on December 31, 2024. The decrease can be attributed to a slightly smaller loan portfolio.

Loans receivable, net of Allowance for Credit Losses on Loans totaled $561.4 million, an increase of 0.4% from December 31, 2024. As of March 31, 2025, the Allowance for Credit Losses on Loans as a percentage of gross loans was 0.91%.

Nonperforming assets, which includes nonaccrual loans and foreclosed real estate were $5.5 million or 0.86% of total assets, as of March 31, 2025, increasing from $5.3 million or 0.84% of total assets at December 31, 2024. The ratio of nonaccrual loans to loans receivable was 0.96%, as of March 31, 2025, and 0.94% for December 31, 2024. The increase from December 31, 2024, was primarily due to two commercial loans being placed on non-accrual status. One loan has a SBA guaranty and the other loan has a 50% loss sharing agreement.

Total liabilities decreased $6.0 million to $583.2 million at March 31, 2025, from $589.2 million at December 31, 2024. The decrease can be attributed to a decrease in core deposits partially offset by overnight Federal Home Loan (FHLB) borrowings and growth in brokered deposits. The reduction in deposits was driven by a decrease in interest-bearing deposits, specifically 1031 exchange accounts as those deposits are short-term in nature.

As of March 31, 2025, the Bank's Tier 1 capital leverage ratio, common equity tier 1 capital ratio, Tier 1 capital ratio and total capital ratios were 9.46%, 13.81%, 13.81% and 15.06%, respectively, all in excess of the ratios required to be deemed "well-capitalized." During the first quarter of 2025 the Company did not repurchase shares under its stock repurchase program. Book value per common share was $6.97 at March 31, 2025 compared to $6.89 at December 31, 2024. Tangible common book value per share (which represents common equity less goodwill, divided by the number of shares outstanding) was $6.89 at March 31, 2025 compared to $6.81 at December 31, 2024.

Financial Performance Overview:

Three Months Ended March 31, 2025, vs. December 31, 2024

For the three months ended March 31, 2025, the Company net income totaled $546 thousand compared to a net income of $466 thousand for the three months ended December 31, 2024. The increase can be attributed to higher net interest income partially offset by lower non-interest income and higher non-interest expenses, quarter over quarter.

Net interest income for the three months ended March 31, 2025, increased $236 thousand, to $4.1 million from $3.9 million at three months ended December 31, 2024. The Company’s net interest margin widened by eighteen basis points to 2.68% for the three months ended March 31, 2025, as compared to 2.50% for the three months ended December 31, 2024. The increase in margin can be attributed to a reduction of 12 basis points in the Company’s average cost for its interest-bearing liabilities.

There was a $30 thousand reversal for credit losses taken for the three months ended March 31, 2025, compared to a provision for credit losses of $2 thousand for the three months ended December 31, 2024. The reversal for credit losses was due to lower ACL for investments and off-balance sheet positions, partially offset by an increase in the ACL for loans.

Non-interest income decreased $23 thousand, to $349 thousand for the three months ended March 31, 2025, compared with non-interest income of $372 thousand for the three months ended December 31, 2024. The majority of the decreases can be attributed to lower service charges and fees and lower gain on loan sales.

Non-interest expenses totaled $3.7 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025, compared to $3.6 million for the three months ended December 31, 2024. The largest fluctuations quarter over quarter were due to a $88 thousand increase in professional fees, due to larger legal expenses, an increase in compensation and benefits due to additional hires, and increased advertising expenses, partially offset by $47 thousand decrease in other expenses.

About ES Bancshares Inc.
ES Bancshares, Inc. (the “Company”) is incorporated under Maryland law and serves as the holding company for Empire State Bank (the “Bank”). The Company is subject to regulation by the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System while the Bank is primarily subject to regulation and supervision by the New York State Department of Financial Services. Currently, the Company does not transact any material business other than through the Bank, its subsidiary.

The Bank was organized under federal law in 2004 as a national bank regulated by the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency. The Bank's deposits are insured up to legal limits by the FDIC. In March 2009, the Bank converted its charter to a New York State commercial bank charter. The Bank’s principal business is attracting commercial and retail deposits in New York and investing those deposits primarily in loans, consisting of commercial real estate loans, and other commercial loans including SBA and mortgage loans secured by one-to-four-family residences. In addition, the Bank invests in mortgage-backed securities, securities issued by the U.S. Government and agencies thereof, corporate securities and other investments permitted by applicable law and regulations.

We operate from our five Banking Center locations, a Loan Production Office and our Corporate Headquarters located in Staten Island, New York. The Company’s website address is www.esbna.com. The Company’s annual report, quarterly earnings releases and all press releases are available free of charge through its website, as soon as reasonably practicable.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release may contain certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. For this purpose, any statements contained in this release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Without limiting the foregoing, words such as “may”, “will”, “expect”, “believe”, “anticipate”, “estimate” or “continue” or comparable terminology, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements by their nature involve substantial risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially depending on a variety of factors, many of which are not within ES Bancshares, Inc’s. control. The forward-looking statements included in this release are made only as of the date of this release. We have no intention, and do not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements.

Investor Contact:
Peggy Edwards, Corporate Secretary
(845) 451-7825

ES Bancshares, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition
(in thousands)
  March 31, December 31,
2025  2024 
  |----(unaudited)----|  
Assets    
Cash and cash equivalents$22,794  26,713 
Securities, net 22,249  22,336 
Loans receivable, net:    
Real estate mortgage loans 542,524  545,569 
Commercial and Lines of Credit 19,617  14,418 
Home Equity and Consumer Loans386  398 
Deferred costs 3,978  4,084 
Allowance for Loan Credit Losses(5,150) (5,137)
Total loans receivable, net 561,355  559,330 
Accrued interest receivable 2,641  2,628 
Investment in restricted stock, at cost 4,778  4,335 
Goodwill 581  581 
Bank premises and equipment, net 4,635  4,845 
Repossessed assets -  - 
Right of use lease assets 5,677  5,894 
Bank Owned Life Insurance 5,527  5,489 
Other Assets 1,274  4,589 
Total Assets$631,511  636,739 
     
Liabilities & Stockholders' Equity    
Non-Interest-Bearing Deposits 105,162
  97,490
 
Interest-Bearing Deposits 369,660
  395,593
 
Brokered Deposits 23,025  20,750 
Total Deposits 497,847  513,833 
Bond Issue, net of costs 11,797  11,787 
Borrowed Money 59,898  50,083 
Lease Liability 5,959  6,172 
Other Liabilities 7,701  7,313 
Total Liabilities 583,202  589,188 
Stockholders' equity 48,309  47,551 
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity$631,511  636,739 
 

        

 ES Bancshares, Inc.
 Consolidated Statements of Income
 (in thousands)
     
 Three Months Ended
 March 31, 2025December 31, 2024 March 31, 2024
 |--------------(unaudited)--------------|
Interest income    
Loans$7,478 $7,405 $7,208 
Securities 213  224  115 
Other interest-earning assets 243  373  263 
Total Interest Income 7,934  8,002  7,586 
Interest expense    
Deposits 3,118  3,436  3,585 
Borrowings 704  690  798 
Total Interest Expense 3,822  4,126  4,383 
Net Interest Income 4,112  3,876  3,203 
(Rev)Prov for Credit Losses (30) 2  39 
Net Interest Income after (Rev)Prov for Credit Losses 4,142  3,874  3,164 
Non-interest income    
Service charges and fees 175  192  172 
Gain on loan sales 132  139  1 
Gain on extinguishment of Sub-debt -  -  - 
Other 42  41  42 
Total non-interest income 349  372  215 
Non-interest expenses    
Compensation and benefits 1,689  1,662  1,721 
Occupancy and equipment 669  618  668 
Data processing service fees 315  295  326 
Professional fees 335  247  181 
FDIC & NYS Banking Assessments 113  132  97 
Advertising 89  64  75 
Insurance 53  56  50 
Other 471  518  337 
Total non-interest expense 3,734  3,592  3,455 
Income prior to tax expense 757  654  (76)
Income taxes 211  188  27 
Net Income$546 $466 $(103)
     


 ES Bancshares, Inc.
 Average Balance Sheet Data
 For the Three Months Ended (dollars in thousands)
 March 31, 2025December 31, 2024September 30, 2024
 Avg BalInterestAverageAvg BalInterestAverageAvg BalInterestAverage
 RollingRollingRollingRollingRollingRolling
Assets 3 Mos. 3 Mos.Yield/Cost 3 Mos. 3 Mos.Yield/Cost 3 Mos. 3 Mos.Yield/Cost
Interest-earning assets:         
Loans receivable$568,508$7,4785.26%$564,745$7,4055.24%$566,031$7,3155.17%
Investment securities 22,839 2133.73% 22,898 2243.91% 22,480 2183.87%
Other interest-earning assets 21,343 2434.55% 31,135 3734.69% 31,656 4285.29%
Total interest-earning assets 612,690 7,9345.18% 618,778 8,0025.17% 620,167 7,9615.13%
Non-interest earning assets 19,077   18,048   17,919  
Total assets$631,767  $636,826  $638,086  
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity         
Interest-bearing liabilities:         
Interest-bearing checking$36,869$310.34%$32,800$270.33%$33,512$550.65%
Savings accounts 205,503 1,4432.85% 217,746 1,6953.09% 200,248 1,7283.42%
Certificates of deposit 166,005 1,6444.02% 166,368 1,7144.09% 173,577 1,8914.32%
Total interest-bearing deposits 408,377 3,1183.10% 416,914 3,4363.27% 407,337 3,6743.58%
Borrowings 50,124 5144.16% 50,189 4993.94% 52,984 5193.89%
Subordinated debenture 11,793
 1906.44% 11,784 1916.43% 13,726 2015.81%
Total interest-bearing liabilities 470,294 3,8223.30% 478,887 4,1263.42% 474,047 4,3943.68%
Non-interest-bearing demand deposits 98,147   96,011   104,782  
Other liabilities 15,188   14,581   13,046  
Total non-interest-bearing liabilities 113,335   110,592   117,828  
Stockholders' equity 48,138   47,347   46,211  
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity$631,767  $636,826  $638,086  
Net interest income $4,112  $3,876  $3,567 
Average interest rate spread  1.88%  1.75%  1.46%
Net interest margin  2.68%  2.50%  2.30%
          
          


Five Quarter
Performance Ratio Highlights		Three Months Ended
March 31, 2025December 31, 2024September 30, 2024June 30, 2024March 31, 2024
Performance Ratios (%) - annualized     
 Return(loss) on Average Assets 0.35 0.29 0.36 0.10 (0.07)
 Return(loss) on Average Equity 4.53 3.94 4.98 1.37 (0.90)
 Return(loss) on Average Tangible Equity 4.59 3.99 5.04 1.38 (0.91)
 Efficiency Ratio 83.71 84.58 81.70 92.86 101.08 
Yields / Costs (%)     
 Average Yield - Interest Earning Assets 5.18 5.17 5.13 5.16 5.03 
 Average Cost - Interest-bearing Liabilities 3.30 3.42 3.69 3.86 3.82 
 Net Interest Margin 2.68 2.50 2.30 2.21 2.12 
Capital Ratios (%)     
 Equity / Assets 7.65 7.47 7.44 7.12 7.34 
 Tangible Equity / Assets 7.56 7.38 7.36 7.03 7.26 
 Tier I leverage ratio (a) 9.46 9.31 9.18 9.30 9.52 
 Common equity Tier I capital ratio (a) 13.81 13.68 13.67 13.81 13.63 
 Tier 1 Risk-based capital ratio (a) 13.81 13.68 13.67 13.81 13.63 
 Total Risk-based capital ratio (a) 15.06 14.93 14.92 15.06 14.88 
Stock Valuation     
 Book Value$6.97$6.89$6.85$6.74$6.75 
 Tangible Book Value$6.89$6.81$6.77$6.65$6.67 
 Shares Outstanding (b) 6,927 6,900 6,878 6,884 6,834 
Asset Quality (%)     
 ACL / Total Loans 0.91 0.91 0.90 0.90 0.89 
 Non Performing Loans / Total Loans 0.96 0.94 0.91 0.22 0.24 
 Non Performing Assets / Total Assets 0.86 0.84 0.81 0.19 0.21 
       
 (a) Ratios at Bank level
(b) Shares information presented in thousands

